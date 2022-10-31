100 Irish gifts for €50 and under, including 40 for €25 or less

60 GIFTS UNDER €50

Twisted Link Bracelet from Crystals & Co, €48

Crystal & Co

Perfect for jewellery lovers, this simply-styled 18ct gold plated over brass bracelet comes beautifully packaged in a Crystals and Co monogram box.

crystalsandco.com

Robin print from Fabricate Ireland, €50

Fabricate Ireland

A festive favourite, this robin is printed on Kona cotton sateen fabric and printed in Ireland. Textile artist and lampshade maker Karen Cunneen-Bilbow’s work is on display in the Bridge Creative Art Centre and Gallery until November 6.

fabricateireland.com

Míol Mór t-shirt from The Irish Proverbial, €32

Míol Mór t-shirt

T-shirts for children and adults with humorous designs based on old Irish proverbs, all printed in Cork on fair trade organic cotton.

etsy.com/ie/shop/Irishproverbial

Snuggle suit from HappiClose, €40

Happiclose Snuggle Suit

This 100% cotton jersey snuggle suit will keep the littlest of your loved ones super cosy at Christmas.

happiclose.ie

Reusable Christmas crackers from Youme.ie, €28.99

Youme crackers

This is the last box of crackers you'll ever buy. Have a low-waste Christmas with these crackers you can use year after year.

youme.ie

Voucher from Clever Tots Toy Club, from €39.99

Clever Tots Toy Club

Avoid clutter with kids by renting high-quality, eco-friendly toys specially selected for your child each month.

clevertots.ie

Blue Bridge House x Woodtown Naturally Dyed Gift Box, €50

Eye Pillow Gift Box

A bespoke mix of three sets of beautiful thin taper beeswax candles with a Chill-Flax Eye Pillow,which can be used hot, cold or as is on your eyes/forehead/stomach etc. for relaxation, meditation or pain relief.

bluebridgehouse.com

Plump and Protect from Ella & Jo, €36

The perfect gift for a skin lover in your life, this day cream is designed to get as many skin loving ingredients into the skin while also protecting against UVA, UVB, pollution and blue light.

ellaandjo.ie

Curl Up & Cuddle gift box from McNutt of Donegal, €50

Curl Up & Cuddle gift box

The box includes a McNutt of Donegal throw (available in two colours), a pack of Mella’s Irish butter fudge and an Irish-made gift card.

mcnuttofdonegal.com

Hydra Bronze from Skin Formulas, €40

This lightweight serum contains hyaluronic acid and visibly increases your skin’s hydration levels.

skinformulas.ie

BySK Palette of Dreams from Sarah Keary, €39

Sarah Keary

Christmas nights out just got more glamorous, with a full face look from this pigmented palette.

sarahkeary.ie

The Duilleog Collection Earring from Siobhán Daly Designs, €29.99

The Duilleog Collection Earring

These versatile earrings are individually handcrafted in Meath with genuine leather in bold, strong colours and textures, in contemporary designs by Kilkenny designer Siobhán Daly.

siobhandalydesigns.com

Handmade ceramic butter dish from Siobhain Steele Ceramics, €50

Siobhain Steele Ceramics

This three-heart design butter dish is presented in a bespoke gift box. It is also dishwasher safe.

blackwatervalleymakers.com

Joyful Daisies from Maria Dowling, €40

Joyful Daisies by Maria Dowling

This limited-edition print is sure to brighten up any room and will bring a touch of spring on a winter night.

blackwatervalleymakers.com

Original miniature paintings from Carol O Sullivan, from €28

Carol O'Sullivan

Some of the miniatures on offer include 'Walk Tall ('13x13cm, €35) and 'Keeping Fit' (11x10cm, €28).

blackwatervalleymakers.com

Desk Delight from House of EQ, €50

Desk Delight

Enhance your work from home space, a bedside table, or your favourite cosy corner with a lavande candle, a micro bouquet of dried flowers, and a micro ceramic vase.

houseofeq.com

Lovely Things cushion from Luna Claire, €30

Lovely Things by Luna Claire

This cheeky fox print cushion is a lovely addition to any sitting room.

blackwatervalleymakers.com

Irish prints from Ger Harris Design, €40

Ger Harris

Show some county pride with these striking prints, including Killarney, Limerick, Salthill and Dublin City.

blackwatervalleymakers.com

Customisable gifts from Ceola Crafts Wire Design

Ceola Crafts

100% customisable designs moulded from wire into unique colourful creations. You can choose from naked wiring to wire covered in knitted wool, framed wire design, wall hangings, and Christmas décor.

instagram.com/ceola_crafts/

The Bull from Lorna Macdonald Photography, €50

The Bull by Lorna MacDonald

A white wood framed print, this bovine piece is ideal for anyone who loves the countryside.

blackwatervalleymakers.com

Superfood hair and scalp oil from Sobe Brown, €38

Sobe Brown Superfood

Made in Cork, this is a lightweight, natural hair oil designed to feed, seal and hydrate as well as support the growth of healthy, strong, well-nourished hair.

sobebrown.com

Earring stand from John O’Shea, €50

This stand from woodturner John O’Shea is a beautiful way to keep earrings neat and organised as well as on display.

blackwatervalleymakers.com

Fragrance Discovery Candle Set from the Handmade Soap Company, €35

Fragrance Discovery Candle Set

Three of the brand's most popular fragrances presented in a sustainable gift box and miniature glass containers. It includes lemongrass, lavender, and grapefruit scents.

thehandmadesoapcompany.ie

Lashes Iris from Leon Lamby, €50

Print by Leon Lamby

A dramatic framed print, this is a wonderful present for an art lover.

blackwatervalleymakers.com

Bacchus vase from Suzanne O’Sullivan, €45

Suzanne O Sullivan Bacchus Vase

If you’re buying from someone who loves sustainability and upcycling, this vase made from a recycled wine bottle will tick the right boxes.

suzanneosullivan.ie

Sports bra from Peachylean, €34.99

Post-Christmas many people will be adding improved gym attendance or jogging to their New Year’s resolutions. This colourful sports bra is supportive in all the right ways.

peachylean.com

The Irish Beef Book from James Whelan Butchers, €27.99

The Irish Beef Book

For creative cooks, this stocking filler focuses on the lesser known cuts of meat with cooking methods and recipes galore.

jameswhelanbutchers.com

Petite Temptation Drop Earrings from The Miglio Closet, €50

The Miglio Closet

Featuring Swarovski Crystal, this timeless design is made from recycled brass and triple plated with pure silver.

themigliocloset.ie

The Pamper Box from Mama Moments, €49.45

Pamper Box

Containing five items from Irish businesses, each box includes an award winning face serum, a gua sha facial tool, luxury bath salts, dehydrated orange slices for the bath, and a hand illustrated self-care quote.

mamamoments.ie

Organic PJs from Mimi and Bowe, €35

Mimi & Bowe

Sumptuously soft and super cute, these Irish designed cotton pyjamas will last for years and are perfect for passing down to younger children.

mimiandbowe.ie

Boobles from Cliodhna Doherty, £28 (around €32)

Described as the original Irish nude artist, Clíodhna’s work is based on Renaissance era art but with an aim to desexualise female bodies by repainting these pieces from a woman’s viewpoint. Her collection includes ‘Booble’ baubles for your tree.

cliodhnadohertyart.com

Christmas Hair Heroes Set from King Hair & Beauty, €35

Christmas Hair Heroes

Discover some of King Hair & Beauty’s best-selling haircare heroes, all packaged in a red cosmetic bag.

kinghairandbeauty.com

Gift Box service from Halfway up the Stairs Children’s Bookshop, from €30

Gift box service from Halfway up the Stairs Children’s Bookshop, from €30

This gift box service starts from €30. Staff personally choose a selection of books for children of all ages which are wrapped in eco-friendly and attractive packaging.

halfwayupthestairs.ie

Aura earrings from Mettle and Bloom, €47.95

Aura earrings

These aren’t your usual hoops. These earrings are finished with bright and shiny colourful stones and are available in silver or gold.

mettleandbloom.com

Deck the Halls festive wellbeing duo from VOYA, €33.60

VOYA

This Irish-designed bauble contains a luxury travel candle and the iconic Essence essential oil, with VOYA’s original scents of citrusy sea and African Lime and Clove.

voya.ie

A Taste of Home Box from EPIC, €39

A Taste of Home

A lovely gift for an Irish person abroad, this includes a Prints of Ireland ‘Siopadoireacht’ tote bag, a Mella Selection fudge pouch, Skelligs Assorted Truffles and a salt and chilli Brona chocolate bar.

shop.epicchq.com

Ballymaloe Desserts by JR Ryall, €47.99

Ballymaloe Desserts by JR Ryall

Head pastry chef Ryall shares 140 recipes currently used in the pastry kitchen at Ballymaloe House throughout the year.

omahonys.ie

Meascra Milseog from Builín Blasta, €43.00

Builín Blasta's Meascra Milseog (Sweet Treats) Christmas Hamper

The ultimate selection box of Irish handmade sweets, treats, and chocolate to indulge your sweet tooth, including A.P. Donnelly & Sons rhubarb and custard sweets, Hadji Bey’s Turkish delight and Ó Conaill’s white and milk chocolate bars.

builinblasta.com

Best sellers set from Bare By Vogue, €42

Bestsellers Set

Featuring the brand's Self Tan Foam and Face Tanning Mist, this is a great gift for both tan fans and novices alike.

barebyvogue.com

SMART Vulcan USB rechargeable light set from the Bike Shed, €45

SMART Vulcan USB rechargeable light set

Keep your loved ones safe on the road and happy on Christmas morning. Win win.

thebikeshed.ie

Plaid scarf from Magee 1866, €49

Plaid Scarf, Magee 1866

This luxury cashmere and lambswool blend scarf is a timeless gift that will be much appreciated on cold winter nights.

magee1866.com

Dingle Gin limited edition Christmas gifting tube, €38

Dingle Gin

Dingle Gin is available in a limited edition gifting tube this Christmas, giving this festive gift a little more sparkle.

shop.dingledistillery.ie

Tote & Tea Towels gift bundle from JANDO, €35

JANDO

The bright bundles include colourful tea towels, totes, and Dublin Art Book, making them a gifting must-have.

jando.ie

Holistic hand treatment from Holos Skincare, €30

Holos Skincare

This includes a Love Your Skin hand cream, a mini This is More multi-use plant oil, a glass nail file, a pink nail file block and a professional cuticle pusher.

holos.ie

Inconsistent Machine beakers from Ardmore Pottery, €49.50

Ardmore Pottery

Made in Ardmore by second-generation potter Sarah Lincoln, these beakers come with a block of nabbed cacao.

ardmorepottery.com

Customised traditional style road sign from CC Creatives, €45

A hand-painted old style road sign to point towards wherever home is.

cc-creatives.ie

Handmade throw from The Soft Cotton Shop, from €39

Soft Cotton Shop throw

This handmade 100% Turkish cotton throw is a perfect gift for those who love their home comforts.

thesoftcottonshop.com

Fastnet Rock & Lighthouse from SIAR Photography (framed), €40

Fastnet Rock & Lighthouse

SIAR’s Landmark Collection offers stunning shots of well-known locations, landscapes and seascapes in the West of Ireland, from West Clare to West Cork and beyond.

siarphotography.ie

Bainisteoir board game, €34.99

Bainisteoir

This family-friendly Gaelic Games board game challenges people to lead their county to All-Ireland glory.

bainisteoirboardgame.ie

Deluxe Christmas gift box from The Book Resort, €49

Book Resort

A gift box includes a new book, a large bar of chocolate from The Chocolate Garden of Ireland, a Christmas candle from Milis, a hot chocolate stick from Brona Chocolate and bamboo socks from Polly & Andy.

thebookresort.ie

New mum Christmas pamper gift box from Baba Box, €45

Baba Box

Featuring chocolate made in Wexford, cashmere blend socks made in Donegal and a winter candle made in Co. Down, this is a lovely gift for new mothers.

bababox.ie

Spotlight Oral Care Make Smiles Happen gift set from Boots, €50

Spotlight Oral Care

A range of self-care essentials for a dazzling oral care and beauty routine.

boots.ie

Post-exercise care kit from Nuasan, €39.95

Nuasan Post Exercise Kit

Perfect for anyone heading back to the gym in January, this kit from the Galway-based company includes a full-size body wash and active body moisturiser.

nuasan.com

Classic beanie from Human Collective, €29

Classic Beanie

This cosy hat features the sustainable brand's equals sign logo and it is available in an array of colours.

wearehumancollective.com

Turf candle from The Home Moment, €37.50

Turf candle

The Turf candle is perfect for cosying up on the couch with a good book at Christmastime.

thehomemoment.com

Green Island lilac Poolbeg cropped hoodie from Carroll’s Irish Gifts, €39

Poolbeg hoodie

If you have a Dub on your Christmas list they’ll love this Poolbeg-inspired hoody.

carrollsirishgifts.com

Radanta stud earrings from the Garrett Mallon Design House, €43

Radanta Stud Earrings

The Radanta collection includes handmade pieces in sterling silver and 9ct gold, like these small studs that would complement any look.

garrettmallon.com

D8 Candles – Ebenezer candle from Three, €31

D8 candle

Inspired by Irish heritage, these candles are handmade using 100% soy wax and burn for 40 hours so your home will smell great for longer.

three.ie

Hydrate Hair Kit from LUNA by Lisa, €30

Luna by Lisa

Worth €44, this set includes a thirst-quenching, nourishing shampoo, conditioner and masque to keep your luscious locks hydrated throughout the winter season.

lunabylisa.ie

An Irish Examiner digital subscription, €50

Digital subscription

Stay in the loop with unlimited access to irishexaminer.com on the web and in our apps, a daily ePaper , exclusive subscriber content, and live events and matches.

irishexaminer.com/subscribe

40 GIFTS UNDER €25

Christmas Day Candle from Hue Complete Me, €15

Hue Complete Me

This candle is hand-poured in Portobello and is a blend of spruce and evergreen trees with a hint of peppermint that will make any room smell like Christmas.

huecompleteme.com

Today's Breakdown 50 Page A5 Notepad by Cardigan Jezebel, €9

The list-maker in your life will love this planner, which breaks the day into big jobs, small jobs, big ideas and tomorrow’s problem.

etsy.com/shop/cardiganjezebel

Sleep pillow spray stocking gift from GROUND Wellbeing, €10

Sleep pillow spray stocking gift from GROUND Wellbeing, €10

Every Irish mammy says all they want for Christmas is a rest, and this is a great way to answer their wishes. The 10ml Sleep Pillow Spray from GROUND is a lovely stocking filler.

groundwellbeing.com

De Facto Shaving Oil, €13

De Facto

De Facto shaving oil is made from 100% natural ingredients and only a few drops are required per shave, so the 25ml bottle lasts for 200+ shaves.

defactoshave.com

Time and Tide by Charlie Bird, with Ray Burke, €15.99

Time and Tide by Charlie Bird

Charlie Bird’s book Time and Tide is a landmark memoir and stunning tribute to the resilience of the human spirit.

eason.com

Trinket dish from GG Designs, €12.50

GG Designs

Looking for a unique gift? These clam shells were collected along the shores of Co Wexford before fabric and gold metallic paint are added.

gillyggdesigns.com

Hurling socks from Irish Socksciety, €9

Hurling socks

Want the perfect stocking filler for a hurling-mad someone? They‘ll wear these socks with pride.

irishsocksciety.com

Bear In The Mug hot chocolate kit from Braw, €15

Braw

This Bear is made of hollow milk chocolate and comes as part of a hot chocolate kit, along with a Braw mug and marshmallows.

braw.ie

2023 diary from Badly Made Books, €25

2023 diary from Badly Made Books, €25

Made in Cork, these A5 diaries show one week-per-page and are made from 85% recycled ingredients.

badlymadebooks.com

Neckbands from Sallyann, €18

Sallyann neckband

Sewn from soft stretch polyester, these are perfect as a lightweight scarf, hairband or light hat. Available in a range of designs.

sallyannsbags.com

Paw Print Rubber Stamp by Heirloom Seals, from €17

Paw Print Rubber Stamp

This paw print rubber stamp features an exact replica of your pet’s paw print to put a ‘pets ‘pawtograph’ on Christmas cards, dog tags, cat tags, or use fabric ink to add to their clothing.

heirloomseals.com

Bare Your Bold Tanning Gift Set from bBold Tan, €19.95

bBold

Each set includes four full-sized products: one of the brand’s best-selling, full-body tans with a smooth applicator glove, exfoliating mitt and Maintain It moisturiser.

b-bold.ie

Lush: Recipes for the food you really want to eat by Daniel Lambert, €20.99

Lush by Daniel Lambert

Enter the comfort zone with 100 easy-to-make recipes from Irish social media sensation Daniel Lambert.

eason.com

Paper Pet Kits from Jiminy Eco Toys, €13.99

Jiminy

Made in West Cork, these papercraft kits allow children to make theirown 3D T-Rex, whale, unicorn, wolf or other creature.

jiminy.ie

Pearl Stretch Ring from Ivy & Gold, £22 (around €25)

Pearl stretch ring, Ivy & Gold

Based in Broughshane, Co Antrim, Ivy & Gold’s Christmas collection is now available and includes a beaded ring with a single freshwater pearl.

ivygold.co.uk

Sundown Plant Pot from Rotten Rouge, €23

Rotten Rouge

Eibhin Kavanagh hand paints products like tote bags and plant pots, including this Sundown Plant Pot. She also takes commissions which are usually priced under €50.

rottenrouge.com

Mythical Irish Places by Mark Joyce, €22.99

Mythical Irish Places

Written and illustrated by Connemara-native Mark Joyce, Mythical Irish Places is the third in a Mythical Irish series. This installment looks at legends associated with popular locations around Ireland.

currachbooks.com

Thai Paste Pots from Tasty Kitchen, €21

Tasty Kitchen

For a foodie, these vegan-friendly, gluten-free Thai Paste Pots come in a box of six, offering three flavours: Red, Green and Yellow Thai Curry.

tastykitchen.ie

Winter Collection large candle from FieldDay, €20.95

Winter Collection large candle from FieldDay, €20.95

The rich cinnamon, clove and orange fragrances are the perfect winter scent and will ensure a Christmassy feeling in your home.

fielddayireland.ie

Bordallo XS bowl from Lil & Co, €12

Lil & Co

A cute and quirky gift, this is perfect for slipping into a stocking or as a token for someone this Christmas.

lilandcohome.com

Cold-Water Eden by Richie Fitzgerald, €13.59

A coming-of-age story about one man’s pursuit of big waves and the dawn of Ireland as a singular destination on the global surf scene.

hobbyshop.ie

Gratitude Journal from The Head Plan, €25

Gratitude journal

The end of the year is a great time to look back at all the things you’re grateful for and this journal is the ideal way to start.

theheadplan.com

Yay! Happy Days Gift Box from Faerly, €25

Yay! Happy Days Gift Box

Each box contains a hand-poured Christmas candle, handmade seasonal soap, hot chocolate melting spoon, box of chocolate bark shards and a pack of Irish native wildflower seed bombs.

faerly.ie

Facial Serum Set from Daughters of Flowers, €25

Daughters of Flowers

Each of of the brand’s facial serums (Sunlight Alchemy, Moonlight Gardens & Titania) are presented here in a limited edition 5ml bottle, together in a signature green drawstring bag.

daughtersofflowers.com

Corkies from Good Fortune Cookies, €25

Good Fortune Cookies' signature 'Corkies' Gift Box

Looking for a taste of home? This 15-cookie box comes contains three distinctly Cork flavours: Hadji Bey Rose Cookies, Barry’s Tea Shortbread and Beamish Cookies. Me daza.

good-fortune.ie

Girls Who Slay Monsters, written by Ellen Ryan and illustrated by Shona Shirley Macdonald, €23.99

Girls Who Slay Monsters

Girls Who Slay Monsters brings the heroes of Irish mythology back to vibrant, magical life in unsung stories re-imagined for nine to 12 year olds.

vibesandscribes.ie

Dressed Animal Puppet Owl from Mimitoys, €22.95

Mimitoys

A beautiful hand puppet, perfect for storytelling and puppet shows.

mimitoys.ie

100% Irish wool slippers from The Sweater Shop, €24.99

Wool slippers

These cosy slippers are suitable for all genders and they are also available in a huge range of sizes.

sweatershop.com

Hubert Bookbinding Notebooks from Wrapped in Kindness, €25

Hubert Bookbinding Notebooks

Wrapped in Kindness is an online shop of contemporary Irish design gifts with a unique charity concept - 10% of every sale goes to an Irish charity of the customer's choice.

wrappedinkindness.ie

Porterhouse Brew Co. Craft Beers, from €2.79

Porterhouse Brew Co

Enjoy some of Porterhouse House Brew Co. Favourites including Renegade New England IPA, Rambler Juicy Pale Ale and Chocolate Truffle Stout this festive season.

shop.porterhousebrewco.ie

Velvet Christmas tree dog toy from Butter Biscuit, €10.50

This festive dog toy is beautifully soft to touch but tough enough to withstand hours of play and cuddles.

butterbiscuit.ie

Little House candle holder from Green Dot, €15

This ‘Little House’ candle holder is crafted in Green Dot-Irish Design Makers’ Clonakilty studio with €5 from each candle holder sold going directly to Focus Ireland.

greendotdesignshop.com

Monster Island, written by Freddie Alexander and illustrated by Helen O’Higgins, €12.99

Monster Island

Eleven-year-old Sam is whisked away to live with Grandad on the wild and windy Draymur Isle, where not all is as it seems…

bookstation.ie

Handmade cheese knife from Clover Woodcraft, €25

Made from sustainably sourced Irish hardwood, family-run Clover Woodcraft in Co Kildare has a range of products that are perfect Christmas gift, including a handmade cheese knife.

cloverwoodcraft.ie

Online sean nós dance course with Emma O’Sullivan, from €10

Emma O'Sullivan

Join students from all ages around the world to explore the fundamentals of sean nós dance, brush dancing, percussion and improvisation.

emmaosullivan.com

Donegal socks from Hanna Hats, €16

Donegal socks

These chunky socks are crafted with 80% wool and 20% nylon and ideal for luxuriously lounging around at home this festive season.

hannahats.com

F20 brush from Blank Canvas Cosmetics, €16

F20 Christmas collection

The best-selling F20 foundation brush is now available in four festive designs: Merry Christmas, To My Sister, To Someone Special, and Secret Santa.

blankcanvascosmetics.com

The Toxic Travel Guide: Ireland As You’ve Never Seen It Before by Frankie McNamara, €12.99

From the trolley-filled Liffey to the glamour of Navan, join Instagram sensation Meditations for the Anxious Mind on a journey to the limits of time and space…better known as Ireland.

dubraybooks.ie

Bare Blue x At Home In Paradise coconut and lime candle, €17.95

Bare Blue X At Home In Paradise

Handmade in Dublin, this rapeseed and coconut wax candle has a fresh, citrusy tropical scent to get you through the winter months Bareblue.ie Booster tubes from Arckit, €15.95 Choose from nine different sets of colourful components to get you started with Arckit architectural building blocks. For age four and up.

arckit.com