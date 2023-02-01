Vision of love: 10 ways to wear romantic pink and red shades for Valentine's

Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day is on the horizon. After surviving a long January, we’re ready to inject some joy back into our wardrobes. In a bid to revive your style into a vision of love, introduce the romantic shades of red and pink. This loving burst of dopamine hues will leave your sartorial heart pining for more.

Get The Look: Embrace exaggerated silhouettes in sugar-spun hues for an enchantingly dramatic look, as seen at Aoife Mc Namara.

Pink & Red Midi Dress, €120, Never Fully Dressed

The Clash: Dare to be bold while being pretty in pink with clashing tones of red and pink, €120, Never Fully Dressed.

Red Cloud Clutch, €170, PEELO

#ieloves - On Fire: Elevate your accessories with a blast of dopamine-infused fire-engine red ,€170, PEELO.

Pink Knit Vest, €99, Baum Und Pferdgarten

Vested Interest: Keep your look feminine while adding some layers with a bubble-gum pink knit, €99, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

Pleated Midi Dress, €295, Michael Kors at Arnotts

In The Fold: Take the colour of romance to the max in a pleated midi dress, €295, Micheal Kors at Arnotts.

Pink & Red Check Trousers, €235, Essentiel Antwerp

Opposites Attract: A sartorial checkmate, these trousers in clashing shades are a style winner, €235, Essentiel Antwerp.

Red Patent Court Shoe, €27.99, H&M

Hot To Trot: Send pulses racing for all the right reasons in a statement patent red court shoe, €27.99, H&M.

Red Boucle Blazer, €79, River Island

Blazing Hot: Take the chill off in a red-hot bouclé blazer, €79, River Island.

Heart Print Scarf, €3, Penneys

Pocket Friendly - All Heart: Complete your Valentine’s style with a loving heart-motif scarf, €3, Penneys.

Belted Mini Knit Dress, €59, & Other Stories

Good Vibrations: Put the excitement back into knitwear with an attention-grabbing colour block of vibrant red, €59, & Other Stories.