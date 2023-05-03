First look: Six key pieces from Helen Steele's new Dunnes Stores collection 

Score points in Steele's latest range of inexpensive sportswear, tennis gear and swimwear 
Key items from Helen Steele x Dunnes Stores latest collection

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 10:31
Nicole Glennon

Helen Steele's latest collection for Dunnes Stores has just landed — and this one is all about the return of the skort.

The summer 2023 Centre Court collection is inspired by the activewear worn on the tennis and basketball courts of the late 70s and early 80s, with Steele promising hr latest range will take you "from movement in your morning class, to centre court in the evening, to fitness festivals on the weekends.” 

The collection, which lands in stores this month, features a range of retro skorts and matching anoraks with printed crop tops, vests and tees in uplifting colour block prints. 

Here are six of our favourites.

1. The Cropped Jacket (€30)

Black Performance Skort (€30) and Cropped Jacket (€35) from the new Helen Steele x Dunnes Stores Summer 2023 Court Collection
Black Performance Skort (€30) and Cropped Jacket (€35) from the new Helen Steele x Dunnes Stores Summer 2023 Court Collection

2. Matching Modal Set (Crew, €25, Short, €20)

3. The Print Skort (€30)

Print Performance Skort (€30) and Neo Half Zip Sweat (€30) from the new Helen Steele x Dunnes Stores Summer 2023 Court Collection
Print Performance Skort (€30) and Neo Half Zip Sweat (€30) from the new Helen Steele x Dunnes Stores Summer 2023 Court Collection

4. The Khaki Jumpsuit (€35)

Khaki Jumpsuit(€35) from the new Helen Steele x Dunnes Stores Summer 2023 Court Collection
Khaki Jumpsuit(€35) from the new Helen Steele x Dunnes Stores Summer 2023 Court Collection

5. The Print Crop Top and Legging (Crop Top, €20, Legging, €30)

Crop Top (€20) and Legging (€30) from the new Helen Steele x Dunnes Stores Summer 2023 Court Collection
Crop Top (€20) and Legging (€30) from the new Helen Steele x Dunnes Stores Summer 2023 Court Collection

6. The Purple Tank, €15)

Purple Tank Top (€15) and Black Capri Legging (€25) from the new Helen Steele x Dunnes Stores Summer 2023 Court Collection
Purple Tank Top (€15) and Black Capri Legging (€25) from the new Helen Steele x Dunnes Stores Summer 2023 Court Collection

