Palette Cleansers: 14 ways to wear neutrals between seasons 

Still detoxing from December’s sequin-fest? Ease post-festive fashion fatigue with a neutral stance. Easy-to-emulate and effortlessly chic, contour your ‘between seasons’ wardrobe with subtle tones like cappuccino, cream, and nougat. Pair with stalwarts like black, grey, navy or burgundy and enjoy an instant style reset. Looking for fresh inspiration? Transition seamlessly into spring with these 14 palette cleansers.
1. ‘Ayla’ teddy faux fur vest, €310; ‘Maya cable knit top, €250; ‘Mae’ leggings, was €150, now €105, By Malina
2. Chain motif square scarf, & Other Stories, €35
3. Stripe knit long-sleeve midi dress, River Island, €60
4. Relaxed double-breasted trench coat, & Other Stories, €179
5. Rigid leather tote bag, Arket, €229
6. Pile jacket, €169; printed silk scarf, €59, Arket
7. Roll neck pullover, Vero Moda, €49.99
8. Slouchy ribbed mock neck jumper, & Other Stories, €129
9. Iris & Ink ‘Paige’ merino wool midi skirt, The Outnet, €236
10. Glittery stripe sock, & Other Stories, €9
11. Asics SportStyle ‘GEL-1090V2’ unisex trainers, Zalando, €121
12. Leather ballet flats with buckles, Massimo Dutti, €99.95
13. Striped knit cardigan with double buttons, Massimo Dutti, €99.95 brown slub linen mid waist pants
14. Slub linen mid-waist pants, Ganni, €245