Simone Gannon: Nine effective skincare products from Penneys for €5 or less

Everyone should be able to take five to ten minutes to care for their skin every day – and to do so at an affordable price point.

That’s according to the Irish Examiner's beauty columnist Simone Gannon, who launched her Expert Beauty Edit with Penneys on Valentine's Day.

The collection includes ten products, with all but one facial tool costing €5 or less, and consists of a facial cleanser, moisturiser, SPF, eye cream, facial oil, sheet mask, and a range of serums to choose from.

Price points start as low as 90c for a Polyglutamic and Niacinamide sheet mask, and €2.50 for the gentle creamy face wash, which Simone says is perfect for any skin type.

An SPF 30 moisturising serum in drop format is also in the edit, priced at €5, along with some potent serums including a Tranexamic Acid Night Serum, €5, and a Polyglutamic Acid Serum, also €5.

"With the edit, I really wanted to bring things back to basics," Simone told media and influencers at the launch in Dublin, noting that many people feel "overwhelmed" by the amount of skincare products on the market.

"I wanted simple, effective, high-performing products that will work for all skin types and all ages."

"I’ve always believed that a good skincare routine doesn’t have to be complicated and it doesn’t have to be expensive.

"Working with Penneys over the last six months has helped me put this into action."

The most expensive product in the edit is the Skin Facial Roller, €8, which the Beauty Editor says can be used in many different ways, from cooling and depuffing the skin, to lifting and sculpting, promoting lymphatic drainage, and rolling products like serums deeper into the skin.

Bonnie Ryan, Jennifer Rock and Louise Cooney

The event was attended by a number of well-known influencers and content creators including Bonnie Ryan, Louise Cooney and Jennifer Rock, who turned out on the day to show their support.

"The Edit is six months in the making and to see it all come to life today is a little surreal," Simone told the Irish Examiner.

She says she hopes the collection encourages everyone "to try one or several of the products, to see what works for them".

THE FULL EDIT

PS...Smoothing Polyglutamic & Niacinamide sheet mask, €5

PS...Smoothing Polyglutamic & Niacinamide sheet mask, €5

PS...Squalane Facial Oil, €5

PS...Squalane Facial Oil, €5

PS...Caffeine Eye Cream, €4

PS...Caffeine Eye Cream, €4

PS...SPF 30 Moisturing Serum, €5

PS...SPF 30 Moisturing Serum, €5

PS...Gentle Creamy Face Wash, €2.50

PS...Gentle Creamy Face Wash, €2.50

PS...Tranexamic Acid Night Serum, €5

PS...Tranexamic Acid Night Serum, €5

PS...Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser, €4.50

PS...Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser, €4.50

PS...Skin Facial Roller, €8

PS...Skin Facial Roller, €8

PS...Niacinamide Booster Serum, €4

PS...Niacinamide Booster Serum, €4

PS...Polyglutamic Acid Serum, €5

PS...Polyglutamic Acid Serum, €5

PS...Tranexamic Acid Night Serum, €5