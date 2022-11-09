Bargain Hunter: Big savings on Christmas trees at M&S and cocktail essentials in Tesco and Aldi

A tree with more fun and less fuss at M&S

One of the bane of our lives every festive season is sorting the lights on the Christmas Tree. That's why we're lusting over Marks & Spencer's fabulous Pre-Lit artificial Christmas trees, many of which are 20% off right now. Keep it traditional with the 6ft Warm Pre-Lit Pine Christmas Tree (was €120, now €96) or make it a winter wonderland with the 6ft Snowy Christmas Tree (was €95, now €19). Plus, a purchase of a Christmas Tree entitles you to pick up their Beauty Advent Calendar for just €45 (worth €400).

Shop in store or online at marksandspencer.com/ie.

Drink and be merry with Aldi's cocktail collection

Aldi's cocktail collection is in stores Sunday

'Tis the season to be merry, and with Aldi's fabulous cocktail essentials, you can be The Hostess With the Mostes’ without breaking the bank. From Sunday, November 13, the supermarket will have stylish cocktail glasses in stock (€16.99) available in Champagne Flute, Champagne Coupe and Gin Balloon styles. The Barware Assortment €17.99, meanwhile, includes the all-in-one cocktail set or ice bucket - available in gold, silver or matte black. There's a Champagne Bowl for €19.99 and a fabulous mirrored Drinks Tray for €19.99. Ooh la la.

Stock the bar for less with Tesco

Disaronno is on offer in Tesco

Of course, you'll need some alcoholic beverages to go along with your new cocktail collection. Tesco currently has a number of liqueurs and spirits on special offer including Christmas essential Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L for €20 (was €28), Martini Bianco 1L for €12.50 with your Clubcard (RRP €16.50) or Italian favourite Disaronno Amaretto 70Cl just €25 (was €27). Offer ends November 29.

A twelve pack of one of our favourite mixers, Schweppes Pink Soda, is also on special offer until December 6, priced at €5.75 with your Clubcard (RRP €7). Shop in stores or online at tesco.ie.

Lidl's €29.99 Christmas Tree

Christmas tree, O Christmas Tree, how cheap are your branches? Well, if you go to Lidl, very reasonable indeed.

Good news for those of us on a tight budget this year as the discount retailer has an artificial tree on sale for €29.99 from tomorrow, November 10. It's 180 x 110cm with three foldable parts and some 550 flexible tips. Includes metal stand with floor-friendly protective caps.