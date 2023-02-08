Be my Valentine: How to choose the perfect treat for your sweet

When it comes to lingerie, choose a set that makes her feel fabulous
Embrace the seductive allure of a decadent romance this Valentine's Day.

Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 02:00
Paula Burns

Love is in the air as we celebrate Valentine’s Day; giving us the perfect excuse to show those we love a little appreciation. If you’re looking for treats for your sweet, lingerie and jewellery remain firm favourites. 

When it comes to lingerie, choose a set that makes her feel fabulous. With jewellery, make it extra special with a bespoke design that will last forever.

Embrace the seductive allure of a decadent romance as seen at Pretty Little Thing.

#ieloves — Lock And Key: Unlock her heart with a beautiful piece of Irish designed jewellery, €185, NJO Designs.

Marry Me: Thinking of popping the question? Make it personal with a bespoke necklace, €555, By Leahy.

Body Form: Show off your curves in a lace body that hugs in all the right places, €200, Susan Hunter.

Blossoming Romance: Keep it traditional with flowers and lingerie this Valentine’s day, €32, Pretty Little Thing.

Sugar Sweet: Delicate lace will have you pretty in pink, bra, €43, knickers, €22, M&S.

Slumber Party: Slip into a sweet slumber in luxurious silk, €330, La Perla at Brown Thomas.

Simply Irresistible: Feel sexy from the inside out in a seductive lace trimmed lingerie set, bra, €41, knickers, €15.50, Next.

On The Rocks: Love can be fleeting but diamonds are forever, €230, Austen & Blake.

Pocket Friendly: Heart Of Gold: Make your accessories the sartorial heart of your Valentine’s style with a cute rose gold bracelet, €25, Very.

