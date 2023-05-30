First look: Gallery at Dunnes Stores launches summer 2023 collections

Gallery at Dunnes Stores has officially launched its summer 2023 range with three collections inspired by different holiday destinations and moods.
The three new collections bring a mix of looks perfect for special occasions and everyday wear. With modest price tags, Azure Sicily and Lyla have you covered this summer.
May’s collection, Azure is inspired by the cool sea tones of the south coast of France, featuring airy lace and satin silhouettes for a clean, coastal look. Think harmonious blues, bright whites and hues of lime green as well as soft cream and ivory shades that are perfect for beach days and summer nights at home or abroad. From relaxed tea dresses to a stand-out pleated dress — this collection has it all.
June brings the Sicily collection, which is described as “a pure summer repertoire inspired by rich Mediterranean tones of red and cobalt blue”. Sicily has “relaxed glamour” at its core with shades of black and ivory. Pieces include dreamy dresses, like the show-stopping cobalt satin halter dress and a dramatic floral mini. With relaxed bohemian blouses and crochet knits, you can dress these pieces up or down.
When the summer heat really hits, the Lyla collection is designed to bring plenty of options for July garden parties or destination weddings. The romantic palette leads with orchid pink, ivory, mocha and bright turquoise. These shades are balanced with accents of camel, black and beige for lace blazers, standout print dresses and blouses.
- You’ll find Gallery at selected Dunnes Stores nationwide and online at www.dunnesstores.com