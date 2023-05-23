The Skin Nerd: Skin and hair changes to be aware of that can be signs of nutritional deficiency

Along with feeling more tired than usual and having a lowered immune system, changes in your skin and hair can be telling signs of a nutritional deficiency. As a barometer of vitality, when you are healthy on the inside, it tends to show and so the opposite can occur if you are not operating in full health mode.

Certain groups of people have a higher risk of malnutrition including pregnant women, those on certain medications and those following a restrictive diet and often, people can have more than one deficiency.* Although many nutritional deficiencies have numerous symptoms, much of these are easy to resolve if you are able to widen your diet or by starting to include supplements. But what are the dermatological signs of a nutritional deficiency and how can you work out what you are lacking? I discussed the topic with nutritionist Nichola Flood, an expert in recognising diets that fall short of the required vitamin intake.

‘Signs of a vitamin deficiency can include fatigue, frequent illness, slow healing, and changes in your skin or hair,’ explains Nichola.

‘It's essential to keep an eye out for these symptoms because vitamins play a crucial role in our overall health. But don't worry—if you're lacking in a particular vitamin, there are plenty of ways to get more of it through food or supplements. The most common vitamin deficiencies are vitamin D, vitamin B12, and iron. This is because these vitamins can be tricky to get enough of through diet alone, especially if you're following a restricted diet or have certain health conditions. Vitamin D is essential for strong bones, B12 for healthy nerves and blood cells, and iron for preventing anemia. If diet is likely to be the culprit, can a supplement really help?

‘Taking a daily supplement can have a range of benefits, depending on the supplement and your individual needs. For example, a multivitamin can help ensure that you're getting all of the essential nutrients your body needs to function properly. Fish oil supplements can improve heart health and brain function, while probiotics can support digestive health and boost immunity. You can take supplements to support skin, hair and nails and also to support your immune system and energy levels. But it’s important to remember that supplements should be used to supplement a healthy diet, not replace it entirely,’ Nichola recommended.

If you are considering supplements, what should be the main priorities? ‘It’s essential to prioritise safety and quality,’ advised Nichola. ‘Look for supplements that have clinical backing behind their claims. Make sure you understand the active ingredient and the proper dose. And be wary of any products that make outrageous claims or aren't transparent about their ingredients. But most importantly, always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen. They can help you determine what you need and what's safe for you to take.’

Skin changes to be aware of A suddenly pale complexion It can be frustrating when people comment that you ‘look pale’ but bear in mind that if this suddenly occurs it could be a sign of a deficiency in iron, zinc, vitamin B12 or vitamin B6. If you do start to notice that your skin is looking unusually pale, see your GP who can test for nutritional deficiencies. Dermatitis Dermatitis presents as itchy, dry, itchy or reddening skin and these symptoms can be signs of zinc and essential fatty deficiency. Impaired wound healing If you find that you are bruising more often or have a wound that is taking longer to heal than normal, this could be a sign of a vitamin C or zinc deficiency. As before, discuss your concerns with an expert before starting any new supplements. Nail brittleness or discolouration Brittle nails may be a sign of an iron deficiency, whilst white marks on the nails can indicate a zinc deficiency. Nails that turn a brownish grey colour, display vertical grooves or ‘spoon’ shapes can signal vitamin B12 deficiency. Hair loss Deficiencies in B vitamins, vitamin A, iron and zinc can all contribute to hair loss.

Nerdie Knowledge: What is HEV light?

HEV (High Energy Visible) light – also known as blue light and the light emitted from our digital devices and screens – has been getting a bad rep of late but in some cases blue light can be used to positively affect the skin, with low-energy and low exposure times to high-energy blue light actually used to help prevent skin diseases.

However, concerns about the negative effects of blue light on the skin have increased in the last 15 years, with research revealing that longer exposure to high-energy blue light can increase the amount of DNA damage, cell and tissue death, and injury, eye damage, skin barrier damage, and photoaging.*

Several studies have illustrated the harmful effects of blue light; however, the effects of long-term and repeated exposures are not fully known. One theory is that skin exposed to blue light may produce free radicals due to a decline in carotenoids. It is thought that this oxidative stress causes changes in pigmentation such as sudden and persistent darkening of the skin.

Additionally, blue light increases the production of the proinflammatory cytokine TNF. In a quest to find a mode of protection for the skin, several studies have tested TiO2 (a component found in physical sunscreen) and found that it has properties that block blue light.

Physical sunscreens have therefore been used to provide blue light protection since the ingredients reflect UV and blue light away from the skin.** Although the jury is out on the extent of damage that blue light can cause to the skin, I advise people who are frequently exposed to blue light pollution to take steps to protect their skin.

A diet rich in antioxidants alongside topical application of antioxidant packed products can help support the skin and protect from potential damage.

* Coats JG, Maktabi B, Abou-Dahech MS, Baki G. Blue Light Protection, Part I-Effects of blue light on the skin. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2021 Mar;20(3):714-717.