1. CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF50

An undisputed all-rounder, you can’t go wrong with CeraVe’s Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF50.

This lightweight fluid contains three essential ceramides that help to support and soothe the skin barrier while delivering broad-spectrum protection from UV rays.

Gentle, hydrating, great for sensitive skin, and quick and easy to apply — this is an affordable, widely available option for everyone in the family.

€17.50 for 52ml, Cloud 10 Beauty

2. Avène Intense Protect 50+ Sun Cream for Very Sensitive Skin

If you have highly sensitive or intolerant skin, look no further than Avène and its excellent selection of sunscreens.

Although I use several, my all-time favourite is Avène Intense Protect SPF50. One of the biggest tubes of sun protection in their range, this is an exceptionally soothing, light, milky fluid that feels like a hug for the skin.

It disappears within seconds, leaving no trace, just a comfortable, slightly glowy finish (the formula is so gentle it’s even suitable for babies aged six months and up).

€27 for 150ml, Boots

The Inkey List Polyglutamic Acid Dewy Sunscreen SPF30

3. The Inkey List Polyglutamic Acid Dewy Sunscreen SPF30

A dewy, lightweight sunscreen and makeup primer all in one, The Inkey List’s new Polyglutamic Acid Dewy Sunscreen is a great option if you’d like to add an extra glow to your skin.

Containing some excellent hydrating ingredients, including Polyglutamic Acid, Glycerin and Squalane; I find this plays best when applied a couple of minutes before makeup, using a flat foundation brush or smoothed on with fingers.

€15.99 for 50ml, Boots

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF50

4. Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF50

I have fallen in love with Korean skincare for the last couple of years and, more specifically, Korean sunscreens.

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF50 is currently one of my most used sunscreens. It’s exceptionally light, non-sticky, and ideal for all skin types — particularly sensitive. Applying requires close to zero effort and leaves the skin looking dewy and hydrated. It’s affordable, too. A bit of hunting online can usually secure a tube (or two!) for less than €25.

€17 for 50ml, Stylevana

P20 Original Spray SPF30

5. P20 Original Spray SPF30

With summer holidays loading, it’s essential to have a good spray in your sunscreen collection for rapid, on-the-go protection from UV rays. We all know a liberal approach is key when applying sunscreen, and P20’s Original Spray encourages precisely that, thanks to its giant and affordably priced spray tube. Highly water-resistant and allergy certified, this transparent and quick-drying spray is a great one to throw in the suitcase this summer.

€22 for 85ml, Meaghers Pharmacy

6. La Roche Posay Anthelios Mineral One 50+

One of the best hybrid sunscreen-foundations I’ve tried in recent times, La Roche Posay Anthelios Mineral One SPF50+ delivers a your-skin-but-better, smooth and luminous finish. Although slightly mattifying, it feels comfortable and hydrating on the skin thanks to its Glycerin and Hyaluronic Acid infused formula. An excellent option for a barely there makeup look that protects your skin at the same time.

Available in five shades. €24 for 30ml, Life Pharmacy

7. Sculpted By Aimee SPF50 Sun Mist

For reapplying sunscreen on the go, particularly over makeup, Sculpted by Aimee’s SPF50 Sun Mist is a must. Launched at the end of summer last year, we’ve

arguably slept on how excellent this is. At 70ml, it’s the perfect size for travel andyour handbag. The formula is light, completely transparent and deliciously cool on the skin. It dries in seconds, won’t disturb your makeup and smells like sweets. What’s not to love? Fingers crossed, Aimee will bring out a supersize version soon.

€22 for 70ml, Sculpted by Aimee

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF30

8. Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF30

If you prefer an oil-free sunscreen that will help to control shine and gently mattify the skin, Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF30 is a winner. With a good-for-your-skin formula, this contains a host of antioxidants that will help to care for your skin, while the smooth, non-greasy, almost jelly-like texture will double up as a primer, helping to hold your makeup in place for longer. Yes, please.