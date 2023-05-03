First look: Six key pieces from Helen Steele's new Dunnes Stores collection 

Helen Steele's latest collection for Dunnes Stores has just landed — and this one is all about the return of the skort.

The summer 2023 Centre Court collection is inspired by the activewear worn on the tennis and basketball courts of the late 70s and early 80s, with Steele promising hr latest range will take you "from movement in your morning class, to centre court in the evening, to fitness festivals on the weekends.”