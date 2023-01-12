Bright Idea: 11 ways to bring colour into your wardrobe in 2023

Don’t adjust your set
Suit your mood with these 11 future perfect finds.

Annmarie O’Connor

Spoiler alert: the colour palette for spring summer 2023 is rumoured to be a real crowd pleaser. 

Repackaged for a new year and a new age, the Pantone gods have delivered both saturated and soft tones that whet our appetite for innovation and introversion, technology and tradition. Choose a side of the spectrum or modify your aesthetic with unusual colour pairings. The choice is yours. Looking for a bright idea? Suit your mood with these 11 future perfect finds.

1. Towelling bucket hat, €65; midi dress, €195; tote bag, €115; sandals, €219, Whistles 

2. Heidi Higgins 'Mimi' shift dress, Arnotts, €275 

3. Olivia Rubin ‘Dee’ colour-block cardigan, Arnotts, €285 

4. A look from Molly Goddard’s spring/summer 2023 runway show

5. Stretch-leather sock boots, Arket, €229

6. Heeled tie sandals, Whistles, €239 

7. A look from Stella McCartney’s spring/summer 2023 runway show 

8. Velvet maxi dress, Ganni, €425 

9. Joann Van Den Herik x Vero Moda dress, Vero Moda, €59.99 

10. Crossbody bag, Arket, €129 

11. Acne Studios rectangle-frame acetate sunglasses, The Outnet, was €267; now €89 

STYLE NOTES 

LOVE BIRD: A zesty lime green that is exotic and full of character.

TRANQUIL BLUE: A still mid-tone blue that alludes to emotional balance.

CLASSIC GREEN: A nourishing green imbued with health giving qualities.

DIGITAL LAVENDER: A gender-inclusive hue that calms and soothes the mind.

PINK COSMOS: A medium-light shade of garden pink promoting beauty and harmony.

