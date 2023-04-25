The Skin Nerd: Do you have eczema? Here's how to manage the chronic skin condition

Living with a long-term skin condition can be frustrating – and an uncomfortable, itch-inducing one can further add to your woes! If you are dealing with eczema though, one thing you are not is alone. Eczema is an incredibly common, chronic skin condition that affects around 1 in 5 children and 1 in 10 adults, according to the Irish Skin Foundation. Eczema presents on the skin in red, flaky, scale patches, sometimes with swelling. Although there are plenty of educational and helpful resources out there, such as the Irish Skin Foundation website, misinformation on the condition is rampant. Eczema is not simply dry skin, nor is it an occasional itchiness or a sudden rash, for most people. Unfortunately, there is no one easy “cure” for eczema but thankfully, it can be managed.

Another thing to note is that eczema is an umbrella term for skin conditions that can lead to the skin becoming itchy, inflamed and red. When we refer to eczema, we often mean specifically atopic eczema, the most common form. Those who suffer from eczema may see symptoms such as red, purple or grey-ish patches of inflammation, itching, scaley patches, swelling and cracking, accompanied by skin soreness and discomfort. In some, especially in cases of cracking or those who scratch, the open wounds may allow for infection. The cause of eczema is not clear – there seems to be a link in that you are more likely to have it if, for example, one of your parents has it.

Additionally, in research, those with atopic eczema have lower amounts of lipids and differences in the lipids in their skin and tend to have problems with the functioning of their skin barrier, the protective layer that helps our skin to keep irritants out whilst retaining moisture. In terms of triggers, some common ones include potentially irritating cosmetic ingredients such as certain sulphates and drying alcohols, extreme weather, mites, pollen, food allergies, hormonal changes, stress and dry or dusty air. As eczema is a medical condition, I spoke to dermatologists Professor Nicola Ralph and Professor Caitriona Ryan about daily management of this chronic skin condition.

What is it?

"Eczema is a long-term skin condition that causes red, itchy, and inflamed skin," explains Professor Nicola Ralph of The Institute of Dermatologists, Ireland. Also known as atopic eczema or atopic dermatitis, eczema is an inflammatory condition and often linked to allergies. It can affect those of all ages, genders and ethnicities; however, certain factors increase the risk of developing the skin condition including:

Genetics: " Eczema has been found to have a genetic component, which means that people with a family history of these conditions are more likely to develop them."

Age: " Eczema is most common in children, affecting up to 20% of Irish children."

Immune system dysfunction: " Many inflammatory skin conditions are caused by an overactive immune system, which can be triggered by various factors."

Environmental factors: " Exposure to certain environmental triggers, such as allergens or irritants, can increase the risk of developing an inflammatory skin condition."

How to manage eczema

The following are some ways to support someone with atopic eczema:

Identify triggers: " Help the person identify triggers that can cause flare-ups, such as stress, certain fabrics, detergents, fragranced products."

Maintain moisture levels: To keep irritation, dryness, and sensitivity at bay, apply a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic moisturiser to the skin several times a day.

Use gentle skin care products: Use fragrance-free, hypoallergenic skin care products to avoid irritating the skin. If you are examining your skincare routine to see if it could be exacerbating your skincare routine, look at your cleanser first. Nourishing, creamy probiotic cleansers are ideal for those with sensitive, reactive skin, such as Skingredients PreProbiotic Cleanse (€25, skingredients.com). Another product great for eczema is the Avène Thermal Water Spray (€15, theskinnerd.com) as it contains a specific anti-itch microflora. Natural remedies can also help to manage eczema. "Bland ceramide-containing emollients and emollient soap substitutes are the most important home remedies for eczema outside of prescription-based treatments," suggests Professor Caitriona Ryan of The Institute of Dermatologists, Ireland. "Adding colloidal oatmeal to a warm bath can help soothe itchy skin and reduce inflammation. Applying coconut oil to the affected area can help moisturise the skin and reduce inflammation in many patients but can occasionally cause allergic contact dermatitis. The use of plant-based or herbal topical natural remedies can cause allergic contact dermatitis as patients with eczema have an impaired skin barrier which means they are more easily sensitized to allergens in plants. I often see this in my clinic with patients using tea-tree oil, witch hazel, aloe vera and other plant derived remedies."

Avoid scratching: We know it’s easier said than done but try to avoid scratching the affected area to prevent further irritation and the risk of infection.

Shower smart: Take short lukewarm showers and baths rather than long, hot ones to prevent further dryness of the skin and keep the bedroom temperature low to prevent scratching during the night.

Follow a healthy lifestyle: Encourage the person to follow a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, and stress management, which can help to reduce inflammation and improve overall health. We have many clients who suffer from eczema in the Nerd Network – from their feedback, we know that many find essential fatty acid supplements, such as an omega supplement, very helpful, and skincare that contains anti-inflammatory ingredients can assist too. In studies, omega-3 supplementation has shown to be promising in helping with the symptoms of eczema – as has increasing the omega-3 in your diet through a food first approach.

Seek medical treatment: As eczema is a medical skin condition, your first port of call is a GP. In skin therapy, it is widely accepted as our duty to refer clients to a GP if they are unaware that their symptoms point towards eczema. I must note that when it comes to management of eczema, there is plenty of advice we can offer to those suffering from it alongside the advice that you may receive from your GP. If the person's symptoms are severe or do not improve with self-care measures, encourage them to seek medical treatment from a healthcare professional. Treatment may include prescription topical or oral medications, light therapy, or other therapies which work by suppressing the immune system including oral therapies and new biologic therapies.

If you think you may have eczema or if your eczema has become more difficult to manage, speak to your GP about further routes to manage the condition – your skin is an organ, and it deserves care. "Overall, it's important to be supportive and understanding of someone with atopic eczema as it can be a frustrating and difficult condition to manage and can have a significant impact on one’s quality of life," Nicola advises. "With the right care and treatment, however, many people with atopic eczema can improve their symptoms and lead a normal, healthy life."

Nerdie knowledge... What is the difference between atopic eczema and seborrheic eczema?

"Atopic dermatitis (also known as atopic eczema) and seborrheic dermatitis (also known as seborrheic eczema) are two distinct types of dermatitis with different causes, symptoms, and treatments," explains Professor Nicola Ralph of The Institute of Dermatologists. "Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that often runs in families with a history of allergies or asthma. It typically appears as dry, itchy patches of skin that can become red, swollen, and cracked. It is usually diagnosed based on a person’s medical history, physical examination, and symptoms. Seborrheic dermatitis, on the other hand, is a common skin condition that affects the scalp, face, and other oily areas of the body (central chest/upper back). It is caused by an overgrowth of yeast on the skin and is often associated with oily skin, stress, and hormonal changes. Symptoms include red, scaly patches of skin that may be itchy.

"Diagnosis is also based on medical history and physical examination, as the symptoms are often distinctive and can be recognized by your doctor. The scale can sometimes be more yellow and have a greasy feel to it. The two conditions can coexist in that if one suffers with atopic dermatitis, they may also have an element of seborrheic dermatitis affecting the scalp or face."