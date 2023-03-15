Bargain Hunter: JYSK's garden furniture sale, an all-inclusive holiday in Mexico for €1K less

Up to 50% off in JYSK's Green Days sale

The Danish store is running a special Green Days offer from Thursday, March 16, to Wednesday, March 22 with up to 50% off outdoor living, dining room furniture, storage, bathroom, home accessories and more. The store is also offering free home delivery on online orders over €500 during the sale period.

GUDHJEM stacking chairs at JYSK was €69.99 now €35

Some lovely bits in the sale include the GUDHJEM stacking chairs, now 50% off (was €69.99 now €35), and the ALK solar lamps, also 50% off (was €12.99 now €6.50). Add some finishing touches to the garden-set up with the INKALILJE quilted blanket for extra warmth on cooler evenings (was €29.99 now €15). See jysk.ie.

Save €1150 per person on an all-inclusive getaway to Mexico

A hotel room at Secrets The Vine, Cancun

Is it just us, or is everyone dreaming of Cancúnthis year? Known for its white sandy beaches, all-inclusive resorts and vibrant nightlife, it's definitely on our wishlist, and we're very tempted by this offer from Tropical Sky.

The travel agent is offering a seven-night all-inclusive stay at the 5-star adults-only Secrets The Vine Cancún, departing between now and October 31, 2023, priced from €1,999 pp (was €3,149pp), based on two people sharing.

Think infinity pools, a fitness centre, gourmet restaurants, a spa and a range of activities from dance classes to mixology. The deal includes return flights and transfers. Book by May 2 to avail of the offer, see tropicalsky.ie.

Cloud10 Beauty St Patrick’s Day sale – and best of Irish box

L'Oreal Professionnel Metal Detox Complete Collection (was €69, now €49.95) at Cloud10 Beauty

Cloud10 Beauty has just kicked off their St Patrick's Day sale with up to 30% off a selection of skincare, make-up, haircare and tanning. There are some nice savings on some of our hero products including the L'Oreal Professionnel Metal Detox Complete Collection (was €69, now €49.95) which is a complete game-changer for blondes. The bundle includes the shampoo, mask (we use this in place of conditioner) and a hair oil which offers heat protection up to 230°C.

Not included in the sale is the site's new #BestofIrish gift set, launched just in time for Paddy's weekend. Priced at €44.95 (worth €135) it includes some great products from well-loved Irish brands like Pestle & Mortar, SoSueMe, Blank Canvas, Spotlight Oral Care and Carter Beauty. Check it out at cloud10beauty.com.

Mother’s Day special offers – and 90% markdowns at Boots

Emporio Armani Diamonds is on offer

If you're still on the hunt for something special for Mother's Day, you could nab yourself a real bargain at Boots. The pharmacy currently has a range of iconic perfumes up to half price ahead of the big day, including Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum 50ml (was €94, now €84) and Emporio Armani Diamonds Eau de Parfum 50ml (was €42, now €65). Brooke Scullion told us she's been wearing the latter every week on Dancing with the Stars, so if it's good enough for Brooke...

And while you're in Boots, check to see if they have any Christmas giftsets left in stock. We've heard certain stores have a range of items like Bondi Sands Best of Bondi Set and Blank Canvas Deluxe Holiday Collection marked down by 90%. A few giftsets are still available online, but they're not as heavily discounted, up to 70% off. See boots.ie.