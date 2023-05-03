Dark Times: 10 ways to paint your wardrobe black this Spring

"Sparking a gothic revival, Wednesday Addams’ covetable wardrobe has us longing for a dark sartorial romance."
Paint it black this Spring in Dior

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

This spring, minimalist dressing is bringing it back to black. 

If billowing dresses and chunky boots aren’t your thing, look to Kendall Jenner’s Y2K style at Coachella. 

While we’ll leave the low-rise jeans back in the vault, we’re ready to embrace the dark side for a pitch-perfect look.

GET THE LOOK

Black for Spring Summer at Dior at Brown Thomas
Black for Spring Summer at Dior at Brown Thomas

Look to Dior for a master class on how to bring your spring style pitch perfect, available at Brown Thomas.

Black Satin Midi Skirt, €119, Sinead Keary
Black Satin Midi Skirt, €119, Sinead Keary

Satin Finish: Join the fashion pack and slip into a satin midi skirt this spring season, €119, Sinead Keary.

9kt Gold Black Baguette Cut Ring, €350, MoMuse
9kt Gold Black Baguette Cut Ring, €350, MoMuse

#ieloves - Gold Circle: Incorporate black into your look with a timeless black baguette cut ring, €350, MoMuse.

Black Linen Dress, €55.95, Zara
Black Linen Dress, €55.95, Zara

Understated Allure: Breathe easy in understated style with a linen blend shirt-dress, €55.95, Zara.

Crochet Straw Hat, €49, Arket
Crochet Straw Hat, €49, Arket

Crafty Crochet: Get the coastal grandma look with a black crochet straw hat, €49, Arket.

Waistcoat, €35, Weekday
Waistcoat, €35, Weekday

Pocket Friendly - Get Waisted: Elevate your everyday style by matching a tailored waistcoat with a simple tee and jeans, €35, Weekday.

Flared Hem Trousers, €98, Naya available at stockists nationwide
Flared Hem Trousers, €98, Naya available at stockists nationwide

Loose Ends: Keep black trousers loose for a carefree look, €98, Naya at stockists nationwide.

Button Up Jumpsuit, €63, Yumi at Next
Button Up Jumpsuit, €63, Yumi at Next

Button Up: Break the monotony of all-black with a button-detailed jumpsuit, €63, Yumi at Next.

Black Lace Shirt, €52, River Island
Black Lace Shirt, €52, River Island

Scalloped Edge: Eliminate sharp edges with delicate lace for a softer look, €52, River Island.

Black Mules, €380, By Far at Zalando
Black Mules, €380, By Far at Zalando

Step-By-Step: Take a fashionable step back to the future in the Y2K’s favourite kitten-heel mule, €380, By Far at Zalando.

