Vision of love: 10 ways to wear romantic pink and red shades for Valentine's

"This loving burst of dopamine hues will leave your sartorial heart pining for more."
Dramatic Romance at Aoife Ireland

Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day is on the horizon. After surviving a long January, we’re ready to inject some joy back into our wardrobes. In a bid to revive your style into a vision of love, introduce the romantic shades of red and pink. This loving burst of dopamine hues will leave your sartorial heart pining for more.

Get The Look: Embrace exaggerated silhouettes in sugar-spun hues for an enchantingly dramatic look, as seen at Aoife Mc Namara.

Pink &amp; Red Midi Dress, €120, Never Fully Dressed
The Clash: Dare to be bold while being pretty in pink with clashing tones of red and pink, €120, Never Fully Dressed.

Red Cloud Clutch, €170, PEELO
#ieloves - On Fire: Elevate your accessories with a blast of dopamine-infused fire-engine red ,€170, PEELO.

Pink Knit Vest, €99, Baum Und Pferdgarten
Vested Interest: Keep your look feminine while adding some layers with a bubble-gum pink knit, €99, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

Pleated Midi Dress, €295, Michael Kors at Arnotts
In The Fold: Take the colour of romance to the max in a pleated midi dress, €295, Micheal Kors at Arnotts.

Pink &amp; Red Check Trousers, €235, Essentiel Antwerp
Opposites Attract: A sartorial checkmate, these trousers in clashing shades are a style winner, €235, Essentiel Antwerp.

Red Patent Court Shoe, €27.99, H&amp;M
Hot To Trot: Send pulses racing for all the right reasons in a statement patent red court shoe, €27.99, H&M.

Red Boucle Blazer, €79, River Island
Blazing Hot: Take the chill off in a red-hot bouclé blazer, €79, River Island.

Heart Print Scarf, €3, Penneys
Pocket Friendly - All Heart: Complete your Valentine’s style with a loving heart-motif scarf, €3, Penneys.

Belted Mini Knit Dress, €59, &amp; Other Stories
Good Vibrations: Put the excitement back into knitwear with an attention-grabbing colour block of vibrant red, €59, & Other Stories.

