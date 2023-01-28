Weekend Loves: Ikea furniture, Bad Bridget podcast and the history of the Debs

Ceadogán Rugmakers’ Island project at Hang Tough Contemporary

Just launched on Thursday, Ceadogán Rugmakers’ Island project unites 12 of Ireland’s finest artists — drawing on their individual designs and styles to create a unique one-off rug or wall hanging. The impressive group of artists includes Sean Scully, Maser, and Dorothy Cross as well as nine other artists including Lola Donoghue, Sean Atmos and Alice Fitzgerald. The collection is now on display at the Hang Tough Contemporary gallery on Exchequer Street, Dublin. Following the exhibition, the artworks will be auctioned, with 50% of the profits going to the Peter McVerry Trust which supports people experiencing homelessness. The remainder will fund a regenerative project ‘For the Birds’ at the Ceadogán studios in Co Wexford. The works will be auctioned by Whytes Auctioneers on February 5 with the pieces expected to fetch between €1,500 and €16,000. Entry to the exhibition is free.

Explore the Irish tradition of the Debs at Nenagh Arts Centre

The Debs exhibition at Nenagh Arts Centre

If you’re in the vicinity of Nenagh why not pop into the arts centre for The Debs — an exploration of the curiously Irish version of the coming of age ritual that is the debs.

Celebrating the history and experience of the debs, or grads, in all its glamour and eccentricity, Cloughjordan artist, Sarah Thornton, at Nenagh Arts Centre has gathered stories and materials that reflect the diverse experiences of those living in the local area in relation to the debs. In the style of La Galerie Dior in Paris, Nenagh Arts Centre will showcase these stories, garments, and accessories in a celebration of the style, elegance and culture of Tipperary as well as the history and experience of the rural Irish debs.

Saints they ain’t — Bad Bridget podcast at The Gibson Hotel

The popular Bad Bridget podcast comes to Dublin’s Gibson Hotel in time for St Brigid’s Day

Elaine Farrell and Leanne McCormick’s popular Bad Bridget podcast comes to Dublin’s Gibson Hotel in time for St Brigid’s Day as the two creators join Róisín Ingle in conversation to uncover the untold stories of generations of Irish female immigrants that history chose to forget. Farrell and McCormick will tell tales they’ve uncovered about Irish women who ‘went from the frying pan of their impoverished homeland to the fire of vast North American cities’. Saints they ain’t. Presented by International Literature Festival Dublin in partnership with Penguin Ireland as part of Brigit 2023: Dublin City Celebrating Women. Tickets from €10.

IKEA launches vibrant new designer homewares and lighting collection

The new 17-piece VARMBLIXT collection

Swedish homewares giant IKEA has partnered with acclaimed designer Sabine Marcelis to design the new 17-piece VARMBLIXT collection. The collection ‘explores the power of sculptural design and light’ and includes lamps, glassware, vibrant rugs, and more. The collection is based around how light can impact the look and feel of the home and features a warm colour palette and quirky doughnut-shaped pieces as well as sculptural lighting pieces that look high-end. Available from February, four of the items will become part of the IKEA collection long-term including the orange glass table/ wall lamp, while others are available for a limited time only. Prices range from €1.50 for a pack of napkins to €279 for the largest rug, but really it’s the pendant lights we have our sights on.

A sumptuous masterclass and more with Irish contemporary winemakers

Seeking the ultimate treat for the connoisseur in your life? A very special weekend is in store at the Meet the Makers event at Ashford Castle. Dine alongside leading winemakers including Roísín Curley (left), Dermot and Ana Sugrue of Sugrue Wines, and Liam and Sinead Cabot of Roka Wines. On Friday night, a four-course meal will be complemented by wines from this renowned group of makers. After a luxurious night’s sleep, guests will meet in the castle’s cellars on Saturday evening to enjoy a reception featuring Dermot Sugrue’s award-winning sparkling wine. A private, six-course meal devised by Ashford Castle’s new executive head chef Liam Finnegan will then complement Chateau de Fieuzal wines — making it a meal to remember. Prices from €1,040 per person sharing includes B&B, two dinners, a light lunch on the Saturday, the wine masterclass and wine tasting in the wine cellars. Email: reservations@ashfordcastle.com or call 094-9546003.

