Out and About: Where Miriam O'Callaghan, Dáithí Ó Sé and more were spotted this week

There were celebrations all-round at Vicar Street on Thursday night as the RTÉ Choice Music Prize returned to see CMAT pick up the top prize.
CMAT (a.k.a Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson) was named the winner of Album of the Year for If My Wife New I'd Be Dead at the award ceremony in Dublin on Thursday.
In its 18th year, the annual RTÉ Choice Music Prize celebrates the best in Irish music and the awards have become an industry highlight over the years. The winner receives €10,000, a prize fund provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA).
Sinéad O’Connor Wins Classic Irish Album at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Live Event at Vicar St, Dublin. Picture: Graham Keogh
Hundreds joined Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice, LauraLynn on Saturday March 4 for a dazzling night of fundraising, support and entertainment all in aid of the charity in The Round Room at The Mansion House. The charity ball is now in its 6th year, and celebrity guests like Paul Howard and Miriam O'Callaghan turned out to support.
Special Olympics Ireland partnered with Universal Pictures to host a special preview screening of Champions on Tuesday at Light House Cinema, Smithfield. Guests in attendance included Special Olympics athletes from clubs and services who attend weekly trainings run by volunteers, with TV presenter Brendan Courtney also in attendance.
Swords Basketball Club Men's Team pictured at a preview screening of Champions. Picture: Andres Poveda
Ladies of the Swords Basketball Club pictured at a preview screening of Champions. Picture: Andres Poveda
Brendan Courtney and Adam Maryniak pictured at a preview screening of Champions. Picture: Andres Poveda
Guests were on the edge of their seats on Monday evening as Ghostface raised his head on the screen once again for the special preview screening of Scream 6, the latest installment in the long-running horror franchise. Guests like James Patrice Butler, Emer O Neill, Paul Ryder, Damien Broderick, Billy Bunzari, Dylan St Paul, Pamela Laird, Pamela Joyce, and Corina Gaffey got a special preview before the film's nationwide release.
Eddie McCann and Paul Ryder pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
One of Dublin's most successful hair salons, Robert Chambers, celebrated 50 years in business on Dublin’s Grafton Street on Monday, with invited guests like Holly Carpenter and Cathy O'Connor.
Robert and Tamar Chambers at the Robert Chambers 50th anniversary celebration with Wella Professionals. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Mario Rosenstock opened at the Cork Opera House on Wednesday night. The satirist impersonated the likes of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally and Daithí Ó Sé and Maura Derrane.
Gift Grub 2023 is at the Opera House until Saturday, March 11.
Daithí Ó Sé, Sean Skehill, and James Kelleely at the Mario Rosenstock gig at Cork Opera House on Wednesday. Picture: Cian O'Regan.
The Irish Examiner's International Women's Day breakfast event heard from three inspiring women at an event this week at the Montenotte Hotel in Cork.
Social entrepreneur and author Deborah Somorin, Irish Examiner Fashion editor and Parkinson's advocate, Annmarie O'Connor, and comedian and Irish Examiner columnist Julie Jay spoke with Lifestyle Editor Esther N McCarthy about the challenges they face around equity, which was the IWD theme for 2023.
Reggie from Blackrock returned to The Everyman, Cork with his brand new show, Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing.
Reggie will show you how to eat, drink, flirt and behave as if you are a member of Cork’s One Per Cent.
Barney Whelan, Chairperson The Everyman and Caitriona O'Driscoll, Lovers Walk. Picture: Jim Coughlan
Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing is at The Everyman until March 19.