Bargain Hunter: The Black Friday deals we're shopping already

Hair like new

It's a product we've tried, tested and loved, but we wouldn't usually mention in a Bargain Hunter column thanks to it's hefty price tag. But, for Black Friday, the patented K18 molecular repair mask is 30% off on the official website, making it much more affordable. With the discount, the 15ml bottle is now priced at €21, while the 50ml version is €48.30. Due to the small amount needed per use, it'll last ages too. Shop at k18hair.ie.

Stressed out skin

The Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Accumax capsules contain a phytonutrient to address hormonal breakouts.

When we're feeling stressed, our skin is the first place to show it. The Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Accumax supplement, as recommended by our resident skin nerd Jennifer Rock, doesn't come cheap with the 120 caps box usually retailling for €93. But, we were able to pick it up for €69.75 this week at Meagher's Pharmacy. A number of other supplements with rave reviews are also on offer on the site for Black Friday including Revive Active, Alflorex Precision Biotics and Cleanmarine products. See meagherspharmacy.ie.

Hooverin' on up now

Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner on sale for €299 (RRP €339) at DID Electrical

Okay, this is still sitting in our cart because we're asking ourselves do we really need a Dyson? But, at this price point... well, it's tempting. As part of their Black Friday offerings, many of which are already live, DID Electrical have the Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner on sale for €299 (RRP €339). If a new TV is on your mind, it might be worth calling in to one of their stores to check out the Philips 7500 Series 50" 4K UHD LED Smart TV. It's reduced to €429.99 (RRP €549.99) for their Black Friday sale, a €120 saving. See did.ie

Date night for less

Pink restaurant, 34 William Street, Dublin

For Black Friday, the group behind Dublin's Bon Appetit, Pink Restaurant, Cleaver East, Beef & Lobster (also in Galway), Ribeye Steakhouse, The Donnybrook Gastropub and Bryanstown Social are offering an extra 30% on gift voucher purchases. We've already snapped one up, but a word of warning, the vouchers aren't redeemable until January 1, 2023, so you won't be able to use them for your Christmas night out. The voucher is valid 7 days a week for a 1-year period. See oliverdunnerestaurants.com.

A scent for all

Paco Rabanne 1 Million For Men Eau de Toilette, €44, Boots

You can't go wrong with the classic 1 Million scent from Paco Rabanne. The Eau de Toilette for him (100ml) is one of Boots' early Black Friday offers, reduced to €47 (RRP €97). Now, that's the brother sorted. Shop at boots.ie.