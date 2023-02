Prep and prime your face without breaking the bank with these must-haves.

Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum

Korean skincare brand Laneige can do no wrong in my eyes, thanks to its beautifully innovative skincare formulations. So much so that you’ll find them not once but twice in this column. Glowy Makeup Serum is a beautiful moisturising serum and makeup primer in one. It is a ceramide and antioxidant-packed powerhouse that hydrates the skin, helps to balance oil and, thanks to its natural diamond mineral powder, leaves the skin perfectly prepped for makeup with a pearly shine.

Supergoop Shimmershade SPF30

Dedicated to sunscreen, Supergoop has long had my attention (and praise) since it launched over 15 years ago. With sensitive, skin-loving broad-spectrum sunscreens that come in liquid, powder and stick formats, the brand has now, rather thrillingly, dived into makeup. Shimmer Shade is its new collection of beautifully pigmented cream eyeshadows formulated with SPF30, Roman chamomile and sunflower extracts. It soothes the eye area, protects your eyelids from UV rays and adds a beautiful, buildable wash of shimmery colour. What’s not to love?

Available in four shades, €27 from www.revolve.com

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask went viral last year for a good reason. This iconic, celebrity-approved, leave-on wonder product gently exfoliates the lips while you snooze (or during the day — wear it any time you like) while adding intense moisture and hydration via its antioxidant-rich, non-sticky formula. It’s available in a range of flavours, including grapefruit, vanilla, watermelon and berry, and trust me when I tell you that you’ll probably find yourself buying more than one. It’s that good.

Tower 28 Beauty Superdew Highlighter Balm

Achieve your skin goals with this sheer, luminous highlighter balm from excellent Californian brand Tower 28. Infused with chamomile, green tea and shea butter, these skin-loving ingredients work together to moisturise, smooth and deliver the much-coveted lit-from-within-glow. The formula is gentle on the skin so it’s suitable for even the most sensitive, including those with eczema. Apply to the high points of your face, lids, or lips for a gorgeous glass skin glow.

L’Oreal Castor Oil-Enriched Paradise Volumising Mascara

The longest relationship I’ve ever had with a mascara, L’Oreal Lash Paradise, ticks all of the makeup-skincare beauty boxes. Delivering not just dramatically dark, voluminous, fluttery lashes, its castor oil-enriched formula ensures it applies smoothly with no clumps and flaking and helps your lashes grow stronger and longer. Many other versions have followed since it hit the shelves in 2007, including additional shade offerings and a waterproof version, but the original is still king, in my opinion.

€16.99 from Boots.

Trinny London BFF Eye Serum-Concealer

The (under) eyes have it with Trinny London’s bestselling BFF serum and concealer hybrid. A peptide and hyaluronic acid-rich formula that smooths and hydrates the delicate skin under the eye and helps to reduce the appearance of dark shadows while adding beautiful, natural-looking coverage. Available in 12 shades, it’s quick and easy to use thanks to its cooling metal-tip applicator. It instantly brightens the under-eye area, helping you look and feel refreshed. An all-round winner.

Ultra Violette Daydream Screen Tinted Veil SPF50

A dreamy tinted moisturiser and SPF in one, Ultra Violette Daydream Screen Tinted Veil marries UV protection and complexion coverage with this silky, comfortable and ultra-lightweight offering. Designed to be worn over your dedicated daily sunscreen, this helps to delicately smooth and perfect your skin, balancing redness and reducing the appearance of blemishes while boosting UV protection and moisture levels. The bottle is super cute, too.

Available in 16 shades, €43 from www.cultbeauty.com

Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser

A weightless daily moisturiser, a hydrating makeup primer, and glow-giving highlighter all in one, Elemis has taken it to the next level with this luxurious multitasker. With a silicone-free formula that combines skin-boosting kombucha, ginger and green tea seed oil, Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser will give you smooth, hydrated and visibly radiant skin, however, you choose to use it. Fingers crossed for a super-sized version very soon.

€50 from Millies.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.