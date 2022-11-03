13 ways to wear fuss-free day dresses

It’s that time of year again: days are shorter; weather is temperamental and the urge to hibernate is real.
Rather than taking to the sofa with a weighted blanket, why not co-opt comfort with a fuss-free frock?
Whether a cosy knit iteration or desk-to-dinner multi-tasker, simply add a pair of boots and carry on with your day. Looking for one piece with zero effort? You’re in luck. We found thirteen.
1. Part Two mock polo neck long sleeve midi dress, Itso Me, €129.95
2. 'Asperu' dress, Munthe, €429
3. Studio knit dress with feather trim, Massimo Dutti, €249
4. Polo neck knit dress, H&M, €39.99
5. Part Two print kimono sleeve midi dress, Itso Me, €159.95
6. A model walks the runway at the Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows Fall/Winter 2022 at the New York Library on February 13, 2022, in New York City.
7. Striped round neck belted midi column dress, M&S, €54
8. Missoni stripe knit dress, Kildare Village, RRP €750, Village price, €375
9. M&S Collection animal print round neck midi column dress, M&S, €54
10. Belted hoodie dress, Paisie, €152.28
11. Knit openwork sweater dress, Mango, €59.99
12. Great Lake keyhole silk dress, Whistles, €389
13. ‘Teresa’ wave jacquard knitted maxi dress, RIXO, €350 (limited sizes left)
- HOODIE DRESS: Look to British brand Paisie’s reimagined oversized sweatshirt with a waist-cinching buckle, side slits and delicate sleeve ruching.
- SWEATER DRESS: Streamline the silhouette with an A-line openwork knit style. Add your favourite ankle boots.
- T-SHIRT DRESS: Layer over a tissue-thin polo neck with printed trousers and patent brogues.
- FIT AND FLARE DRESS: Check out Cork boutique Itso Me’s Part Two dress collection, especially its monochrome fit and flare frock with kimono sleeves.