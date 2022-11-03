13 ways to wear fuss-free day dresses

Meet your one-and-done wardrobe heroes.
13 ways to wear fuss-free day dresses

One-and-done numbers to make winter dressing a breeze

Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

It’s that time of year again: days are shorter; weather is temperamental and the urge to hibernate is real. 

Rather than taking to the sofa with a weighted blanket, why not co-opt comfort with a fuss-free frock? 

Whether a cosy knit iteration or desk-to-dinner multi-tasker, simply add a pair of boots and carry on with your day. Looking for one piece with zero effort? You’re in luck. We found thirteen.

GET THE LOOK:

Part Two dress, Itso Me, €129.95
Part Two dress, Itso Me, €129.95

1. Part Two mock polo neck long sleeve midi dress, Itso Me, €129.95 

'Asperu' dress, Munthe, €429
'Asperu' dress, Munthe, €429

2. 'Asperu' dress, Munthe, €429 

Studio knit dress with feather trim, Massimo Dutti, €249
Studio knit dress with feather trim, Massimo Dutti, €249

3. Studio knit dress with feather trim, Massimo Dutti, €249 

Polo neck knit dress, H&amp;M, €39.99
Polo neck knit dress, H&M, €39.99

4. Polo neck knit dress, H&M, €39.99 

Part Two dress, ItsoMe, €159.95.jpg
Part Two dress, ItsoMe, €159.95.jpg

5. Part Two print kimono sleeve midi dress, Itso Me, €159.95 

6. A model walks the runway at the Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows Fall/Winter 2022 at the New York Library on February 13, 2022, in New York City.

Striped Round Neck Belted Midi Column Dress, M&amp;S, €54
Striped Round Neck Belted Midi Column Dress, M&S, €54

7. Striped round neck belted midi column dress, M&S, €54 

Missoni Stripe Knit Dress, RRP €750, Kildare Village €375
Missoni Stripe Knit Dress, RRP €750, Kildare Village €375

8. Missoni stripe knit dress, Kildare Village, RRP €750, Village price, €375 

M&amp;S Collection animal print round neck midi column dress, M&amp;S, €54
M&S Collection animal print round neck midi column dress, M&S, €54

9. M&S Collection animal print round neck midi column dress, M&S, €54 

Belted hoodie dress, Paisie,€152.28
Belted hoodie dress, Paisie,€152.28

10. Belted hoodie dress, Paisie, €152.28 

Knit openwork sweater dress, Mango, €59.99
Knit openwork sweater dress, Mango, €59.99

11. Knit openwork sweater dress, Mango, €59.99 

Great Lake keyhole silk dress, Whistles, €389
Great Lake keyhole silk dress, Whistles, €389

12. Great Lake keyhole silk dress, Whistles, €389 

‘Teresa’ wave jacquard knitted maxi dress, RIXO, €350.jpg
‘Teresa’ wave jacquard knitted maxi dress, RIXO, €350.jpg

13. ‘Teresa’ wave jacquard knitted maxi dress, RIXO, €350 (limited sizes left) 

STYLE NOTES:

  • HOODIE DRESS: Look to British brand Paisie’s reimagined oversized sweatshirt with a waist-cinching buckle, side slits and delicate sleeve ruching.
  • SWEATER DRESS: Streamline the silhouette with an A-line openwork knit style. Add your favourite ankle boots.
  • T-SHIRT DRESS: Layer over a tissue-thin polo neck with printed trousers and patent brogues.
  • FIT AND FLARE DRESS: Check out Cork boutique Itso Me’s Part Two dress collection, especially its monochrome fit and flare frock with kimono sleeves.

Read More

The great outdoors: Ten coats and jackets to see you through the cold weather

More in this section

Spa review: Simone Gannon makes an exquisite escape to The Europe Spa review: Simone Gannon makes an exquisite escape to The Europe
Bargain Hunter: The dates you need to mark in your diary for Supermarket Toy Sales Bargain Hunter: The dates you need to mark in your diary for Supermarket Toy Sales
CLOSE UP: Unrecognizable female patient suffering from psoriasis skin disease Skin Nerd: Truth vs myth for World Psoriasis Day
13 ways to wear fuss-free day dresses

The great outdoors: Ten coats and jackets to see you through the cold weather

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.211 s