The Skin Nerd: When was the last time you checked your moles?

Brown, black, raised, large, small – who knew moles came in so many unique forms! Just like our skin, it’s so important that we protect our moles and not just in the summertime or when it is hot - even if it’s the depth of winter or you are caught in a hailstorm. Using an SPF that protects against UV rays is essential for every skin every single day of the year. Therefore, this week and as we get closer to Melanoma awareness month, I feel like it’s my nerdie duty to educate on the importance of moles and sun safety. Most moles are completely harmless, but it's important to be vigilant and understand what to look out for when checking moles for anything unusual.

What are moles?

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, almost every adult is born with moles, and the average adult may have anywhere between 10 to 40 moles on their skin. Moles can be present at birth or develop during childhood and adolescence, right through to adulthood. They can also lighten or darken over time.

But what IS a mole? A mole is the result of mutations within melanocytes which causes the cells to grow in a cluster rather than being spread evenly across our skin. Melanocytes are melanin (aka pigment) producing skin cells which explains why our moles can greatly range in colour. Most moles are harmless, but they can become malignant if the melanocytes continue to mutate. The DNA damage to melanocytes can be caused by prolonged exposure to UVA and UVB rays. If the melanocytes increase further, there’s an increased risk that the moles may develop into melanoma.

What is melanoma and who is most at risk?

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in melanocytes. There are 13,000 cases of skin cancer per year in Ireland, about 1300 of which are melanoma. The most common sign of melanoma is a new mole or a change in an existing mole – so regular mole surveillance or mole mapping is a smart idea. It is important to note that not all melanoma starts in moles, so it’s important to keep an eye out for changing skin lesions.

Anyone can get melanoma, however there are some risk factors which can increase the chance of developing melanoma. Notably, if you fall into categories 1, 2 or 3 on the Fitzpatrick scale, if you have red or blonde hair, freckly skin, or if you’re a particularly moley person.

Melanoma also presents differently in different people. Whilst women tend to develop melanoma on their legs, men often get it on their torsos. It’s trickier to spot in hoomans with dark skin as it tends to appear in areas that aren’t sun-exposed such as under fingernails, toenails or on the soles of feet. Repeated incidences of severe sunburn in childhood can also cause melanoma later in life. There’s also a genetic risk, which means you’re more likely to get it if your parents have suffered from it.

How do I protect my moles?

To apply an adequate amount of SPF, apply ½ teaspoon to your face, neck and ears, ½-1 teaspoon for each arm, 1-2 teaspoons for each leg, 1-2 teaspoons for your back and 1-2 teaspoons for your chest and abdomen.

The Irish Cancer Society recommends that you reapply your SPF every 2 hours in their SunSmart Code. Even more so if you’ve been swimming or sweating a lot. It is also advisable to stay in the shade between 10am-2pm as that’s when the sun is highest (and strongest) in the sky.

Finally, do not use sun beds. They put you at risk of serious damage to your skin and premature ageing. Stick to fake tan – there are so many formulas available, and many leave your skin with an enviable glow too!

How do I check my moles?

The “ABCDE” method is often used as a simple way to check if there’s anything out of the ordinary about your moles. Professional advice is that you should check your moles once a month and visit your GP if you notice any of the following changes:

A = Asymmetry: is your mole asymmetrical? If not, we advise that you visit your GP.

B = Borders: does your mole have an uneven border? A mole with an uneven border should be seen by a GP.

C = Colour: does your mole have more than one colour? Moles with two or more moles should be shown to your doctor.

D = Diameter: does your mole have a large diameter? Moles with a diameter of 5mm or more should be shown to a doctor.

E = Elevation: is your mole raised? Raised moles should be seen by a GP.

F = Firm: is your mole firm? Hard moles should be seen by a GP.

G = Growing: Is your mole getting bigger? If it’s growing, you should show your mole to your GP.

What do I do if I’ve found a suspicious-looking mole?

Please try not to worry if you’ve found an unusual lesion or noticed any changes in your moles after checking them – most moles are harmless and completely normal. It doesn’t mean that they’re cancerous, it’s just safer to err on the side of caution and detect any abnormalities early. Book an appointment with your GP and they will refer you to a specialist if they suspect that it may be melanoma.

Sources

Nerdie Knowledge: What is actinic keratosis

‘An actinic keratosis (AK) is a common skin lesion that is caused by long-term sun exposure,’ explains Dr Caitriona Ryan from The Institute of Dermatologists, Ireland. ‘It is characterised by rough, scaly bumps or patches on the skin, typically on areas that are frequently exposed to the sun, such as the face, neck, scalp, and hands.

An actinic keratosis is not a skin cancer, but it is considered to be a precancerous condition, as it has the potential to develop into a non-melanoma skin cancer if left untreated.

Studies have shown that between 2% and 20% of AKs will develop into a skin cancer over time and this depends on the size/thickness of the lesion, as well as individual risk factors such as age, sun exposure, and genetic predisposition.

It is important to have actinic keratoses treated by a dermatologist using cryotherapy (freezing), topical medications, or photodynamic therapy (using light to activate a medication). Most importantly, it is important to prevent further cumulative damage by daily use of a broad-spectrum SPF and a hat.’