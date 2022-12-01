Sparkle and shine: 12 ways to wear sequins for winter

Forget decking the halls. They’ve been stealing the limelight for far too long.
It’s time to dust of any garments bearing disk-shaped ornaments and step into your seasonal power.
After all, you’ve got a month of turkey-basting, toast-raising, carol-singing, tree-decking, snow-dashing, present-wrapping, card-writing, entrance-making shenanigans that require a metric tonne of reflective glory.
This is your moment to shine. Need some inspiration? We’ve found 12 ways to dazzle 'em, darling!
Adut Akech walks the runway during Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show at Terminal 5 on February 15, 2022, in New York City.
(L) Minimal sequin midi dress, €259; ‘Payton’ satin top handle bag €163; ‘Marren’ heeled sandal €219; (R) ‘Carla’ oversized blazer, €219; ‘Petra’ sequin trousers, €195; ‘Westly’ bum bag €195; ‘Marren’ heeled sandal €219, Whistles
Long sequinned dress, Zara, €59.95
Strappy sequin midi dress, & Other Stories, €149
Fitted sequin mini dress, & Other Stories, €149
‘Kelly’ midi harlequin skirt, Rixo, €350
‘Laya’ sequin shirt, Whistles, €179
Sequin smock maxi dress, River Island, €175
Sequin clutch, River Island, €42
'Lindsay' heels, Steve Madden, were €99.99; now €49.99
Sequin flare trousers, Next, €59.50
TheStrangeFlavor vintage butterfly sequin velvet flats, Etsy, €42.31
Stylist and content creator Erica Davies gives her insider tips for sequin circularity on Instagram and TikTok at @erica_davies. Her advice? Shop pre-loved shopping first or brands like Whistles and Albaray, which are using 100% recycled sequins in their collections.
Keep the sparkle ‘business casual’ with a cashmere sweater or long chunky cardigan.
Up the ante on your favourite sequin dress with a rich velvet blazer.
Add a crisp white shirt to a pair of wide-leg or flared sequin trousers for unstudied nonchalance.
Not a fan of Christmas jumpers? Opt for a chic sequin shirt. Santa hat optional.