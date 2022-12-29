Greatest hits: 12 ways to wear 2022's biggest trends next year

2022 was the year of `90s and `00s nostalgia
We look back on a compilation of your most requested pieces.

Annmarie O’Connor

2022: the year of `90s and `00s nostalgia. Again. From oversized suiting and bucket hats to UGG boots and low-rise cargo pants, our taste for Gen X and Y2K style totems is unshakeable. If seeking comfort in the past is said to be the hallmark of uncertain times, expect an extended remix for 2023. Hang onto your bucket hats, folks as we look back on a compilation of your most requested pieces. Enjoy!

GET THE LOOK

1. Slub linen oversized blazer, €445; Slub linen mid-waist pants, €265; soft bow kitten heel sandal, €325, Ganni 

2. The Frankie Shop ‘Hailey’ cotton-twill cargo pants, LuisaViaRoma, €288 

3. Borg bucket hat, Whistles, €99 Classic ultra mini clear boot, UGG, €175 

4. Statement wool scarf, Arket, €79 

5.  Double-faced aviator jacket, Zara, €99.95 

6. Faux shearling jacket, H&M, was €69; now €39.99 

7. Glittery rib-knit dress, H&M, €99.99 

8. Leather crossbody bag, COS, €99 

9.  Oversized shirt, Zara, €25.95 

10. Oversized wool-blend blazer, Arket, €179 

11. Panama ‘Lianna’ saddle bar loafers, GH Bass, €180 

12. Ribbed wide-sleeve jumper, Paisie, was €139.63; now €111.70 

STYLE NOTES 

UTILITY CHIC: The redux of low-rise and baggy trousers gets glossy as satin cargo pants continue trending into 2023. Wear with a simple kitten heel and ribbed cardigan for throwback vibes.

STYLE STRIPES: First released in 2019, Stockholm label Totême’s wool-cashmere striped sweater hit peak Instagram fame in 2022. A high street homage followed, cementing the must-have status of this wardrobe staple.

SHEER LUXE: Cosy faux-shearling naps had a bona fide moment in 2022, especially aviator-style jackets. Try yours with a black slip dress for low-key New Year’s celebrations.

SUPERSIZE ME: Puddle pants, baggy jeans, oversized blazers, granddad shirts; when it comes to silhouettes, remember: the bigger the better.

