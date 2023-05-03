Dark Times: 10 ways to paint your wardrobe black this Spring

This spring, minimalist dressing is bringing it back to black.
Sparking a gothic revival, Wednesday Addams’ covetable wardrobe has us longing for a dark sartorial romance.
If billowing dresses and chunky boots aren’t your thing, look to Kendall Jenner’s Y2K style at Coachella.
While we’ll leave the low-rise jeans back in the vault, we’re ready to embrace the dark side for a pitch-perfect look.
Look to Dior for a master class on how to bring your spring style pitch perfect, available at Brown Thomas.
Join the fashion pack and slip into a satin midi skirt this spring season, €119, Sinead Keary.
Incorporate black into your look with a timeless black baguette cut ring, €350, MoMuse.
Breathe easy in understated style with a linen blend shirt-dress, €55.95, Zara.
Get the coastal grandma look with a black crochet straw hat, €49, Arket.
Elevate your everyday style by matching a tailored waistcoat with a simple tee and jeans, €35, Weekday.
Keep black trousers loose for a carefree look, €98, Naya at stockists nationwide.
Break the monotony of all-black with a button-detailed jumpsuit, €63, Yumi at Next.
Eliminate sharp edges with delicate lace for a softer look, €52, River Island.
Step-By-Step: Take a fashionable step back to the future in the Y2K’s favourite kitten-heel mule, €380, By Far at Zalando.