Bright Idea: 11 ways to bring colour into your wardrobe in 2023

Spoiler alert: the colour palette for spring summer 2023 is rumoured to be a real crowd pleaser.

Repackaged for a new year and a new age, the Pantone gods have delivered both saturated and soft tones that whet our appetite for innovation and introversion, technology and tradition. Choose a side of the spectrum or modify your aesthetic with unusual colour pairings. The choice is yours. Looking for a bright idea? Suit your mood with these 11 future perfect finds.