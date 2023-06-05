Father's Day gift guide: 14 Irish-made ideas and experiences for every budget 

From Cork-made gin and classic cars, to retro socks and sustainable sunnies - Nicole Glennon has you covered
Father's Day gift guide: 14 Irish-made ideas and experiences for every budget 

Some of Nicole Glennon's picks for Father's Day.

Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 08:00
Nicole Glennon

Inchydoney sunglassees from CRANN €79
Inchydoney sunglassees from CRANN €79

1. Sustainable sunnies

Off the back of that Bank Holiday, we're all pining for a cool pair of shades for the summer. Treat Dad to a pair of sustainably sourced sunnies made from recycled wood. Stylin and Profilin' Da. 

Bertha's Revenge Gin from Ballyvolane Spirits
Bertha's Revenge Gin from Ballyvolane Spirits

2. A good tipple

Using whey alcohol from local dairy farmers in Cork together with natural well water and an interesting mix of locally foraged and exotic botanicals, hand-crafted gin Bertha's Revenge from Ballyvolane House will go down a treat - and give ye all something to google at the dinner table. 

The SLATED Shandon Bells board, €65
The SLATED Shandon Bells board, €65

 

3. Cheeseboard perfection

Founded by husband and wife team Ed and Tara Hammond, SLATED create beautiful slate home-ware inspired by tradition, and one of their latest ranges is the Landmark collection which includes the stunning Shandon Bells slate in a homage to one of Cork's most famous landmarks. Use it as a cheeseboard and serve up a feast after a trip to On The Pig's Back cheese and charcuterie stall in the English Market. 

The Handmade Soap Company Men's Bitter Orange &amp; Pink Pepper gift set
The Handmade Soap Company Men's Bitter Orange & Pink Pepper gift set

4. Gorgeous grooming 

Meath-made The Handmade Soap Company has just launched its first-ever complete men’s range with a beard oil, hair and body wash, shaving gel, after-shave balm, soap, and a 100% compostable deodorant. Fragranced with pure essential oils such as pink pepper and bitter orange, this might be Dad's best-smelling grooming kit. We'd definitely take it over Lynx Africa. 

More in this section

10 versatile capsule wardrobe essentials to pack for a stylish weekend break 10 versatile capsule wardrobe essentials to pack for a stylish weekend break
First look: Gallery at Dunnes Stores launches summer 2023 collections First look: Gallery at Dunnes Stores launches summer 2023 collections
First look: Aoife McNamara's new collection inspired by wildflowers of the Burren First look: Aoife McNamara's new collection inspired by wildflowers of the Burren
<p>M&amp;S Collection ribbed sleeveless top, €39, tote bag, €54, sunglasses, €20, M&amp;S</p>

Bank holiday beauts: 14 ways to get away in style this weekend

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd