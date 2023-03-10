Out and About: Where Miriam O'Callaghan, Dáithí Ó Sé and more were spotted this week

RTÉ Choice Music Prize

There were celebrations all-round at Vicar Street on Thursday night as the RTÉ Choice Music Prize returned to see CMAT pick up the top prize.

CMAT (a.k.a Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson) was named the winner of Album of the Year for If My Wife New I'd Be Dead at the award ceremony in Dublin on Thursday.

In its 18th year, the annual RTÉ Choice Music Prize celebrates the best in Irish music and the awards have become an industry highlight over the years. The winner receives €10,000, a prize fund provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA).

Paula Trojner and Ceri Dixon pictured at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Live Event in Vicar Street. Picture: Andres Poveda

DJ Baby Face pictured at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Live Event in Vicar Street. Picture: Andres Poveda

Louise McSharry pictured at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Live Event in Vicar Street. Picture: Andres Poveda

Amelia Conophy and Naoise Roo pictured at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Live Event in Vicar Street. Picture: Andres Poveda

Anna Mieke pictured at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Live Event in Vicar Street. Picture: Andres Poveda

Sinéad O’Connor Wins Classic Irish Album at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Live Event at Vicar St, Dublin. Picture: Graham Keogh

LauraLynn Heroes Ball at Mansion House

Hundreds joined Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice, LauraLynn on Saturday March 4 for a dazzling night of fundraising, support and entertainment all in aid of the charity in The Round Room at The Mansion House. The charity ball is now in its 6th year, and celebrity guests like Paul Howard and Miriam O'Callaghan turned out to support.

Geraldine O'Leary and Charley Daly pictured at the 2023 LauraLynn Heroes Ball. Picture: Andres Poveda

Orla Walsh and Kieran Walsh with Paula McClean and Ronan Traynor pictured at the 2023 LauraLynn Heroes Ball. Picture: Andres Poveda

Carmel Breheny and Henry Wolverson pictured at the 2023 LauraLynn Heroes Ball

Shay Byrne and Linda Byrne pictured at the 2023 LauraLynn Heroes Ball. Picture: Andres Poveda

Paul Howard and Mary McCarthy pictured at the 2023 LauraLynn Heroes Ball. Picture: Andres Poveda

Miriam O'Callaghan pictured at the 2023 LauraLynn Heroes Ball. Picture: Andres Poveda

Special Olympics Ireland preview screening of CHAMPIONS at Light House Cinema

Special Olympics Ireland partnered with Universal Pictures to host a special preview screening of Champions on Tuesday at Light House Cinema, Smithfield. Guests in attendance included Special Olympics athletes from clubs and services who attend weekly trainings run by volunteers, with TV presenter Brendan Courtney also in attendance.

Swords Basketball Club Men's Team pictured at a preview screening of Champions. Picture: Andres Poveda

Ladies of the Swords Basketball Club pictured at a preview screening of Champions. Picture: Andres Poveda

Ciara O'Brien South Dublin Special Olympics Club pictured at a preview screening of Champions. Picture: Andres Poveda

Keneth Quigley of the South Dublin Sports Club pictured at a preview screening of Champions. Picture: Andres Poveda

Ayoub Deboub and Cain Murphy of Dundrum Special Olympics Club pictured at a preview screening of Champions. Picture: Andres Poveda

Brendan Courtney and Adam Maryniak pictured at a preview screening of Champions. Picture: Andres Poveda

Screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square

Guests were on the edge of their seats on Monday evening as Ghostface raised his head on the screen once again for the special preview screening of Scream 6, the latest installment in the long-running horror franchise. Guests like James Patrice Butler, Emer O Neill, Paul Ryder, Damien Broderick, Billy Bunzari, Dylan St Paul, Pamela Laird, Pamela Joyce, and Corina Gaffey got a special preview before the film's nationwide release.

Damien Broderick pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Chloe O'Shea, Keava Connolly and Kaya Connolly pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Lynsey Ann Mulvey pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Brandon Stone pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

James Patrice and Susie Griffin pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Eddie McCann and Paul Ryder pictured at the special preview screening of Scream 6 at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Robert Chambers' 50th anniversary celebration with Wella Professionals yesterday

One of Dublin's most successful hair salons, Robert Chambers, celebrated 50 years in business on Dublin’s Grafton Street on Monday, with invited guests like Holly Carpenter and Cathy O'Connor.

Holly Carpenter at the Robert Chambers 50th anniversary celebration with Wella Professionals. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Cathy O'Connor at the Robert Chambers 50th anniversary celebration with Wella Professionals yesterday. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Erica Reid at the Robert Chambers 50th anniversary celebration with Wella Professionals. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Ellen O'Farrell and Andy Galpo at the Robert Chambers 50th anniversary celebration with Wella Professionals. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Kathelyn Burke at the Robert Chambers 50th anniversary celebration with Wella Professionals. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Robert and Tamar Chambers at the Robert Chambers 50th anniversary celebration with Wella Professionals. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Mario Rosenstock opens at the Cork Opera House

Mario Rosenstock opened at the Cork Opera House on Wednesday night. The satirist impersonated the likes of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally and Daithí Ó Sé and Maura Derrane.

Gift Grub 2023 is at the Opera House until Saturday, March 11.

Bernadette and Kate Hoare at the Mario Rosenstock gig at Cork Opera House on Wednesday. Picture: Cian O'Regan

Eoin Gill and Vivienne Fenton Gill at the Mario Rosenstock gig at Cork Opera House on Wednesday. Picture: Cian O'Regan

Norma Madigan and Mary Ryan at the Mario Rosenstock gig at Cork Opera House on Wednesday. Picture: Cian O'Regan

Richard Murphy and Eleanor Gleeson at the Mario Rosenstock gig at Cork Opera House on Wednesday. Picture: Cian O'Regan

Sean Kelleher and Clodagh Casey before the Mario Rosenstock gig at Cork Opera House on Wednesday. Picture: Cian O'Regan

Daithí Ó Sé, Sean Skehill, and James Kelleely at the Mario Rosenstock gig at Cork Opera House on Wednesday. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

Irish Examiner's International Women's Day Breakfast

Panelists Annmarie O’Connor, Fashion Editor and Parkinson’s Advocate, Julie Jay, Columnist and Comedian, Deborah Somorin, Social Entrepreneur, Esther McCarthy, Irish Examiner Lifestyle and Kathriona Whelton, Pepsico at the IWD event in the Montenotte. Picture: Clare Keogh

The Irish Examiner's International Women's Day breakfast event heard from three inspiring women at an event this week at the Montenotte Hotel in Cork.

Social entrepreneur and author Deborah Somorin, Irish Examiner Fashion editor and Parkinson's advocate, Annmarie O'Connor, and comedian and Irish Examiner columnist Julie Jay spoke with Lifestyle Editor Esther N McCarthy about the challenges they face around equity, which was the IWD theme for 2023.

Aileen Daly and Sarah McGrath of EY at the IWD event in the Montenotte. Picture: Clare Keogh

Clodagh Thompson and Kim Molan of Pepsico at the IWD event in the Montenotte. Picture: Clare Keogh

Elaine Buckley Peter McVerry Trust and Paula Hegarty The Irish Examiner at the IWD event in the Montenotte. Picture: Clare Keogh

Lisa Collins, Laura Jane Hennessey and Susan Lawlor of Pepsico at the IWD event in the Montenotte. Picture: Clare Keogh

Julie Evans Opera Lane and Vickie Maye The Irish Examiner at the IWD event in the Montenotte. Picture: Clare Keogh

Karan O’Donoghue, Irish Examiner with Deirdre Veldon Group MD, Irish Times.

Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing at The Everyman

Reggie from Blackrock returned to The Everyman, Cork with his brand new show, Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing.

Reggie will show you how to eat, drink, flirt and behave as if you are a member of Cork’s One Per Cent.

Michael Wall, Salvagem Cork and Christopher Walsh, St. Lukes. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Lisa and Mary Hurley, from Ballincollig. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Noreen Gannon, Gallaghers Cork and Anne D. Collins, Glounthaune. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Denis and Catherine Twomey, Glounthaune. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Sandra Murphy, Crookstown and Diane Magee, Tower. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Barney Whelan, Chairperson The Everyman and Caitriona O'Driscoll, Lovers Walk. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing is at The Everyman until March 19.