All done up: 10 Christmas gift ideas for beauty lovers, including budget-friendly boxed sets under €30

Here’s what I’m buying for the beauty lovers in my life this year.
From pocket-sized skincare gifts and luxury hair treatments to glow-getting face and body products and everything in between – get ready to please even the most discerning of beauty lovers.
- Charlotte Tilbury Dreamy Superstar Glow Kit; €28, Brown Thomas
- Dermalogica The Go-Anywhere Clean Skin Set, €22; Dermalogica.ie
- Sculpted by Aimee Smoke and Define Christmas Gift Set; €28, sculptedbyaimee.com
- Patchology Patching All The Way set; €13, Arnotts
- Bare by Vogue Body Glow; €30, barebyvogue.com
- Seabody Moment Gift Set; €144, seabody.com
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in Vinca Blue & Rosé; €429.99, dyson.ie
- Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Pearly Body Gel; €90, Brown Thomas
- Haumea Light Therapy Mask Device; €149.99, haumeaskincare.com
- OLAPLEX Christmas Hair Repair Treatment Kit; €75, beautybag.ie.