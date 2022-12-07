This Charming Man: 10 ways to dress festive and smart this Christmas

Look to classic pieces in your wardrobe this Christmas 
This Charming Man: 10 ways to dress festive and smart this Christmas

A smart yet casual approach to dressing will see you through to 2023.

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 02:05
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Curating your festive wardrobe doesn’t have to be a last-minute thought. Instead, look to the classic pieces in your wardrobe for a charming take on Christmas style. From deep berry tones matched with seasonal prints of check and tartan, a smart yet casual approach to dressing will see you through to 2023.

Get The Look

A noteworthy coat, as seen at Magee 1866
A noteworthy coat, as seen at Magee 1866

Keep your yuletide wear festive yet charming with a mix of seasonal tones and a noteworthy coat, as seen at Magee 1866.

#ieloves: Berry Cool

€100, Paul Costelloe at Dunnes Stores
€100, Paul Costelloe at Dunnes Stores

Cosy cashmere in festive hues will keep you looking cool this Christmas season, €100, Paul Costelloe at Dunnes Stores.

Night Cap

A classic black designer cap, €60, Fred Perry at Very
A classic black designer cap, €60, Fred Perry at Very

Elevate your smart casual look with a classic black designer cap, €60, Fred Perry at Very.

High Roller

A sleek roll-neck jumper, €120, Magee 1866
A sleek roll-neck jumper, €120, Magee 1866

Stay dashing this Christmas in a sleek roll-neck jumper, €120, Magee 1866.

Smart Casual

€35, Penneys
€35, Penneys

Is it a shirt or a jacket? Whatever way you choose to wear it, you’re guaranteed to look stylish, €35, Penneys.

Old Soul

Cardigan, €60, M&amp;S
Cardigan, €60, M&S

Forget the granddad jokes. Instead, embrace the winter-warming cardigan, €60, M&S.

Made In Chelsea

Chelsea boot, €219.90, Tommy Hilfiger
Chelsea boot, €219.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Step into all the season’s festivities in the iconic Chelsea boot, €219.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Jean Genie

Black jeans, €50, River Island
Black jeans, €50, River Island

Opt for timeless black jeans to take you from Christmas lunch with the lads to family dinner, €50, River Island.

Check Mate

Red flannel shirt, €39.95, Zara
Red flannel shirt, €39.95, Zara

Go full-on festive in a red flannel shirt, €39.95, Zara.

Pocket Friendly: Highland Fling

Tartan scarf, €40, Barbour at Brown Thomas
Tartan scarf, €40, Barbour at Brown Thomas

Wrap up your yuletide style in a tartan scarf, €40, Barbour at Brown Thomas.

Read More

Sparkle and shine: 12 ways to wear sequins for winter

More in this section

Party People: 10 ways to rock office-party glitz and glamour Party People: 10 ways to rock office-party glitz and glamour
Protecting skin in winter Skin Nerd: A moisture masterclass for dry skin this winter
Happy african american woman trying on new jeans, looking at her reflection in mirror and smiling, copy space Here's how to find the perfect pair of jeans for your size and style
FashionChristmassmart clothingMen's Fashion
<p>Sparkle and shine in seasonal sequins</p>

Sparkle and shine: 12 ways to wear sequins for winter

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.211 s