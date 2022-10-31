100 Irish gifts for €50 and under, including 40 for €25 or less

Perfect for jewellery lovers, this simply-styled 18ct gold plated over brass bracelet comes beautifully packaged in a Crystals and Co monogram box.
A festive favourite, this robin is printed on Kona cotton sateen fabric and printed in Ireland. Textile artist and lampshade maker Karen Cunneen-Bilbow’s work is on display in the Bridge Creative Art Centre and Gallery until November 6.
T-shirts for children and adults with humorous designs based on old Irish proverbs, all printed in Cork on fair trade organic cotton.
This 100% cotton jersey snuggle suit will keep the littlest of your loved ones super cosy at Christmas.
This is the last box of crackers you'll ever buy. Have a low-waste Christmas with these crackers you can use year after year.
Avoid clutter with kids by renting high-quality, eco-friendly toys specially selected for your child each month.
A bespoke mix of three sets of beautiful thin taper beeswax candles with a Chill-Flax Eye Pillow,which can be used hot, cold or as is on your eyes/forehead/stomach etc. for relaxation, meditation or pain relief.
The perfect gift for a skin lover in your life, this day cream is designed to get as many skin loving ingredients into the skin while also protecting against UVA, UVB, pollution and blue light.
The box includes a McNutt of Donegal throw (available in two colours), a pack of Mella’s Irish butter fudge and an Irish-made gift card.
This lightweight serum contains hyaluronic acid and visibly increases your skin’s hydration levels.
Christmas nights out just got more glamorous, with a full face look from this pigmented palette.
These versatile earrings are individually handcrafted in Meath with genuine leather in bold, strong colours and textures, in contemporary designs by Kilkenny designer Siobhán Daly.
This three-heart design butter dish is presented in a bespoke gift box. It is also dishwasher safe.
This limited-edition print is sure to brighten up any room and will bring a touch of spring on a winter night.
Some of the miniatures on offer include 'Walk Tall ('13x13cm, €35) and 'Keeping Fit' (11x10cm, €28).
Enhance your work from home space, a bedside table, or your favourite cosy corner with a lavande candle, a micro bouquet of dried flowers, and a micro ceramic vase.
This cheeky fox print cushion is a lovely addition to any sitting room.
Show some county pride with these striking prints, including Killarney, Limerick, Salthill and Dublin City.
100% customisable designs moulded from wire into unique colourful creations. You can choose from naked wiring to wire covered in knitted wool, framed wire design, wall hangings, and Christmas décor.
A white wood framed print, this bovine piece is ideal for anyone who loves the countryside.
Made in Cork, this is a lightweight, natural hair oil designed to feed, seal and hydrate as well as support the growth of healthy, strong, well-nourished hair.
This stand from woodturner John O’Shea is a beautiful way to keep earrings neat and organised as well as on display.
Three of the brand's most popular fragrances presented in a sustainable gift box and miniature glass containers. It includes lemongrass, lavender, and grapefruit scents.
A dramatic framed print, this is a wonderful present for an art lover.
If you’re buying from someone who loves sustainability and upcycling, this vase made from a recycled wine bottle will tick the right boxes.
Post-Christmas many people will be adding improved gym attendance or jogging to their New Year’s resolutions. This colourful sports bra is supportive in all the right ways.
For creative cooks, this stocking filler focuses on the lesser known cuts of meat with cooking methods and recipes galore.
Featuring Swarovski Crystal, this timeless design is made from recycled brass and triple plated with pure silver.
Containing five items from Irish businesses, each box includes an award winning face serum, a gua sha facial tool, luxury bath salts, dehydrated orange slices for the bath, and a hand illustrated self-care quote.
Sumptuously soft and super cute, these Irish designed cotton pyjamas will last for years and are perfect for passing down to younger children.
Described as the original Irish nude artist, Clíodhna’s work is based on Renaissance era art but with an aim to desexualise female bodies by repainting these pieces from a woman’s viewpoint. Her collection includes ‘Booble’ baubles for your tree.
Discover some of King Hair & Beauty’s best-selling haircare heroes, all packaged in a red cosmetic bag.
This gift box service starts from €30. Staff personally choose a selection of books for children of all ages which are wrapped in eco-friendly and attractive packaging.
These aren’t your usual hoops. These earrings are finished with bright and shiny colourful stones and are available in silver or gold.
This Irish-designed bauble contains a luxury travel candle and the iconic Essence essential oil, with VOYA’s original scents of citrusy sea and African Lime and Clove.
A lovely gift for an Irish person abroad, this includes a Prints of Ireland ‘Siopadoireacht’ tote bag, a Mella Selection fudge pouch, Skelligs Assorted Truffles and a salt and chilli Brona chocolate bar.
Head pastry chef Ryall shares 140 recipes currently used in the pastry kitchen at Ballymaloe House throughout the year.
The ultimate selection box of Irish handmade sweets, treats, and chocolate to indulge your sweet tooth, including A.P. Donnelly & Sons rhubarb and custard sweets, Hadji Bey’s Turkish delight and Ó Conaill’s white and milk chocolate bars.
Featuring the brand's Self Tan Foam and Face Tanning Mist, this is a great gift for both tan fans and novices alike.
Keep your loved ones safe on the road and happy on Christmas morning. Win win.
This luxury cashmere and lambswool blend scarf is a timeless gift that will be much appreciated on cold winter nights.
Dingle Gin is available in a limited edition gifting tube this Christmas, giving this festive gift a little more sparkle.
The bright bundles include colourful tea towels, totes, and Dublin Art Book, making them a gifting must-have.
This includes a Love Your Skin hand cream, a mini This is More multi-use plant oil, a glass nail file, a pink nail file block and a professional cuticle pusher.
Made in Ardmore by second-generation potter Sarah Lincoln, these beakers come with a block of nabbed cacao.
A hand-painted old style road sign to point towards wherever home is.
This handmade 100% Turkish cotton throw is a perfect gift for those who love their home comforts.
SIAR’s Landmark Collection offers stunning shots of well-known locations, landscapes and seascapes in the West of Ireland, from West Clare to West Cork and beyond.
This family-friendly Gaelic Games board game challenges people to lead their county to All-Ireland glory.
A gift box includes a new book, a large bar of chocolate from The Chocolate Garden of Ireland, a Christmas candle from Milis, a hot chocolate stick from Brona Chocolate and bamboo socks from Polly & Andy.
Featuring chocolate made in Wexford, cashmere blend socks made in Donegal and a winter candle made in Co. Down, this is a lovely gift for new mothers.
A range of self-care essentials for a dazzling oral care and beauty routine.
Perfect for anyone heading back to the gym in January, this kit from the Galway-based company includes a full-size body wash and active body moisturiser.
This cosy hat features the sustainable brand's equals sign logo and it is available in an array of colours.
The Turf candle is perfect for cosying up on the couch with a good book at Christmastime.
If you have a Dub on your Christmas list they’ll love this Poolbeg-inspired hoody.
The Radanta collection includes handmade pieces in sterling silver and 9ct gold, like these small studs that would complement any look.
Inspired by Irish heritage, these candles are handmade using 100% soy wax and burn for 40 hours so your home will smell great for longer.
Worth €44, this set includes a thirst-quenching, nourishing shampoo, conditioner and masque to keep your luscious locks hydrated throughout the winter season.
This candle is hand-poured in Portobello and is a blend of spruce and evergreen trees with a hint of peppermint that will make any room smell like Christmas.
The list-maker in your life will love this planner, which breaks the day into big jobs, small jobs, big ideas and tomorrow’s problem.
Every Irish mammy says all they want for Christmas is a rest, and this is a great way to answer their wishes. The 10ml Sleep Pillow Spray from GROUND is a lovely stocking filler.
De Facto shaving oil is made from 100% natural ingredients and only a few drops are required per shave, so the 25ml bottle lasts for 200+ shaves.
Charlie Bird’s book Time and Tide is a landmark memoir and stunning tribute to the resilience of the human spirit.
Looking for a unique gift? These clam shells were collected along the shores of Co Wexford before fabric and gold metallic paint are added.
Want the perfect stocking filler for a hurling-mad someone? They‘ll wear these socks with pride.
This Bear is made of hollow milk chocolate and comes as part of a hot chocolate kit, along with a Braw mug and marshmallows.
Made in Cork, these A5 diaries show one week-per-page and are made from 85% recycled ingredients.
Sewn from soft stretch polyester, these are perfect as a lightweight scarf, hairband or light hat. Available in a range of designs.
This paw print rubber stamp features an exact replica of your pet’s paw print to put a ‘pets ‘pawtograph’ on Christmas cards, dog tags, cat tags, or use fabric ink to add to their clothing.
Each set includes four full-sized products: one of the brand’s best-selling, full-body tans with a smooth applicator glove, exfoliating mitt and Maintain It moisturiser.
Enter the comfort zone with 100 easy-to-make recipes from Irish social media sensation Daniel Lambert.
Made in West Cork, these papercraft kits allow children to make theirown 3D T-Rex, whale, unicorn, wolf or other creature.
Based in Broughshane, Co Antrim, Ivy & Gold’s Christmas collection is now available and includes a beaded ring with a single freshwater pearl.
Eibhin Kavanagh hand paints products like tote bags and plant pots, including this Sundown Plant Pot. She also takes commissions which are usually priced under €50.
Written and illustrated by Connemara-native Mark Joyce, Mythical Irish Places is the third in a Mythical Irish series. This installment looks at legends associated with popular locations around Ireland.
For a foodie, these vegan-friendly, gluten-free Thai Paste Pots come in a box of six, offering three flavours: Red, Green and Yellow Thai Curry.
The rich cinnamon, clove and orange fragrances are the perfect winter scent and will ensure a Christmassy feeling in your home.
A cute and quirky gift, this is perfect for slipping into a stocking or as a token for someone this Christmas.
A coming-of-age story about one man’s pursuit of big waves and the dawn of Ireland as a singular destination on the global surf scene.
The end of the year is a great time to look back at all the things you’re grateful for and this journal is the ideal way to start.
Each box contains a hand-poured Christmas candle, handmade seasonal soap, hot chocolate melting spoon, box of chocolate bark shards and a pack of Irish native wildflower seed bombs.
Each of of the brand’s facial serums (Sunlight Alchemy, Moonlight Gardens & Titania) are presented here in a limited edition 5ml bottle, together in a signature green drawstring bag.
Looking for a taste of home? This 15-cookie box comes contains three distinctly Cork flavours: Hadji Bey Rose Cookies, Barry’s Tea Shortbread and Beamish Cookies. Me daza.
Girls Who Slay Monsters brings the heroes of Irish mythology back to vibrant, magical life in unsung stories re-imagined for nine to 12 year olds.
A beautiful hand puppet, perfect for storytelling and puppet shows.
These cosy slippers are suitable for all genders and they are also available in a huge range of sizes.
Wrapped in Kindness is an online shop of contemporary Irish design gifts with a unique charity concept - 10% of every sale goes to an Irish charity of the customer's choice.
Enjoy some of Porterhouse House Brew Co. Favourites including Renegade New England IPA, Rambler Juicy Pale Ale and Chocolate Truffle Stout this festive season.
This festive dog toy is beautifully soft to touch but tough enough to withstand hours of play and cuddles.
This ‘Little House’ candle holder is crafted in Green Dot-Irish Design Makers’ Clonakilty studio with €5 from each candle holder sold going directly to Focus Ireland.
Eleven-year-old Sam is whisked away to live with Grandad on the wild and windy Draymur Isle, where not all is as it seems…
Made from sustainably sourced Irish hardwood, family-run Clover Woodcraft in Co Kildare has a range of products that are perfect Christmas gift, including a handmade cheese knife.
Join students from all ages around the world to explore the fundamentals of sean nós dance, brush dancing, percussion and improvisation.
These chunky socks are crafted with 80% wool and 20% nylon and ideal for luxuriously lounging around at home this festive season.
The best-selling F20 foundation brush is now available in four festive designs: Merry Christmas, To My Sister, To Someone Special, and Secret Santa.
From the trolley-filled Liffey to the glamour of Navan, join Instagram sensation Meditations for the Anxious Mind on a journey to the limits of time and space…better known as Ireland.
Handmade in Dublin, this rapeseed and coconut wax candle has a fresh, citrusy tropical scent to get you through the winter months Bareblue.ie Booster tubes from Arckit, €15.95 Choose from nine different sets of colourful components to get you started with Arckit architectural building blocks. For age four and up.