Met Gala 2023: Six of the most talked about looks from the night

The 2023 Met Gala brought the stars together for a night of great fashion and some memorable looks that we're sure will have everyone talking.
This year's event marked the unveiling of the Metropolitan Museum’s exhibition Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty with famous faces dressing to match the theme.
The dress code for the 2023 event was “in honour of Karl” — in tribute to the late fashion designer, who died at the age of 85 in February 2019. Lagerfeld was creative director of Chanel from 1983 until his death.
From Billie Eilish's gothic gown by Irish designer Simone Rocha to Serena Williams revealing her second pregnancy, the 2023 Met Gala brought us many iconic moments.
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP