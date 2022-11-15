Skin Nerd: My top tips for Black Friday skincare shopping 

Love it or loathe it, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost upon us. This yearly occurrence can be a great time for stocking up on staples at a more accessible price tag or for getting a head start on your Christmas shopping list. But, for some, it can bring buyers regret and a sense of dread each time you check your bank balance.

The rising cost of living is affecting us all, so before you rush into buying anything, take a good look at your current skincare kit and decide if you need to invest in something new. This involves both looking at what ingredients may be missing from your regime as well as avoiding repurchasing those on-trend products that you pick up but never use.

It always pays to have a plan of action and with that, I suggest you consider the following factors before investing your hard-earned money.

Set yourself a budget

Before you hit the shops, note down your BF limit to ensure you don’t overspend. It’s easily done, and we are all guilty of the occasional splurge but there are few things as sobering as having to live off baked beans because you have dropped 110% of your budget a few weeks before Christmas.

Check out the Inci list

Instead of being blindsided by the latest trending product, do your research beforehand and become aware of the ingredients that suit your skin and skin goals. Look at the Inci list (the ingredient list, which is usually on the back of a product) to make sure it contains the ingredients that are of benefit to your skin and doesn’t contain anything you know irritates it.

Jennifer Rock has some great advice for Black Friday. Picture: Moya Nolan

For me, vitamin A is a holy grail ingredient to seek out in skincare but for retinol newbies, jumping straight into a high-strength product because it is on sale is likely to be costly for your wallet and possibly now sensitised skin. If you do want to try something new, discuss this with your skincare professional or one of our Nerds at theskinnerd.com to make sure it works for you.

Invest in hard-working products that work for YOUR skin + skeleton routine

There will be lots of tempting offers during Black Friday week, but a product’s value will lessen considerably if it doesn’t work for your skin. For some, a € 5 cleanser can be a steal if it is a repeat purchase and you know that it works hard and gives great results but if it is geared towards a different skin goal than your own, it won’t be a good buy for you, however low the price is.

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement but investing in products you already know work for your skin is the easiest way to ensure that you don’t suffer buyers regret post-purchase.

A high-factor SPF is the number one skin care essential, along with a cleanser and hydrating serum and so these are always worthy investments if you find the ones that work for you.

Look for sustainable skincare

Advising you to shop blindly would contradict a sustainable ethos, so instead I encourage a more considered approach, allowing you to save money on the products you already plan to stock up on. You can also look out for eco-friendly skincare offers and invest in refillable products and alternatives to one-use and then discard items.

I may be a little biased but when it comes to makeup removal, I would recommend my own Cleanse Off Mitt (€6.50, theskinnerd.com). Not only is it a great alternative to eco-sinful cotton pads and wipes, but the value also lies in the fact that you just add water and allow the microfibre material to gently scoop makeup and oil from the skin. Each single Cleanse Off Mitt is at its peak for three months so that is a lot of pre-cleansing for €6.50.

Check out skin tools

If you are in the market for a high price item such as a skin tool or electrical item, now is likely to be a good time to buy. Vouchers and gift sets can also be on discount and are great ideas for festive gifting!

Nerdie Knowledge

Milia are pearly-white, hard bumps that affect a broad age group. Whilst they look like whiteheads, Milia is not acne and doesn't begin in the pore.

Milia are what occurs when sebum and dead skin cells become trapped in the outer layers of the skin. After a while, they keratinise, meaning that they gather keratin and harden. Other potential causes include skin trauma due to UV exposure and genetics. Milia comes in many forms but are usually small, raised dots and they are completely benign.

Milia sometimes goes away naturally but at other times they need to be removed by a trained professional such as a dermatologist. Some nutritionists believe there is a link between vitamin A and omega deficiency and the development of milia.

Although there much scientific evidence to back this up, there is no harm in trying vitamin A and omega supplements to see if it prevents milia from forming.

Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Vit A+ (€26.50, available in selected salons and pharmacies, or theskinnerd.com)

Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Omegas+ and Skin Vit A+ are ideal.

Prioritise keeping the skin well-exfoliated as this will help to stop the build-up of dead skin cells that lead to the formation of milia. Take care not to overcleanse or rub too much or you may also cause irritation.