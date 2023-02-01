Life Hack: How often should I clean my hair brush?

It’s something we use every day but did you know you should wash your hairbrush regularly? Many of us remove the build up of hair from the bristles when they become noticeable but your hairbrush could be harbouring more than just a few fallen strands.

Within the hairbrush is a build-up of dead skin cells, lint and oil as well as any product you may be using in your hair, from hairspray and gel to dry shampoo. Using it without regularly cleaning the brush can actually make your freshly washed hair get dirty quicker.

Hairbrushes need only be washed around once a month, maybe more frequently if you notice a lot of build-up or if you shed a lot of hair. If you have not attempted to deep clean a hairbrush before, here’s what you will need:

a scissors

a bowl

a towel

warm water

shampoo

a cotton bud

The first step is one you’re likely already familiar with. Gently pull the accumulated hair from the strands of the brush. If you have longer hair, there may be a more tangled mess to work through. In this case, use the scissors to cut through some of the matted hair to loosen it, allowing it to come away easily.

A thorough scrub will help get your hairbrush as clean as a whistle and you do not need to buy any dedicated product — your regular shampoo will work perfectly. Fill a bowl with warm water and immerse the hairbrush in the liquid. If you use a wooden handles brush, don’t soak the handle in the water as this can damage it, hold just the bristles under instead. Add some drops of shampoo to the bristles and gently massage the product into the brush with your fingers, creating a lather. You can also use a toothbrush to reach any smaller areas.

Don’t forget to bring the shampoo down the handle of the hairbrush too, this can get grimy with use as, much like our hair, our hands can transfer dirt and oils to another surface too while hairspray can make the surface sticky as well. Use a cotton swab to clean those grooves and devices too.

Empty the bowl and refill it with warm water. Swirl the head of the brush through the liquid to rinse away the shampoo. You can also rinse it under a warm tap if you prefer.

To dry the hairbrush, allow it to air dry. Place it on a clean, dry towel with the bristles facing down. Let it dry for a few hours, ideally overnight, and do not use the brush before it has completely dried. Avoid using a hairdryer to quicken the drying process as this can damage your brush.

With proper care and cleaning, a hairbrush can last for years before it needs to be replaced. You will know a replacement is needed when the bristles look worn down and the brush does not seem to get as clean as it once did.