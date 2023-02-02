Simone Gannon: New beauty buys to know about this week 

Dr Jart+ Ceramidin™ Ectoin®-Infused Cream

Korean skincare brand Dr Jart are out to impress with its newest launch, Ceramidin™ Ectoin®-Infused Cream. Part of the bestselling (and incredible – I’m a big fan) Ceramidin range, this creamy, barrier-boosting powerhouse is designed to rescue dry, irritated skin day or night. Containing a complex of rich ingredients, including five ceramides, ectoin and argan oil, this potent formula will provide instant and long-term relief to very dry, sensitive skin.

€58 from Space NK, in-store and online.

The Body Shop Jamaica Black Castor Oil Haircare Collection

A collection of haircare products created explicitly for texture types from 3A to 4C, The Body Shop’s beautiful Jamaica Black Castor Oil Collection includes an Intense Moisture Mask, Leave-In Conditioner, Cleansing Conditioner and Curl Activator. Made from 93% natural ingredients, these are impressive, affordable, everyday products that strengthen, restore and hydrate your hair.

Prices start from €16. Available from The Body Shop, in-store and online.

Sculpted by Aimee Cloud Cream

Sculpted by Aimee is going from strength the strength with the latest addition to their Sculpted Skin line. Cloud Cream is a lightweight yet thick and creamy moisturiser that instantly nourishes, calms, and hydrates the skin thanks to its ceramide-rich formula. Suitable for all skin types, this is a texture to fall in love with, especially if your skin needs a little extra TLC this time of year. Another excellent launch from a brilliant Irish brand.

€35 from Sculpted by Aimee, in-store and online.

Gatineau Defi Lift Firming & Toning Body Oil

Containing a potent biopeptide complex along with coffee and algae oils, this decadent body oil from French skincare brand Gatineau will have you saying ooh la la! from first use. Like a visit to the spa but in the comfort of your own home, this nourishing oil will help to boost circulation, tone, lift and tighten the skin, with an intense dose of hydration thrown in for good measure. A luxurious addition to any at-home body care routine.

€56 from gatineau.com.

Bondi Sands Face Glaze

Fresh, affordable, and fun, Bondi Sands everyday skincare range has expanded with the launch of several new products, including the appealingly named Face Glaze Mask. Designed for use as a quick (wash off) fix during the day or as a more intense treatment overnight, this creamy mask will plump, hydrate and add a beautiful shine to the skin (‘glossy as a freshly-iced donut’ according to the brand). Suitable for all skin types, some great hydrating ingredients are in this formula, including Glycerin, Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid.

€16.99 from cloud10beauty.com.

Sol De Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Clarifying Body Wash

One of the best-smelling beauty brands, Sol De Janeiro, continues to bottle the smell of summer holidays with this new and gloriously effective clarifying body wash. Salicylic Acid, Lactic Acid, and Fruit Alpha Hydroxy Acids work together to gently exfoliate the skin, sloughing off dead skin cells, reducing ingrown hairs and preventing future breakouts in the process. Get ready for smooth, hydrated, delicious-smelling skin that smells like coconuts and warm vanilla. Divine.

€23 from Space NK, in-store and online.

Benefit Cosmetics Fluff Up Brow Wax

With a tagline of ‘clear, crunch-free and creamy’, Benefit’s Fluff Up Brow Wax is a new, softer alternative to the wealth of brow products offering dramatic, brushed-up brows. That’s not to say the results aren’t impressive. Formulated with Argan Oil, Shea Butter and Jojoba Seed Oil, this light, nourishing, non-gloopy formula thickens, smooths and separates hairs, keeping them in place all day without flaking or crusting.

€28.50 from Brown Thomas, in-store and online.

Max Factor Miracle Pure Infused Cream Blush

Makeup meets skincare with Max Factor’s Miracle Pure Collection. A new range of products infused with a who’s who of skincare ingredients, including Vitamin C and E, Squalane, Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides.

Designed to care for your skin and nails while you wear them, the four-product collection includes Skin Improving Foundation (available in 20 shades), Concealer (available in eight shades), Cream Blush (four shades) and Nail Polish (eight shades). The collection is affordable, too, with prices starting from €9.99.