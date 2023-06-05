Father's Day gift guide: 14 Irish-made ideas and experiences for every budget 

- €79, crann.co
- Bertha's Revenge Gin, €46 for 70cl, ballyvolanespirits.ie
Founded by husband and wife team Ed and Tara Hammond, SLATED create beautiful slate home-ware inspired by tradition, and one of their latest ranges is the Landmark collection which includes the stunning Shandon Bells slate in a homage to one of Cork's most famous landmarks. Use it as a cheeseboard and serve up a feast after a trip to On The Pig's Back cheese and charcuterie stall in the English Market.
- Shandon Bells slate €65, slated.ie
Meath-made The Handmade Soap Company has just launched its first-ever complete men’s range with a beard oil, hair and body wash, shaving gel, after-shave balm, soap, and a 100% compostable deodorant. Fragranced with pure essential oils such as pink pepper and bitter orange, this might be Dad's best-smelling grooming kit. We'd definitely take it over Lynx Africa.