The Skin Nerd: From Mermaidcore to vitamin drips, these are the summer trends you need to know

Although my specialism lies in skincare, industry-wide beauty trends have always fascinated me.

The sudden arrival of a metallic eye when it’s been a season of pure smoky or the return of the bob after what seems like years of everyone asking for extensions both keeps me on my feet workwise and raises my curiosity personally.

Way more than simple surface-level preferences, trends are often the outward signs of inward change – and sometimes on a mass, cultural scale too.

This is one of the reasons why this eclectic mix of trends is particularly on my own radar this season. There’s a sense of positivity in the air.

From bright eyes to hair health, it’s a varied mix but if there is one common thread it’s that it’s full of life, a little bold and all about living in the moment whilst planning for the future...

All bright now: Mermaidcore

Aqua eyeshadow, jewel-toned tresses, and cascading waves - the release of the updated Little Mermaid has influenced many colourful beauty trends coming into play this season.

The easiest way to dip your toes into the Mermaidcore trend?

Invest in sea blue eyeliner for a subtle pop of colour and keep your skin fresh ‘out of the water’ dewy with a light-reflecting base such as Sculpted by Aimee Second Skin Dewy Foundation.

Brow Bait: Statement brows

Brow styling is very much a personal choice and dependent on both framing the shape of your eyes and the look you are going for.

Despite this, brows are still a focus, with everything from bleached brows to skinny 90s brows making an appearance across the fashion weeks.

Before you take the plunge with a bleached brow, I recommend getting experience with slightly lightening your brows with a brow product a shade or two lighter than usual.

If you are bored of thick, filled-in brows, Y2K-inspired skinny brows could be for you – but be warned – this trend takes MAINTENANCE!

It requires a good set of tweezers and the ability to stop before you overpluck! My tip? Follow your natural brow shape rather than crafting too much of an arch.

Personally, I have been having the Phi Brows treatment at the wonderful For Your Eyes Only in Dublin for years.

This is a semi-permanent brow treatment created with a manual handheld tool to create realistic hair strokes for a natural look.

Natural glow: Underpainting

Underpainting is a technique where you apply your contour and blush UNDERNEATH your foundation.

The technique has been going viral on TikTok, thanks to its ability to achieve a surprisingly blended finish.

As some of the structural lines of your contouring products are well hidden, underpainting is a great way to achieve a more natural-looking, less product-heavy, sculpted look.

Building Resilience: Hair bonding

With more people paying attention to the health of their hair, hair trends are beginning to become more centred around techniques that can improve the condition of the hair.

Hair bonding techniques and products are one such trend that is set to continue for the remainder of 2023, thanks to their ability to restore strength, shine and elasticity to lacklustre locks.

‘Hair bonders help to rebuild hair on a molecular level,’ explains Dublin-based hairstylist Katrina Kelly. "Sometimes bonds are broken through chemical services and hair bonders work like a chain being fused back together."

Hair bonders are available in a variety of types including in salon intense treatments, masks and leave-in treatments, with brands such as Joico, Olaplex, k18 and L’Oreal leading the way.

In most cases, hair bonding treatments are used like a regular hair mask. "We shampoo the hair first to clean and remove excess debris, apply mask root to tip and shampoo out. We always like to finish with a leave treatment or hydrating treatment which we will rinse out after."

Although there are no major risks of using hair bonding treatments, Katrina recommends keeping an eye on your scalp during and after use, "We always advise clients to keep an eye on how the hair and scalp reacts to any product used. Different bonding treatment may have similar ingredients but the percentage of each is unique to each brand, so make sure you are checking to see how your hair and scalp respond."

To support your hair bonding treatment, try Olaplex No.4 Hair Bonding Shampoo.

Boost from within: Vitamin Drips

Whilst I always advise a 360 approach to skin health (incorporating inside, outside and on-top), you should always be cautious about what you consume rather than blindly following the latest faddy diet or supplement trends.

‘There has been a recent upsurge in the use of intravenous (IV) vitamin drips for skin rejuvenation, with claims that intravenous Vitamin C induces skin collagen synthesis, while Vitamins C and E have antioxidant properties,’ comments Professor Caitriona Ryan of the Institute of Dermatologists, Ireland.

"The “benefit” of IV administration is that the vitamins are delivered directly into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive system. While testimonials support the benefits of IV vitamin drips to produce a healthier, younger and more radiant complexion, scientific research evaluating their benefit and safety for skin rejuvenation is lacking. Most studies on IV Vitamin drips have focused on their use for medical purposes, such as treating deficiencies and supporting recovery from illness."

IV vitamin administration may carry several risks, most importantly the risk of hypersensitivity to the ingredients or the preservatives contained in the IV preparation.

‘Some people may experience allergic reactions, inflammation, or infection at the injection site. It needs to be avoided in those with high blood pressure, liver or kidney disease. More importantly, the administration of IV vitamin drips for skin revitalisation is unregulated and sometimes performed by non-medical personnel in spa-like settings rather than at medical clinics. This raises concerns about the expertise and qualifications of the individuals providing the treatment and their ability to manage these potential risks and complications."

Though a personal choice, I recommend that you weigh up the pros and cons before deciding whether to try this one.

‘Until robust evidence is available to support skin benefits, I will not be endorsing the use of IV vitamin drops for my patients," warns Professor Ryan.

"They certainly should not replace a healthy diet. Spend your money on a scientifically driven skincare regimen, and cosmetic procedures that have been proven to induce collagen and reverse the signs of ageing instead!"

The comeback: Witch hazel

Witch hazel toner was first used in 1847, and since then, many skinthusiasts have been using the botanical ingredient in their routines to help manage acne and control oil.

Although a bathroom cabinet staple for years, it fell out of favour for some due to a tendency to be irritating and drying for those with more sensitive skin.

Now, the botanical extract is said to be having a revival, with more sophisticated formulas blending the natural astringent with ingredients that support and nurture the skin barrier.

Look for products that combine witch hazel with calming ingredients such as rose and lavender and avoid using too much per application to keep the skin balanced.