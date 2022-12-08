Oh plastic tree, oh plastic tree, how unsustainable are your branches

It seems every household still gets a Christmas tree, regardless of cost-of-living increases and other adverse impacts on the pocket.

There’s even talk that the recent COP27 conference, in Egypt, may be leading to greater green awareness in Ireland, thus boosting the sale of natural Christmas trees.

And that would mean a slight reversal of trends whereby the festive season is becoming ever more ‘plasticised’.

Large numbers of artificial, plastic Christmas trees from China and other far-flung countries are still stacked up in shops. This is in addition to tinsel, plastic wreaths, baubles, and decorations in general, without throwing in all the plastic toys and packaging that will fill Irish homes in the coming weeks.

Packaging that needs disposal doubles at this time of year: in any event, we’re well ahead of other European countries in relation to plastic waste generally, according to official statistics.

Moss Keane and his grandson five-year-old Robbie Keane amongst the thousands of Christmas trees of all sizes non-shed in Noble and Nordmann fir at Glenville Christmas farm in Co. Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Christmas Tree Growers Association estimates that around 450,000 natural trees, mainly varieties of fir, are sold in Ireland annually, with a further 250,000 being exported to countries such as France and Germany.

Figures for artificial/plastic trees vary, but it can be taken that numbers are substantial and most houses have at least a little one with flickering lights in some corner.

It can take about 10 years to grow a Christmas tree, which has a much smaller carbon footprint than an artificial tree that has to be shipped here from the other side of the world. After being used, the real tree can be mulched or turned into compost.

Liam Coppinger at Castletreasure Christmas Trees at Castletreasure, Cork City, the only Christmas tree farm in Cork City, with more 10 acres of trees and five acres of eucalyptus. Picture: Larry Cummins

And, truly, is Christmas starting earlier with each passing year? Some shops had their windows dressed for Christmas prior to Halloween. Some families even put up decorations and a Christmas tree for The Late Late Toy Show on RTÉ, on November 25.

All a world removed from traditions that are still portrayed on some Christmas cards. In times past, it was a much ‘greener’ season, with holly and ivy which were not displayed in houses until December 24. No plastic holly then!

There was a tradition that bad luck might befall a house where decorations were put up before December 8.

By the way, all through the autumn and winter months, the red berries on holly trees seem really bright. There was once a belief that when berries were out earlier in the year it was an omen of a harsh winter to come. That, however, is seen as an old wives’ tale, with the presence of berries being due to mild weather more than anything else.

Meanwhile, shoppers are urged by environmental groups to purchase goods that come in easily recycled cardboard, rather than items with large amounts of packaging and plastic.