Kate Moss is all glitter and gloss at launch of new wellness brand in Dublin

Kate Moss has a long-held, no-interview policy. It's added to her mystique, creating an enigma — a celebrity who rarely gives interviews.

So when she arrives in Dublin to launch her wellness brand to Ireland, it’s something of a media frenzy.

She glides into the room at Brown Thomas Dublin, petite in a figure-hugging, brown, full-length dress, flecks of glitter shimmering against her vintage gold jewellery. Tanned, with pale brows, contouring showcases those trademark cheekbones.

Moss has dipped her toe in the wellness market with Cosmoss (and she’d be right to — a report by Euromonitor puts the industry’s value in Ireland at €2.3 billion for 2020).

Kate Moss, launches her new beauty & wellness range, Cosmoss, in Ireland at Brown Thomas, Dublin. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Created during the pandemic, there’s everything from skincare (cleanser €60, face cream €110 and Golden Nectar Face Oil, €120) to tea (€24) all wrapped up in a Dawn, Day and Dusk ritual — designed to reflect “Kate’s personal daily rituals”.

She says just few short words to the 20 or so invited guests. As she works the room for discreet meet and greets, over sips of her Cosmoss tea, she’s visibly more in her comfort zone.

She admits she was nervous ahead of today — even supermodels can be prone to shyness — and used her rituals, and Cosmoss, to ground her. This new line is definitely a passion project: she talks at length about her creative process, spraying her ‘Sacred Mist’ in the air as she speaks.

Irish Examiner head of features, Vickie Maye with Kate Moss at the Cosmoss Irish launch at Brown Thomas in Dublin

The packaging, complete with a mystical crescent moon, adds a taste of Kate Moss for Topshop to the offering. And if that hit curation is anything to go by — when it launched in stores back in 2007, the entire collection sold out on the first day — we could be looking at the next Goop.

It’s all a far cry from, as Vogue described them, “the early modelling years, which were spent in a Marlboro Light haze and without much thought about what it meant to be healthy”.

Perhaps though, not everything has changed — it’s worth noting that in that same interview, Moss smoked two cigarettes as she gushed about the benefits of her Cosmoss Golden Nectar face oil, and just last year was announced as the UK creative director of Diet Coke.

Kate Moss at Brown Thomas Dublin for the exclusive launch of her new beauty & wellness range, Cosmoss, in Ireland. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Not quite Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop then.

Wellness with an edge perhaps. As only you’d expect from the Queen of cool.

Photos taken, launch over, Moss departs... next destination New York. And just like that, the enigma is gone.