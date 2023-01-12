Bright Idea: 11 ways to bring colour into your wardrobe in 2023

Spoiler alert: the colour palette for spring summer 2023 is rumoured to be a real crowd pleaser.
Repackaged for a new year and a new age, the Pantone gods have delivered both saturated and soft tones that whet our appetite for innovation and introversion, technology and tradition. Choose a side of the spectrum or modify your aesthetic with unusual colour pairings. The choice is yours. Looking for a bright idea? Suit your mood with these 11 future perfect finds.
1. Towelling bucket hat, €65; midi dress, €195; tote bag, €115; sandals, €219, Whistles
2. Heidi Higgins 'Mimi' shift dress, Arnotts, €275
3. Olivia Rubin ‘Dee’ colour-block cardigan, Arnotts, €285
4. A look from Molly Goddard’s spring/summer 2023 runway show
5. Stretch-leather sock boots, Arket, €229
6. Heeled tie sandals, Whistles, €239
7. A look from Stella McCartney’s spring/summer 2023 runway show
8. Velvet maxi dress, Ganni, €425
9. Joann Van Den Herik x Vero Moda dress, Vero Moda, €59.99
10. Crossbody bag, Arket, €129
11. Acne Studios rectangle-frame acetate sunglasses, The Outnet, was €267; now €89
A zesty lime green that is exotic and full of character.
A still mid-tone blue that alludes to emotional balance.
A nourishing green imbued with health giving qualities.
A gender-inclusive hue that calms and soothes the mind.
A medium-light shade of garden pink promoting beauty and harmony.