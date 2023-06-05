Father's Day gift guide: 14 Irish-made ideas and experiences for every budget 

1. Sustainable sunnies

Off the back of that Bank Holiday, we're all pining for a cool pair of shades for the summer. Treat Dad to a pair of sustainably sourced sunnies made from recycled wood. Stylin and Profilin' Da.

Bertha's Revenge Gin from Ballyvolane Spirits

2. A good tipple

Using whey alcohol from local dairy farmers in Cork together with natural well water and an interesting mix of locally foraged and exotic botanicals, hand-crafted gin Bertha's Revenge from Ballyvolane House will go down a treat - and give ye all something to google at the dinner table.

Bertha's Revenge Gin, €46 for 70cl, ballyvolanespirits.ie

The SLATED Shandon Bells board, €65

3. Cheeseboard perfection

Founded by husband and wife team Ed and Tara Hammond, SLATED create beautiful slate home-ware inspired by tradition, and one of their latest ranges is the Landmark collection which includes the stunning Shandon Bells slate in a homage to one of Cork's most famous landmarks. Use it as a cheeseboard and serve up a feast after a trip to On The Pig's Back cheese and charcuterie stall in the English Market.

Shandon Bells slate €65, slated.ie

The Handmade Soap Company Men's Bitter Orange & Pink Pepper gift set

4. Gorgeous grooming

Meath-made The Handmade Soap Company has just launched its first-ever complete men’s range with a beard oil, hair and body wash, shaving gel, after-shave balm, soap, and a 100% compostable deodorant. Fragranced with pure essential oils such as pink pepper and bitter orange, this might be Dad's best-smelling grooming kit. We'd definitely take it over Lynx Africa.