Skin Nerd: What is face yoga and does it actually work?

Laughing, eating, chatting – it seems like we flex our faces enough daily to be excused for thinking this is an area that doesn’t require an additional workout, right? Well, although it is true that we move our faces a LOT, it isn’t that straight forward. Turns out there is an art to facial fitness and if we get it right (and do it often enough) it can lead to powerful, lifted results.

Many facial areas can be targeted with exercise, but what we are primarily looking to address here is skin laxity. A natural part of ageing, laxity occurs in all hoomans due to genetics or overexposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays (aka photodamage). Over time, collagen and elastin production is diminished and as these are responsible for giving the skin its elasticity, the skin begins to loosen and eventually sag.

Facial exercises may sound like a bit of a chore, but they have been proven to have many benefits including the ability to rejuvenate the face as it ages. Sure, facial techniques like yoga aren't going to completely erase age-induced loosening of the skin, but it may help to lift the face temporarily, which is great when you are preparing for an important event or occasion. Exercise that is performed repeatedly to our face can change and manipulate the muscles, as is evident when people grind their teeth and get enlarged (hypertrophic) muscles around the jaw area. Research has also shown promising results, with a recent study concluding a significant improvement in the upper and lower cheek fullness of participants that undertook a 30-minute daily facial exercise program sustained over 20 weeks.

Consistency is key here, but it also helps to team your facial exercises with topical skin care formulas that work to enhance these sculpting benefits. Skin tightening home remedies are often suggested as an alternative to more expensive or invasive procedures. While some ingredients offer some skin tightening benefits, effects are likely to be minimal and temporary. If you want to create a home remedy, the ingredients you select should provide hydration and vasoconstriction - which is the constriction of veins to improve the circulation of the blood. A natural ingredient like coconut oil is one such recommendation, having been found to increase collagen turnover, which can tighten your skin when used topically. Daily application of argan oil is another option, having been shown to boost skin elasticity whilst aloe vera gel contains matrix metalloproteinases (or MMPs) - properties that inhibit enzymes, which are responsible for breaking down collagen fibres. As the MMPs prevent collagen fibres from degrading further, it is thought that skin laxity and other visible signs of ageing also slow. For those that would like to enlist a tool for help, many skin tightening machines are available for home use and use radio frequency energy to stimulate collagen production and tighten any sagginess in the skin.

Salon options include microcurrent facials, which are often referred to as ‘natural face lifts.’ When I am asked to prepare the skin for big events or behind the scenes at Dancing with the Stars, I always ensure that I hydrate the skin as much as I can first with ingredients such as ceramides. If I want to achieve a short-term, superficial effect on the muscle, I will use a device such as CACI Microlift Personal Facial Toning System which comprises of an electrical muscular stimulator (EMS), where you trigger a contraction on the face to stimulate collagen and elastic production for a toning effect. This innovative tool is designed to tone and lift the facial contour, help firm the jaw line, plump the cheek area and provide lift to the brow line. The goal here is consistency and to do it regularly. It does have an immediate effect but will wear off after a couple of hours, so committing to this daily is key for long term results.

Although facial fitness is unlikely to quell the demand for tweakments such as Botox and fillers, it does provide a more natural, less painful alternative. Neck massage is a great way to encourage lymphatic drainage and relieve any neck tension. As a secondary benefit, it can also help to correct sagging skin around your jaw and neck. For a simple, relaxing massage technique, tilt your head back slightly and place your fingers at the top of your neck. Apply gentle pressure as you glide your fingers down to your collarbone. Press into your collarbone for a few seconds before releasing the fingers and relaxing. Facial yoga is another alternative and a great self-care technique. Along with the possibility of strengthening your facial muscles, the increased touching and connection that you can feel upon carrying out facial training exercises can also help us reconnect with our faces in a more holistic way – and when isn’t there a need for a little more self-love?

NERDIE KNOWLEDGE: MUSHROOMS

Love them or loathe them on your plate, the humble mushroom is having a moment in the skincare and wellness industries. Nutritional benefits aside, certain types of mushrooms such as Reishi and Cordycep have been used for medicinal purposes in the East for thousands of years thanks to their healing properties. More recently though, there has been something of a ‘shroom boom’ within the skincare market with e-tailer Cult Beauty seeing a 480 per cent increase in searches for the term ‘mushroom,’ as well as multiple skincare launches with formulas that claim to harness their skin-transforming powers.

Although some are poisonous and need to be avoided, there are over 14,000 different species of mushrooms and when used topically in skincare, mushrooms have been found to have benefits aplenty including the ability to aid hydration, facilitate wound healing, provide antioxidant protection, provide nourishment, and promote skin brightening as well as having antioxidant properties to protect the skin from environmental aggressors. Research has also found that mushrooms helped address ageing, reduce inflammation in the skin and correct hyperpigmentation. *

Our pick of the mushrooms? Look for the following in your skincare for a host of reparative benefits:

Cordyceps: This variety boasts energy boosting properties as well as being anti-inflammatory, meaning they are often found in many products that aim to boost elastin production and hydrate skin. I recommend trying fabU Shrooms Immune Supplements. Formulated in Ireland by pharmacist Laura Dowling, this supplement is based on a concentrated extract of Cordyceps and Chaga mushrooms blended with vitamin D, Vitamin C, copper and zinc to support your immune system and protect your cells from oxidative stress.

Reishi: With an ability to boost skin resilience and retain moisture, Reishi mushrooms can help to improve barrier function, which can also lead to anti-ageing benefits.

Shiitake: As kojic acid is derived from this type of mushroom, the shiitake mushroom can help to treat pigmentation, fade scars and even skintone.