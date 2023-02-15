Life of Leisure: Casually dress for daily success with these easy-wear staples

Everyday Knitwear - Fresh Cuts Clothing

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Our busy lives require more than fleeting fashion trends. It’s the everyday essentials that get us dressed in the morning. 

Whether you’re out the door first thing on the school run or still WFH, having easy-to-wear staples in your wardrobe is a must. 

Choose from slouchy trousers that can be dressed up or down to the signature trainer for a casual yet on-trend everyday look.

Get The Look: Stay casually in vogue with a statement knit and comfy boyfriend fit jeans, as seen at Fresh Cuts.

Black Joggers, €80, Pericaya
#ieloves: Jog On: Take the sustainable approach to leisurely dressing with Irish designed joggers, €80, Pericaya.

Mom Fit Dungarees, €39.99, H&amp;M
Motherland: Make the mom-fit dungarees a staple in your wardrobe for an easy on-trend look, €39.99, H&M.

Grey Slouchy Trousers, €59, Weekday
Pocket Friendly: Grey Matters: Give casual street-style vibes with slouchy trousers matched with a signature trainer, €59, Weekday.

Cashmere Hoodie, €175, COS
In The Hood: Cosy cashmere will instantly elevate the sartorial status of the humble hoodie, €175, COS.

Trainers, €150, Veja V-10 at &amp; Other Stories
On The Run: The vegan-friendly trainer remains a firm everyday favourite, €150, Veja at & Other Stories.

Check Shirt, €65, FatFace
Ranch Dressing: From Yellowstone to the runways of Bottega Veneta, the check shirt is this season’s must-have, €65, FatFace.

Slogan Tee, €40 Begley &amp; Bowie
Catchphrase: Match a slogan tee with an oversized blazer for a relaxed day-to-night look, €40, Begley & Bowie.

Soft Bomber Jacket, €39.95, Zara
Desert Sands: Sandy tones add a softer touch to the utilitarian bomber jacket, €39.95, Zara.

Knitted Dress with Hood, €49.99, Parfois
Smart Casual: The knit jumper dress is the ultimate smart yet casual staple every wardrobe needs, €49.99, Parfois.

