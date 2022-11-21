Redken review: I prefer this bonding treatment to Olaplex and K18 – and it’s cheaper

When I first starting bleaching my hair, my hairdresser issued a warning.

“It’s an obsession,” she said, “once you start, you just want to go blonder and blonder.”

That’s proven to be true, and the side effect is that my once easily manageable silky-smooth locks are more prone to breakage and frizz. And, the more I’ve tried to achieve that creamy blonde look, the more I’ve spent on hair products trying to counteract brassy tones.

At this point, I’ve tried pretty much everything. Metal Detox treatments from L’Oreal, purple shampoos and bond builders from Olaplex, and, of course, K18, the patented peptide hair mask.

So, when Denise Phillips of PELO Hairdressers offered me the chance to try out the latest in a long line of hair products promising to give me the world, I was intrigued.

The Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate System is a four-step regimen that claims to strengthen weakened hair bonds with the help of citric acid.

The products are sulfate-free and pH-balanced, and formulated to defend against the negative effects of hair coloring, heat styling, and even water. There is a shampoo, conditioner and a conditioning leave-in treatment in the range, but I was most intrigued about the pre-shampoo treatment, which seems to be a substitute for the likes of Olaplex No.3 or K18.

When I arrived at the salon, Denise and my hair stylist Chloe talked me through what the product claims to do — but nothing could have prepared me for the final result.

I think the before and after can speak for itself, but suffice to say, I was very impressed.

I left the salon looking like I'd had a colour treatment and an Olaplex treatment, with softer, silkier locks that were the creamy blonde shade of my dreams.

So what exactly did Chloe do? Well, she first left the Redkin Acidic Bonding Concentrate pre-shampoo intensive treatment on my hair for five minutes, then washed it out with two shampoos of the Redkin Acidic Bonding Concentrate shampoo (she warned me all I needed to use was a €1 coin amount), and a round of their conditioner. Finally, she popped in the Redken Acidic Perfecting Concentrate leave-in treatment.

That's it. No bleaching, no toner, no Olaplex.

Home care

The Redkin Acidic Bonding Concentrate regime

I’ve been using the range for just under three weeks now – the shampoo and conditioner every second day, and the pre-shampoo treatment once a week, and I have to say – I am obsessed.

My hair smells amazing (though it's a subtle scent, not overpowering), and it feels oh so soft and silky. To me, my hair looks and feels stronger, especially the ends, but the real test will likely be when I visit the salon for my next bleaching treatment. I’ll keep you posted.

The one thing I haven’t been able to achieve by using the products at home is the gorgeous toning effect they got in the salon – but my hard water is likely to blame for that.

Save €€€

A 100ml bottle of Olaplex usually retails for around €27, while the 50ml bottle of K18 is €59. By comparison, the Redkin Acidic Bonding Concentrate Intensive Pre-Treatment is €27 for a 150ml bottle.

For Black Fridaytarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">, PELO Hairdressing is offering 25% off the range. Shop online at pelohairdressing.ie.