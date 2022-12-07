This Charming Man: 10 ways to dress festive and smart this Christmas

Curating your festive wardrobe doesn’t have to be a last-minute thought. Instead, look to the classic pieces in your wardrobe for a charming take on Christmas style. From deep berry tones matched with seasonal prints of check and tartan, a smart yet casual approach to dressing will see you through to 2023.
Keep your yuletide wear festive yet charming with a mix of seasonal tones and a noteworthy coat, as seen at Magee 1866.
Cosy cashmere in festive hues will keep you looking cool this Christmas season, €100, Paul Costelloe at Dunnes Stores.
Elevate your smart casual look with a classic black designer cap, €60, Fred Perry at Very.
Stay dashing this Christmas in a sleek roll-neck jumper, €120, Magee 1866.
Is it a shirt or a jacket? Whatever way you choose to wear it, you’re guaranteed to look stylish, €35, Penneys.
Forget the granddad jokes. Instead, embrace the winter-warming cardigan, €60, M&S.
Step into all the season’s festivities in the iconic Chelsea boot, €219.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
Opt for timeless black jeans to take you from Christmas lunch with the lads to family dinner, €50, River Island.
Go full-on festive in a red flannel shirt, €39.95, Zara.
Wrap up your yuletide style in a tartan scarf, €40, Barbour at Brown Thomas.