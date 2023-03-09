Forget the bowl of shamrock: here are 12 ways to wear green this Paddy's season

Said to reflect harmony, luck and hope, this season’s spirited shades of Kelly, Erin and Shamrock hold equal sway with the more cerebral Clover and Emerald. 
Some of the ways our fashion editor suggest to wear the green this upcoming Paddy's season

Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

There’s something special about green. From its multiple iterations to long-held associations with Ireland, the colour’s fresh and vibrant reputation is legendary. 

Why not channel that energy for 2023 with a mid-season style reset? We’ve got a dozen ways to give your closet the green light.

GET THE LOOK:

1. ‘Suri’ silk chiffon gown, Jenny Packham, €POA available for pre-order 

Layered pleated midi skirt, COS, €89

2. Layered pleated midi skirt, COS, €89 

Textured Cropped Wool Jacket, Boden, €110

3. Textured cropped wool jacket, Boden, €110 

Greta pumps, Vamsko, €249

4. ‘Greta’ pumps, Vamsko, €249 

Crossbody bag, Zara, €29.95

5. Crossbody bag, Zara, €29.95 

Cecilie Bahnsen 'Fang' midi dress, Brown Thomas, €1,490

6. Cecilie Bahnsen ‘Fang’ midi dress, Brown Thomas, €1,490 

Enamel Copenhagen Enora hoops, Itsome

7. Enamel Copenhagen ‘Enora’ hoops, Itsome, €110 

Wool and Cashmere V-Neck Sweater, Massimo Dutti, €59.95

8. Wool and cashmere V-neck sweater, Massimo Dutti, €59.95 

Mélange Ribbed Midi Dress, Cos, €115

9. Mélange ribbed midi dress, COS, €115 

Bell sleeve maxi dress, Paisie, €166.91

10. Bell sleeve maxi dress, Paisie, €166.91 

Organic Mulberry Silk Layered Frilled Shirt - & Other Stories - €149

11. Organic Mulberry silk layered frilled shirt, & Other Stories, €149 

Belted corduroy jumpsuit - & Other Stories - €129

12. Belted corduroy jumpsuit, & Other Stories, €129 

COLOUR PAIRINGS:

  • NEUTRALS: Pair a lush green skirt with a clarifying white shirt for a sharp, optic feel. Incorporate a light grey jacket or coat for balance.
  • BRIGHTS: Master colour clashing by using one of the following: purple, cobalt or magenta with camel and bright green.
  • PASTELS: Energetic green takes on a calmer tone in the presence of pale pink, coral or baby blue.
  • HEAD-TO-TOE: Anchor a deep green dress (we love COS’s knit melange midi) with classic black accessories for low-key luxe.

