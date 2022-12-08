Bargain Hunter: Festive tipples for less and Aldi's Dyson Airwrap dupe

Plus, M&S are offering 20% off Christmas PJs, and price drops at JYSK 
Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 10:55
Nicole Glennon

Tipple your fancy

Bombay Sapphire Gin 70cl priced at €22.10 in Tesco this week
'Tis the season for indulging, and with Tesco, you can enjoy some much-loved spirits for less this festive season. The distinctive blue bottle of Bombay Sapphire Gin is just one Christmas classic on sale this year, priced at €22.10 for the 70cl instead of its usual €32 (offer valid until January 2) perfect for a last minute gift for an unexpected guest. Also on offer in the spirit section is Cavan's finest Coole Swan Cream Liqueur. Combining Single Malt Irish Whiskey, Belgian white chocolate and fresh Irish cream, it's a flavour we always associate with the holiday season. Currently priced at €22 in Tesco for the 700ml, instead of its usual €25 (offer ends December 27). 

Casillero Del Diablo Merlot (75 cl) is on sale for €8 for Tesco Clubcard members
Finally, for a wine so good it's protected by the devil (or so the legend goes...), Casillero Del Diablo products are just €8 for Clubcard holders instead of €10. The merlot is our choice for Christmas dinner this year. Offer ends January 2. See tesco.ie.

Aldi's Dyson dupe

Revlon One Step Dryer and Volumizer, in Aldi stores this week
We reckon the Dyson Airwrap will be on a few Christmas wishlists this year, but with a €550+ price tag, it will be well out of budget for most of us. One tool we've seen lots of TikTokers using instead of the Dyson in the past year is the Revlon One Step Dryer and Volumiser, which Aldi has in stores from today, Thursday 8. While it doesn't have all the bits and bobs your Dyson Airwrap would (most notably the curling wand), it will aid in smoothing, defrizzing and volumising your lock - and, it's only €44.99. See aldi.ie.

Cozy up

Matching family PJs reduced by 20% in M&amp;S this week
If you haven't already treated yourself to some new snuggle wear, M&S are offer 20% off sleepwear (including matching family PJs) and women's and kids' slippers to ensure you're warm as the temperatures are set to drop. Also on offer are womenswear coats and selected cold weather accessories, both 30% off. See marksandspencer.com.

New Year refresh

Sofa bed HARNDRUP dark blue from Jysk, now €300 (was €350)
If you're hoping for a new year refresh at home, you'll be glad to know Danish interiors brand, JYSK, has announced a permanent price reduction on more than 400 items for at least three months.

The permanent reduction will sit across a range of items including dining chairs, desks, wardrobes, shelving units and sofa beds, like the HARNDRUP sofa bed, was €350, now €300. See jysk.ie. 

