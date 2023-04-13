Spring is coming: 13 ways to wear peek-a-boo fabrics

The optimism of spring can be somewhat misleading.
A few warm days do not a season make, yet our commitment to climate cosplay persists.
Rather than resign oneself to layers until the mercury rises, why not tread the middle ground?
Cutwork, crochet, broderie anglaise, and pointelle knits provide enough coverage to navigate a ‘will it, won’t it’ day, without losing that whimsical feeling of being summer adjacent.
When in doubt, simply pair with more sensible staples and take an umbrella while you are at it.
In the meantime, check out these 13 ways to conceal and reveal.
1. NC Boutique Broderie Anglaise ‘Nora’ midaxi dress, Nobody's Child, €68
2. Jaeger pure cotton broderie tie neck midi dress, M&S, €210
3. Autograph broderie midaxi waisted dress, M&S, €125
4. 'Max' ecru eyelet shirt, €100, Sézane
5. YAS ‘Yasholi’ trousers, Zalando, were €81; now €72.99
6. Crochet bucket hat, Maje, €85
7. ‘Soleil’ broderie smock dress, Hush, €105
8. Pull&Bear floral crochet bag, Zalando, €35.99
9. Pointelle-knit cotton jumper, H&M, €34.99
10. Phase Eight ‘Rihanna’ broderie tunic dress, Brown Thomas, €84
11. Broderie anglaise shirt, H&M, €39.99
12. Knit crochet top, Zara, €49.95
13. Leather & raffia flat mules, Charles & Keith, were €75; now €56
- TAILOR-MADE: Look to clean proportions in shirting and trousers to counter the whimsy of broderie.
- HOLY SHOW: Embrace loose knits like crochet and pointelle with a lacy bralette. Looking for more coverage? Try a skin-coloured bra or bandeau with more discretion.
- TREND SHY: Too much? Try a low-commitment crochet or raffia accessory like a shoe or bag.
- LABEL LOVE: Nobody’s Child (nobodyschild.com) specialises in affordable, eco-friendly dresses. In fact, they have a section dedicated to broderie anglaise iterations from mini to midaxi lengths in sizes UK4-18.