Sparkle and shine: 12 ways to wear sequins for winter

Forget decking the halls. They’ve been stealing the limelight for far too long.

It’s time to dust of any garments bearing disk-shaped ornaments and step into your seasonal power.

After all, you’ve got a month of turkey-basting, toast-raising, carol-singing, tree-decking, snow-dashing, present-wrapping, card-writing, entrance-making shenanigans that require a metric tonne of reflective glory.

This is your moment to shine. Need some inspiration? We’ve found 12 ways to dazzle 'em, darling!

GET THE LOOK:

Adut Akech walks the runway during Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show at Terminal 5 on February 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

(L) Minimal sequin midi dress, Whistles, €259; (R) ‘Carla’ oversized blazer, €219; ‘Petra’ sequin trousers, €195

(L) Minimal sequin midi dress, €259; ‘Payton’ satin top handle bag €163; ‘Marren’ heeled sandal €219; (R) ‘Carla’ oversized blazer, €219; ‘Petra’ sequin trousers, €195; ‘Westly’ bum bag €195; ‘Marren’ heeled sandal €219, Whistles

Long sequinned dress, Zara, €59.95

Strappy Sequin Midi Dress, & Other Stories, €149

Fitted sequin mini dress, & Other Stories, €149

‘Kelly’ midi slip skirt, Rixo, €350

‘Kelly’ midi harlequin skirt, Rixo, €350

‘Laya’ sequin shirt, Whistles, €179

Sequin smock maxi dress, River Island, €175

Sequin clutch, River Island, €42

'Lindsay' heels, Steve Madden, were €99.99; now €49.99

Sequin flare trousers, Next, €59.50

TheStrangeFlavor Vintage Butterfly Beaded Sequin Black Velvet Flats Shoes, Etsy, €42.31

TheStrangeFlavor vintage butterfly sequin velvet flats, Etsy, €42.31

STYLE NOTES:

SUSTAINABLE SPARKLE: Stylist and content creator Erica Davies gives her insider tips for sequin circularity on Instagram and TikTok at @erica_davies. Her advice? Shop pre-loved shopping first or brands like Whistles and Albaray, which are using 100% recycled sequins in their collections.

OFFICE LUNCH: Keep the sparkle ‘business casual’ with a cashmere sweater or long chunky cardigan.

SEASONAL INDULGENCE: Up the ante on your favourite sequin dress with a rich velvet blazer.

GET SHIRTY: Add a crisp white shirt to a pair of wide-leg or flared sequin trousers for unstudied nonchalance.

FAIR TRADE: Not a fan of Christmas jumpers? Opt for a chic sequin shirt. Santa hat optional.