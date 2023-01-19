Palette Cleansers: 14 ways to wear neutrals between seasons 

Still detoxing from December’s sequin-fest? Ease post-festive fashion fatigue with a neutral stance. Easy-to-emulate and effortlessly chic, contour your ‘between seasons’ wardrobe with subtle tones like cappuccino, cream, and nougat. Pair with stalwarts like black, grey, navy or burgundy and enjoy an instant style reset. Looking for fresh inspiration? Transition seamlessly into spring with these 14 palette cleansers.

Ayla’ teddy faux fur vest, €310; ‘Maya cable knit top, €250; ‘Mae’ leggings, was €150, now €105, By Malina