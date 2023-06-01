Simone Gannon: I had laser tattoo removal on my eyebrows - here's how I got on

The year is 2014. Eyebrow tattooing has just become a thing.
Microblading and beautiful fluffy hair strokes are merely a sparkle in the eye of brow artists and will not become mainstream for another year or two.
My first session was in January with Kim’s wonderful sister, Debs.
She talked me through the process, cleansed my brows, placed safety goggles on my eyes, and it was all over less than a minute later.
Although the treatment is fast, it is pinchy. I’d give it a seven out of 10 on the pain scale.
I held my breath while Debs counted down the bursts of laser on each eyebrow and told me I was doing great.
- Prices start from €130 for the first PhiLaser Tattoo Removal session at Dublin Makeup Academy and from €90 for every session required thereafter.