Bargain Hunter: Garden furniture, BBQ and outdoor deals from Lidl, Tesco and more

BBQ and garden furniture deals in Lidl

With the May bank holiday on the horizon, we can almost smell the promise of BBQ Saturdays. If you haven't got a BBQ and have got a nice bit of cash to spare, Lidl will have a Gas Charcoal Combo Grill in stores from tomorrow, Thursday, April 27, priced at €299.99 and a 3 Burner Gas Barbecue priced at €249.99. The latter comes with stainless steel grill grates, a warming rack, thermometer, cutlery hooks, an enamelled fire pan and a three year warranty.

Kettle BBQ in Lidl stores Thursday

For smaller, more affordable splurges, they will also have a Ceramic Grill down to €89.99 (was €99.99) and a Kettle Barbecue for €29.99 in the middle aisles.

Four piece garden lounger set for €279.99 in Lidl

Also in stores Thursday is a range of snazzy garden furniture including a four piece lounger set for €279.99. Made from durable plastic braid in a rattan effect, the set is weather and UV resistant. If you have so far resisted the urge to buy an egg chair, you might be swayed by Lidl's offering. Coming to stores Saturday, April 29, its Hanging Garden Chair is priced at €249.99 and comes with a padded cover and cushion.

Kids' picnic table in Lidl stores Monday, May 1

Finally, an adorable Kids' Picnic Table is coming to stores Monday, May 1, which comes with cushioned seat pads. Suitable for ages three and up, it will set you back €34.99.

BBQ accessories and food deals in Tesco

If you're a Clubcard holder, there are a few small savings to be had in Tesco on BBQ accessories, as well as some tasty offers on meat. The three for €10 Clubcard offer on selected meat, fish or poultry products applies to a number of items in the Fire Pit range. Selections include reduced fat beef burgers (4 pack, 454g), jumbo sausages (6 pack, 600g) and buffalo style chicken wings (500g). Most products are priced at €4 individually, excluding the Ultimate Burger (2 pack, 400g) which is €4.50. Deal ends May 23.

Tesco Fire Pit 4 Reduced Fat Beef Burgers

For Clubcard BBQ accessory deals, you're looking at burger presses (€4 instead of €6), metal skewers, 6 pack (€2 instead of €4), corn skewers, 8 pack (€2 instead of €4) and a BBQ tool set including spatula, fork and tongs for €10 (instead of €13). All accessory deals valid until July 4.

Outdoor lights, heaters and planters in Aldi

Green fingers will be delighted with Aldi's middle aisle selection this week. From Thursday, April 27, the discount supermarket will have a range of planters (from €8.99) and shears (€4.99 each) in stores, as well as a selection of outdoor lights (from €10.99) and garden furniture.

Gardenline Geometric Fire Pit from Aldi

Garden furniture selections include a wooden Garden Love Seat, and a Rocking Bistro Set, both €129.99. To keep warm in the Irish summer, there are also some stylish heating options in stores like the Geometric Fire Pit (€49.99) and the 1200W Patio Heater (€39.99).

A €95 pizza oven in Supervalu, half price chiminea in Home Store & More

The Supervalu website tells us a Top Grill Portable Wood Pellet Pizza Oven is currently on offer for €95, a significant discount on its usual price tag of €199 - but the deals ends today, April 26, so be quick! Comes with a free pizza stone and is ready for cooking in ten minutes. Fuelled by natural wood pellets, it features a double-layer design for a hotter inner temperature of up to 500°C. Comes with a one year warranty.

Big Horn Wood Pellet Pizza Oven from Home Store + More

If you miss out, Home Store & More has a Big Horn Wood Pellet Pizza Oven half price in stores now (was €299, now €149.50). This pizza oven heats up to 460°C and cooks your pizza in just a few minutes but, don't say we didn't warn you... the pizza oven has to be pre-heated for approximately 18-20 minutes before you can slide your pizza in.

Cairo Pyramid Chiminea, reduced from €109 to €54.50.

And while you're in Home Store & More, heat your garden in style with the Cairo Pyramid Chiminea, reduced from €109 to €54.50.