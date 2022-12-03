All done up: 10 Christmas gift ideas for beauty lovers, including budget-friendly boxed sets under €30

Everything from beauty bijoux to the big present for your loved ones
Some of the beauty buys we're coveting for Christmas

Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 02:00
Simone Gannon

Here’s what I’m buying for the beauty lovers in my life this year. 

From pocket-sized skincare gifts and luxury hair treatments to glow-getting face and body products and everything in between – get ready to please even the most discerning of beauty lovers.

Gifts under €30

Charlotte Tilbury Dreamy Superstar Glow Kit €28 from Brown Thomas
  • Charlotte Tilbury Dreamy Superstar Glow Kit; €28, Brown Thomas 

Dermalogica The Go-Anywhere Clean Skin Set €22 from Dermalogica.ie
  • Dermalogica The Go-Anywhere Clean Skin Set, €22; Dermalogica.ie 

Sculpted by Aimee Smoke and Define Christmas Gift Set €28 from sculptedbyaimee.com
  • Sculpted by Aimee Smoke and Define Christmas Gift Set; €28, sculptedbyaimee.com 

Patchology Patching All The Way €13 from Arnotts
  • Patchology Patching All The Way set; €13, Arnotts 

Bare by Vogue Body Glow €30 from barebyvogue.com
  • Bare by Vogue Body Glow; €30, barebyvogue.com

Gifts over €30

Seabody Moment Gift Set €144 from seabody.com.
  • Seabody Moment Gift Set; €144, seabody.com

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in Vinca Blue &amp; Rosé €429.99 from dyson.ie.
  • Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in Vinca Blue & Rosé; €429.99, dyson.ie

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Pearly Body Gel €90 from Brown Thomas.
  • Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Pearly Body Gel; €90, Brown Thomas

Haumea Light Therapy Mask Device €149.99 from haumeaskincare.com.
  • Haumea Light Therapy Mask Device; €149.99, haumeaskincare.com

OLAPLEX Christmas Hair Repair Treatment Kit €75 from beautybag.ie.
  • OLAPLEX Christmas Hair Repair Treatment Kit; €75, beautybag.ie.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.

