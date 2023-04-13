Spring is coming: 13 ways to wear peek-a-boo fabrics

"Cutwork, crochet, broderie anglaise, and pointelle knits provide enough coverage to navigate a ‘will it, won’t it’ day, without losing that whimsical feeling of being summer adjacent."
Perfect peek-a-boo picks

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

The optimism of spring can be somewhat misleading. 

A few warm days do not a season make, yet our commitment to climate cosplay persists. 

Rather than resign oneself to layers until the mercury rises, why not tread the middle ground? 

Cutwork, crochet, broderie anglaise, and pointelle knits provide enough coverage to navigate a ‘will it, won’t it’ day, without losing that whimsical feeling of being summer adjacent. 

When in doubt, simply pair with more sensible staples and take an umbrella while you are at it. 

In the meantime, check out these 13 ways to conceal and reveal.

GET THE LOOK:

NC Boutique Yellow Broderie Anglaise Nora Midaxi Dress, Nobody's Child, €68
NC Boutique Yellow Broderie Anglaise Nora Midaxi Dress, Nobody's Child, €68

1. NC Boutique Broderie Anglaise ‘Nora’ midaxi dress, Nobody's Child, €68 

Jaeger Pure Cotton Broderie Tie Neck Midi Dress, M&amp;S, €210
Jaeger Pure Cotton Broderie Tie Neck Midi Dress, M&S, €210

2. Jaeger pure cotton broderie tie neck midi dress, M&S, €210 

Autograph Pure Cotton Broderie Midaxi Waisted Dress, M&amp;S, €125
Autograph Pure Cotton Broderie Midaxi Waisted Dress, M&S, €125

3. Autograph broderie midaxi waisted dress, M&S, €125 

'Max' broderie shirt, €100, Sezane
'Max' broderie shirt, €100, Sezane

4. 'Max' ecru eyelet shirt, €100, Sézane 

YAS ‘Yasholi’ trousers, Zalando, were €81; now €72.99
YAS ‘Yasholi’ trousers, Zalando, were €81; now €72.99

5. YAS ‘Yasholi’ trousers, Zalando, were €81; now €72.99 

Crochet bucket hat, Maje, €85.png
Crochet bucket hat, Maje, €85.png

6. Crochet bucket hat, Maje, €85

Soleil Broderie Smock Dress, Hush, €105
Soleil Broderie Smock Dress, Hush, €105

7. ‘Soleil’ broderie smock dress, Hush, €105 

Pull&amp;Bear floral crochet bag, Zalando, €35.99
Pull&Bear floral crochet bag, Zalando, €35.99

8. Pull&Bear floral crochet bag, Zalando, €35.99 

Pointelle-knit cotton jumper, H&amp;M, €34.99
Pointelle-knit cotton jumper, H&M, €34.99

9. Pointelle-knit cotton jumper, H&M, €34.99

Phase Eight Rihanna Broderie Tunic Dress, Brown Thomas, €84
Phase Eight Rihanna Broderie Tunic Dress, Brown Thomas, €84

 

10. Phase Eight ‘Rihanna’ broderie tunic dress, Brown Thomas, €84 

Broderie anglaise shirt, H&amp;M, €39.99
Broderie anglaise shirt, H&M, €39.99

11. Broderie anglaise shirt, H&M, €39.99

Knit crochet top, Zara, €49.95
Knit crochet top, Zara, €49.95

12. Knit crochet top, Zara, €49.95 

Leather &amp; Raffia Flat Mules, Charles &amp; Keith, were €75; now €56
Leather & Raffia Flat Mules, Charles & Keith, were €75; now €56

13. Leather & raffia flat mules, Charles & Keith, were €75; now €56 

STYLE NOTES:

  • TAILOR-MADE: Look to clean proportions in shirting and trousers to counter the whimsy of broderie.
  • HOLY SHOW: Embrace loose knits like crochet and pointelle with a lacy bralette. Looking for more coverage? Try a skin-coloured bra or bandeau with more discretion.
  • TREND SHY: Too much? Try a low-commitment crochet or raffia accessory like a shoe or bag.
  • LABEL LOVE: Nobody’s Child (nobodyschild.com) specialises in affordable, eco-friendly dresses. In fact, they have a section dedicated to broderie anglaise iterations from mini to midaxi lengths in sizes UK4-18.

