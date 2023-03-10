Out and About: Where Miriam O'Callaghan, Dáithí Ó Sé and more were spotted this week

Between the RTÉ Choice Music Prize, the LauraLynn Heroes Ball and International Women's Day, there was plenty happening in Cork and Dublin this week
Familiar faces were Out and About in Dublin and Cork.

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 20:00
Nicole Glennon and Maeve Lee 

RTÉ Choice Music Prize

Irish Drag Legend Lavender is pictured accepting the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year on behalf of CMAT. Picture: Andres Poveda
There were celebrations all-round at Vicar Street on Thursday night as the RTÉ Choice Music Prize returned to see CMAT pick up the top prize.

CMAT (a.k.a Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson) was named the winner of Album of the Year for If My Wife New I'd Be Dead at the award ceremony in Dublin on Thursday.

In its 18th year, the annual RTÉ Choice Music Prize celebrates the best in Irish music and the awards have become an industry highlight over the years. The winner receives €10,000, a prize fund provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA).

LauraLynn Heroes Ball at Mansion House 

Hundreds joined Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice, LauraLynn on Saturday March 4 for a dazzling night of fundraising, support and entertainment all in aid of the charity in The Round Room at The Mansion House. The charity ball is now in its 6th year, and celebrity guests like Paul Howard and Miriam O'Callaghan turned out to support. 

Special Olympics Ireland preview screening of CHAMPIONS at Light House Cinema

Special Olympics Ireland partnered with Universal Pictures to host a special preview screening of Champions on Tuesday at Light House Cinema, Smithfield. Guests in attendance included Special Olympics athletes from clubs and services who attend weekly trainings run by volunteers, with TV presenter Brendan Courtney also in attendance. 

Swords Basketball Club Men's Team pictured at a preview screening of Champions. Picture: Andres Poveda

Ladies of the Swords Basketball Club pictured at a preview screening of Champions. Picture: Andres Poveda

Screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square

Guests were on the edge of their seats on Monday evening as Ghostface raised his head on the screen once again for the special preview screening of Scream 6, the latest installment in the long-running horror franchise. Guests like James Patrice Butler, Emer O Neill, Paul Ryder, Damien Broderick, Billy Bunzari, Dylan St Paul, Pamela Laird, Pamela Joyce, and Corina Gaffey got a special preview before the film's nationwide release. 

Robert Chambers' 50th anniversary celebration with Wella Professionals yesterday

One of Dublin's most successful hair salons, Robert Chambers, celebrated 50 years in business on Dublin’s Grafton Street on Monday, with invited guests like Holly Carpenter and Cathy O'Connor.

Mario Rosenstock opens at the Cork Opera House 

Mario Rosenstock opened at the Cork Opera House on Wednesday night. The satirist impersonated the likes of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally and Daithí Ó Sé and Maura Derrane.

Gift Grub 2023 is at the Opera House until Saturday, March 11.

Irish Examiner's International Women's Day Breakfast

Panelists Annmarie O’Connor, Fashion Editor and Parkinson’s Advocate, Julie Jay, Columnist and Comedian, Deborah Somorin, Social Entrepreneur, Esther McCarthy, Irish Examiner Lifestyle and Kathriona Whelton, Pepsico at the IWD event in the Montenotte. Picture: Clare Keogh
The Irish Examiner's International Women's Day breakfast event heard from three inspiring women at an event this week at the Montenotte Hotel in Cork.

Social entrepreneur and author Deborah Somorin, Irish Examiner Fashion editor and Parkinson's advocate, Annmarie O'Connor, and comedian and Irish Examiner columnist Julie Jay spoke with Lifestyle Editor Esther N McCarthy about the challenges they face around equity, which was the IWD theme for 2023.

Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing at The Everyman

Reggie from Blackrock returned to The Everyman, Cork with his brand new show, Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing. 

Reggie will show you how to eat, drink, flirt and behave as if you are a member of Cork’s One Per Cent.

Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing is at The Everyman until March 19.

