Spring is coming: 13 ways to wear peek-a-boo fabrics

The optimism of spring can be somewhat misleading.

A few warm days do not a season make, yet our commitment to climate cosplay persists.

Rather than resign oneself to layers until the mercury rises, why not tread the middle ground?

Cutwork, crochet, broderie anglaise, and pointelle knits provide enough coverage to navigate a ‘will it, won’t it’ day, without losing that whimsical feeling of being summer adjacent.

When in doubt, simply pair with more sensible staples and take an umbrella while you are at it.

In the meantime, check out these 13 ways to conceal and reveal.

GET THE LOOK:

NC Boutique Yellow Broderie Anglaise Nora Midaxi Dress, Nobody's Child, €68

1. NC Boutique Broderie Anglaise ‘Nora’ midaxi dress, Nobody's Child, €68

Jaeger Pure Cotton Broderie Tie Neck Midi Dress, M&S, €210

2. Jaeger pure cotton broderie tie neck midi dress, M&S, €210

Autograph Pure Cotton Broderie Midaxi Waisted Dress, M&S, €125

3. Autograph broderie midaxi waisted dress, M&S, €125

'Max' broderie shirt, €100, Sezane

4. 'Max' ecru eyelet shirt, €100, Sézane

YAS ‘Yasholi’ trousers, Zalando, were €81; now €72.99

5. YAS ‘Yasholi’ trousers, Zalando, were €81; now €72.99

Crochet bucket hat, Maje, €85.png

6. Crochet bucket hat, Maje, €85

Soleil Broderie Smock Dress, Hush, €105

7. ‘Soleil’ broderie smock dress, Hush, €105

Pull&Bear floral crochet bag, Zalando, €35.99

8. Pull&Bear floral crochet bag, Zalando, €35.99

Pointelle-knit cotton jumper, H&M, €34.99

9. Pointelle-knit cotton jumper, H&M, €34.99

Phase Eight Rihanna Broderie Tunic Dress, Brown Thomas, €84

10. Phase Eight ‘Rihanna’ broderie tunic dress, Brown Thomas, €84

Broderie anglaise shirt, H&M, €39.99

11. Broderie anglaise shirt, H&M, €39.99

Knit crochet top, Zara, €49.95

12. Knit crochet top, Zara, €49.95

Leather & Raffia Flat Mules, Charles & Keith, were €75; now €56

13. Leather & raffia flat mules, Charles & Keith, were €75; now €56

STYLE NOTES: