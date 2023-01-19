Brown Thomas reveals the six fashion trends we'll be seeing more of in spring 2023

Luxury fashion retailer Brown Thomas previewed its spring/summer 23 collections on Zoom with a confident mix of functional pieces that lend themselves to day-to-night dressing. Expect a distinct vibe shift towards adaptability with strong minimalist and utility aesthetics. Looking for inspiration? Check out the six biggest trends you’ll be coveting this season.

SOFT UTILITY

Waistcoat €490, trousers €850, Coperni

As versatility and durability underpin the new style codes, low-key staples are elevated to cool girl summer status. Subtle colour and pattern enhance the throw-on appeal of utility separates with a nod to `90s ease from sun-bleached camouflage at Isabel Marant to Dior’s ruffle-clad trenches in warm beige. Making the cut? Coperni’s low-rise cargo pants worn with a tailored waistcoat and bougie micro-bag.

GRECIAN GODDESS

Dress €3,690, jacket €5,900, Saint Laurent

Prepare to worship at the altar of deity-inspired dresses as the Greek goddess gets a 2.0 makeover. Liquid jersey draping leads the charge at Saint Laurent, fiercely balanced with Grace Jones-inspired capuche hoods— a micro-trend also seen at Alaia and Monot. Valentino’s georgette caped iterations find contemporary expression in zesty yellow, while fluid silk confections bearing belly button cutouts, add a modern touch at Victoria Beckham.

SHADES OF SUNSET

Dress, €2,780, Etro

Desire for travel and escapism is palpable as designers drench styles in mood-boosting sunset shades. Bohemian-infused bleeding ombrés and paisley prints evoke peripatetic brio at Etro with pale lemon and vivid orange capturing dusk’s descent at Loewe, Nensi Dojaka and new store name, Andreadamo. For the sophisticates, look to Prada’s delicate silk ensembles teamed with Mary Janes in rich tones of yellow and red.

NEO MINIMALISM

Skirt €895, jacket €995, shirt €435, Dries Van Noten

Simplicity is its own reward as easy tailoring rendered in soft palette cleansers herald a sartorial clean slate. Dries Van Noten’s soft shoulder blazers pair perfectly with skirts bearing folded rosettes – louche and lovely. Similarly, `70s style suiting (think belted jackets and matching boater hats) gets a feminine twist in Gucci’s Twinsburg salute. Feeling playful? Oversized feather sleeves give beige tailoring a boost at Valentino as does a yellow hip-slung column skirt – PierPaolo’s clever counterpoint to a nude bodysuit.

RACER REVIVAL

Jacket €5,900, skirt €2,500, Versace

Gear up for statement-making biker jackets and moto leather as racer motifs own the style circuit. Take Blade Runner energy from Alexander McQueen’s sculpted ‘armour’ bodices or indulge in subversive bodycon-wear from celeb-favourite Mônot. Spotted at Versace; leather gets a ‘90s spin with oversized silhouettes in classic black and western fringe adding a fun, textural element to lilac mini dresses.

SKIN REVEAL

Dress €2,250, Victoria Beckham

Feminine slashes and cut-outs continue to trend as does intricate detailing using lace, sheer and satin fabrics to peek-a-boo effect. Dolce & Gabbana bring sexy back with exposed corsetry, flesh-baring fabrics, micro-hemlines and barely-there dresses. Combining lingerie skills with a soupcon of grunge, Nensi Dojaka and Versace put their own unique twist on the skin parade. As for the romantics, Victoria Beckham’s first Paris Fashion Week show sees full-length silk gowns finished with silk sheer panels in soft pale pinks. Simply gorgeous.