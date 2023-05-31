Consumer Corner: Here’s what teachers say they want as gifts this end of term

The end of the school term is nearly here and school summer holidays are in sight.

Supermarkets and card shops are crammed with gifts for the “Best Teacher” and any parent who has Googled anything child-related in the last year will be bombarded with Instagram ads for 'teacher presents'.

Rather than trying to guess what to get your child’s teacher this year to say thank you, we decided to ask teachers what they really want - go straight to the source and you can’t go wrong.

Áine, a teacher from Waterford, said that she believes schools should have a “no presents” policy.

“If there isn't one, parents feel under pressure to send something in.”

However, she points out that for the past few years, parents in the school she is teaching in have organised collections through WhatsApp groups of €5, and sent in a voucher from the whole class.

“That's a better idea than parents sending in individual presents that often cost in excess of €20.”

On an individual basis, Áine said that she’s teaching for 27 years, and the one thing she has kept are cards from pupils with nice messages.

A spokesperson from the teachers union, INTO, said the feedback they received from teachers is that a handmade card is the most meaningful and memorable gift to receive.

“It is for individual schools to have their own policy on gifts for teachers, and teachers do not expect gifts at the end of the school year or at Christmas,” said an INTO spokesperson.

THE LITTLE THINGS

Corina is a teacher from Kilkenny, and she said that she believes bought "Thank You Teacher" cards are not a patch on a simple homemade card.

“Nothing fancy, just an A4 sheet folded in two, with a drawing of the teacher and a little handwritten thank you note inside always means so much and teachers keep these cards forever.

“Drawings have sometimes been accompanied by speech bubble quotes of mine, that I must say all day long, which always makes me howl laughing.”

Corina said that for presents teachers love, a voucher for a takeaway coffee from the local coffee shop for €5 is perfect.

She also said one gift that stands out for her is a duo of handbag size fancy lavender hand sanitisers.

“They were perfect for my desk, and I always get complimented on the smell and they’re from an Irish company.

“Some parents like to club together and give a group gift voucher, which often works out much cheaper for parents than an individual present.”

The feedback on "Best Teacher" mugs, Christmas decorations, or magnets is mixed with one teacher saying they are usually expensive and rarely used.

“I don’t want to sound ungrateful, but never in the history of the world has a teacher put a "Best Teacher" decoration on their Christmas tree.”

However, another teacher disagrees and said that she absolutely loves anything with "Best Teacher" on it.

WHAT'S THE BEST PRESENT?

Ciara from Schooldays.ie said that over the years the Schooldays community has voted on polls on the most popular gift for teachers.

“Year after year, the winner of the poll is typically all the class parents giving €5 to the pot, and getting the teacher a voucher for a local shopping centre or restaurant. This keeps costs to a minimum while also treating teachers to a fabulous gift.”

Cathy is a secondary school teacher in North Cork, but also a parent, and said that in her experience secondary school teachers don't get gifts.

“I'm actually opposed to gift-giving. I think the pressure on parents to give gifts is far too great and I'm sure many can't afford it. We have always had a culture of no individual gifts in my child's school. The class group makes a collection and gives vouchers.”

Piano teacher Claire Martin from Cork said she loves getting chocolates or flowers, but she said that over the years she has also received some beautiful art which she said really meant a lot to her.

Sinead is a preschool teacher from Cork also, and said that without a doubt the personal touch is the best.

She said that the children in her classroom love coming in with their presents on the last day, and she said she loves seeing their happy faces with their gift bags.

“I absolutely love it when I see that a child has gone to effort with a gift. I really honestly do not expect gifts at the end of the year but when a child presents me with a card they made themselves or a piece of art I really just love that. Over the years children have made me cakes and special pictures and I have kept everything. I love seeing them put their own personal touch on something.”

“Of course when it comes to gifts we love getting wine or candles. You can never go wrong with one of those but honestly, a €2 gift from the Euro shop or a €50 Brown Thomas voucher means the same to me, it really is the thought that counts.”