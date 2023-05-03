Dark Times: 10 ways to paint your wardrobe black this Spring

This spring, minimalist dressing is bringing it back to black.

Sparking a gothic revival, Wednesday Addams’ covetable wardrobe has us longing for a dark sartorial romance.

If billowing dresses and chunky boots aren’t your thing, look to Kendall Jenner’s Y2K style at Coachella.

While we’ll leave the low-rise jeans back in the vault, we’re ready to embrace the dark side for a pitch-perfect look.

GET THE LOOK

Black for Spring Summer at Dior at Brown Thomas

Look to Dior for a master class on how to bring your spring style pitch perfect, available at Brown Thomas.

Black Satin Midi Skirt, €119, Sinead Keary

Satin Finish: Join the fashion pack and slip into a satin midi skirt this spring season, €119, Sinead Keary.

9kt Gold Black Baguette Cut Ring, €350, MoMuse

#ieloves - Gold Circle: Incorporate black into your look with a timeless black baguette cut ring, €350, MoMuse.

Black Linen Dress, €55.95, Zara

Understated Allure: Breathe easy in understated style with a linen blend shirt-dress, €55.95, Zara.

Crochet Straw Hat, €49, Arket

Crafty Crochet: Get the coastal grandma look with a black crochet straw hat, €49, Arket.

Waistcoat, €35, Weekday

Pocket Friendly - Get Waisted: Elevate your everyday style by matching a tailored waistcoat with a simple tee and jeans, €35, Weekday.

Flared Hem Trousers, €98, Naya available at stockists nationwide

Loose Ends: Keep black trousers loose for a carefree look, €98, Naya at stockists nationwide.

Button Up Jumpsuit, €63, Yumi at Next

Button Up: Break the monotony of all-black with a button-detailed jumpsuit, €63, Yumi at Next.

Black Lace Shirt, €52, River Island

Scalloped Edge: Eliminate sharp edges with delicate lace for a softer look, €52, River Island.

Black Mules, €380, By Far at Zalando

Step-By-Step: Take a fashionable step back to the future in the Y2K’s favourite kitten-heel mule, €380, By Far at Zalando.