Pictures: Billie Eilish wears Irish designer Simone Rocha to the 2023 Met Gala

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish stunned in a black dress by Irish designer Simone Rocha at this year’s much-anticipated Met Gala.

The theme for the star-studded event was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ in honour of the late designer. Nailing the theme in black lace, the 21-year-old, who is known for her stand-out fashion choices, wore a gown by Irish designer, Simone Rocha.

The high-neck lace dress was made from repurposed fabric and was paired with sheer black gloves and matching stockings for a gothic look. The design won Eilish a spot on Vogue's Best Dressed list.

Billie Eilish attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Billie Eilish previously wore one of Simone Rocha’s designs while hosting Saturday Night Live.

Speaking about dressing the singer, Simone Rocha said: “I was inspired by Billie herself, her talent, her world, and her powerful femininity.”

“I wanted to celebrate her femininity through fragility and strength. Working with fragile tulle and edging it in lace, interpreting embellishment as armour, and creating a look which reflected an emotion, a very layered piece revealing what lies beneath.”

Simone Rocha is the daughter of Irish fashion designer, John Rocha, and made her debut at London fashion week in 2010. In 2016, she was named the Harper’s Bazaar Designer of Year Award and has picked up other accolades including the Fashion Award for ‘Emerging Talent, Ready-to-Wear’ in 2013 and the ‘The New Establishment Award’ in 2014.

The 36-year-old's brand is renowned across the globe and the designer has previously worked with big brands such as J Brand, Moncler — and most recently, H&M.

(L-R) Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish attend The 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Often referred to as the Oscars of the East Coast, the Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion. Traditionally taking place on the first Monday in May at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the night allows designers and different fashion houses to bring their best creations, fitting with the theme.

To have your design appear on the Met Gala red carpet essentially means that your design has been brought to the world stage, and will likely be seen by millions across the globe. In 2019, Chinese heiress Wendy Yu, a member of the Met Gala committee told Harper's Bazaar: “Every designer wants to craft a look that will be worn on the red carpet.”

Marking the unveiling of the Metropolitan Museum’s exhibition Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, the Met Gala brings together A-listers across fashion, television, sport, film and music.