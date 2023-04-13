First look: Carolyn Donnelly's new spring/summer collection at Dunnes Stores

While it may not feel like it right now, spring/summer fashion is just around the corner and Carolyn Donnelly's latest collection at Dunnes Stores has everything you need for the new season.
The Edit is made up of a collection of wearable styles with bold print patterns that are perfect for a sunny day or a trip abroad. The goal was to make easy pieces that you can wear all summer long.
Colours range from cocoa, khaki and jade green to bright blues, burnt orange and punchy reds.
Every month during April, May, June and July there will be new drops of mini co-ordinated collections at stores nationwide and online. Each drop includes Carolyn Donnelly's exclusive bold prints as well as summery stripes.
The holiday collection features knits, bikinis, kaftans, tote bags, hats and everything else you need for your holiday wardrobe. If you're holidaying at home, there is a mix of chunky striped cotton, oversize sweaters and cardigans to keep you warm during the Irish Summer.
The summer linen collection has a host of favourite pieces such as elasticated or tailored pants, unlined softly tailored jackets and throw-on coats as well as boxy shirts, shorts and lots of simple tops.
Since summer is the season of dresses, there is no shortage in this collection. Carolyn's personal favourite is the wrap-over sand linen style which also features in a striking navy and off-white cotton print.
Part one of this collection is currently in stores with part two arriving in May.
You’ll find this exclusive new range for 2023 at selected Dunnes Stores nationwide and online at www.dunnesstores.com.