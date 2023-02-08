Be my Valentine: How to choose the perfect treat for your sweet

Love is in the air as we celebrate Valentine’s Day; giving us the perfect excuse to show those we love a little appreciation. If you’re looking for treats for your sweet, lingerie and jewellery remain firm favourites.
When it comes to lingerie, choose a set that makes her feel fabulous. With jewellery, make it extra special with a bespoke design that will last forever.
Embrace the seductive allure of a decadent romance as seen at Pretty Little Thing.
Unlock her heart with a beautiful piece of Irish designed jewellery, €185, NJO Designs.
Thinking of popping the question? Make it personal with a bespoke necklace, €555, By Leahy.
Show off your curves in a lace body that hugs in all the right places, €200, Susan Hunter.
Keep it traditional with flowers and lingerie this Valentine’s day, €32, Pretty Little Thing.
Delicate lace will have you pretty in pink, bra, €43, knickers, €22, M&S.
Slip into a sweet slumber in luxurious silk, €330, La Perla at Brown Thomas.
Feel sexy from the inside out in a seductive lace trimmed lingerie set, bra, €41, knickers, €15.50, Next.
Love can be fleeting but diamonds are forever, €230, Austen & Blake.
Heart Of Gold: Make your accessories the sartorial heart of your Valentine’s style with a cute rose gold bracelet, €25, Very.