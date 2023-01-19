Palette Cleansers: 14 ways to wear neutrals between seasons 

Contour your ‘between seasons’ wardrobe with subtle tones
Warm your wardrobe with cappuccino, cream, and nougat.

Still detoxing from December’s sequin-fest? Ease post-festive fashion fatigue with a neutral stance. Easy-to-emulate and effortlessly chic, contour your ‘between seasons’ wardrobe with subtle tones like cappuccino, cream, and nougat. Pair with stalwarts like black, grey, navy or burgundy and enjoy an instant style reset. Looking for fresh inspiration? Transition seamlessly into spring with these 14 palette cleansers.

Ayla’ teddy faux fur vest, €310; ‘Maya cable knit top, €250; ‘Mae’ leggings, was €150, now €105, By Malina
1. ‘Ayla’ teddy faux fur vest, €310; ‘Maya cable knit top, €250; ‘Mae’ leggings, was €150, now €105, By Malina

Chain motif square scarf, &amp; Other Stories, €35
2. Chain motif square scarf, & Other Stories, €35 

Long-sleeve midi dress, River Island, €60
3. Stripe knit long-sleeve midi dress, River Island, €60 

Relaxed double-breasted trench coat, &amp; Other Stories, €179
4. Relaxed double-breasted trench coat, & Other Stories, €179 

Tote bag, Arket, €229
5. Rigid leather tote bag, Arket, €229 

Pile jacket, €169; printed silk scarf, €59, Arket
6. Pile jacket, €169; printed silk scarf, €59, Arket 

Roll neck pullover, Vero Moda, €49.99
7. Roll neck pullover, Vero Moda, €49.99 

Slouchy ribbed mock neck jumper, &amp; Other Stories, €129
8. Slouchy ribbed mock neck jumper, & Other Stories, €129 

Iris &amp; Ink ‘Paige’ merino wool midi skirt, The Outnet, €236
9. Iris & Ink ‘Paige’ merino wool midi skirt, The Outnet, €236 

Glittery stripe sock, &amp; Other Stories, €9
10. Glittery stripe sock, & Other Stories, €9 

Asics SportStyle ‘GEL-1090V2’ unisex trainers, Zalando, €121
11. Asics SportStyle ‘GEL-1090V2’ unisex trainers, Zalando, €121

 

Leather ballet flats with buckles, Massimo Dutti, €99.95
12. Leather ballet flats with buckles, Massimo Dutti, €99.95 

Striped knit cardigan with double buttons, Massimo Dutti, €99.95
13. Striped knit cardigan with double buttons, Massimo Dutti, €99.95 brown slub linen mid waist pants 

Slub linen mid-waist pants, Ganni, €245
14. Slub linen mid-waist pants, Ganni, €245

