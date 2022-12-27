How was it for you? Irish Examiner arts writer Marjorie Brennan picks her 2022 highlights 

Books:

I’m not sure I can add any more superlatives to the ones already utilised for Sara Baume’s Seven Steeples — her talent speaks for itself.

No hype, no hoopla — Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan was a perfectly crafted novel with some much-needed humanity and hope at its heart.

An author whose name deserves to be better known is Cork native Katherine Cecil Thurston who was a literary superstar at the turn of the last century. Her Waterford-set book, The Fly On the Wheel, reissued by Manderley Press with an introduction by Megan Nolan, was a hugely enjoyable read.

Sara Baume’s Seven Steeples — her talent speaks for itself

Film:

After a two-year wait, Top Gun: Maverick didn’t disappoint. Holding out for a cinema-only release paid off for Tom Cruise and showed the studios that our CGI-addled brains were crying out for an old-style blockbuster with real stunts. Deftly done and surprisingly emotional, especially the scene with old foe Iceman (Val Kilmer). Honourable mentions to a slate of incredible indie pics this year, including The Lost Daughter, Aftersun and of course, An Cailín Ciúin, the little Irish film that could.

Visual Art:

Build it and they will come… thousands flocked to see Luke Jerram’s Gaia, a scale replica of Earth, in the suitably celestial surroundings of Cobh Cathedral in June, as part of the Cork Midsummer Festival. There was no snootiness about selfies and to see people of all ages interacting with the gigantic artwork was a particularly joyful sight after the constraints of lockdown.

Top Gun: Maverick didn’t disappoint. Picture: credit should read: PA Photo/Paramount Pictures/Scott Garfield

TV:

I found the constant diet of streaming monotonous this year, so turned back to terrestrial television for a bit more variety. Stanley Tucci served up Searching for Italy, a blast of literal and sartorial sunshine. For a family watch, House of Games with Richard Osman underlined the genial host’s unique gift for ingenious fun. And you definitely won’t find anything like BBC 2’s cerebral and quirky quiz show Only Connect on Netflix.

Gigs:

Scandinavian songstress Aurora brought her wonderfully whimsical energy to a blistering gig at the Olympia in March. The Pet Shop Boys showed they’ve still got it at the Marquee — outstanding tunes, performance and visuals, it had everything. Crowded House, also at the Marquee, was another one worth waiting for, showing once again why Neil Finn is one of the best songwriters of his generation.

Social Media:

Archival photography accounts are a big draw on social media and a brilliant addition has been photographer Joe Healy, formerly of the Irish Examiner, whose images gave a wonderful insight into Cork city life from the ’80s on. He is to be commended for his far-sightedness in preserving his work, an important document of social history.

Pet Shop Boys at Live At The Marquee in Cork. Picture: Shane J Horan

One that got away:

Mám and How To Be A Dancer in Seventy-two Thousand Easy Lessons, both from Teac Damsa and choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan — fingers crossed that one or both will dance their way to Cork at some point.

Looking forward to:

Swifties everywhere praying that Taylor announces her European Tour dates… Here’s hoping Ticketmaster get their act together after the US debacle.