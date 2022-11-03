Spa review: Simone Gannon makes an exquisite escape to The Europe

I recently booked myself in for a spa getaway at The Europe Hotel in Killarney. A standard mid-week getaway with a treatment at ESPA, I thought. But I soon realised that there is no such thing as a standard spa experience at The Europe. No such thing as in and out, with a quick massage along the way.

ESPA at The Europe is thoughtful in a way that so often things are not anymore. Everything you might want, or need, is catered to, and that’s before you’re even ushered to the treatment room. The attention to detail and the exceptionally thoughtful services, combined with the stunning location, make arriving at ESPA, and indeed The Europe itself, feel like a warm, supportive hug (or like being minded, as my friend would say).

I must add a caveat at this point and let you know that I am reviewing from the perspective of someone who doesn’t usually ‘spa’. I’m not great at sitting still for long periods, and on the few occasions I visited a spa, it was to get some relief from back or muscle pain. I find it difficult to switch off and am often consumed with thoughts of things I should be doing. As a result, I felt a little anxious when I arrived at the reception of EPSA one hour before my treatment.

Full-Day and Half-Day Rituals at ESPA include full use of the spa facilities, like the Thermal Suite; a spectacular combination of the steam room, sauna, heated loungers, and outdoor vitality pool, along with lifestyle showers and relaxation areas. Nearly all the facilities look over Killarney’s stunning Loch Lein, ensuring you feel somewhat transported as soon as you arrive.

I was given a comprehensive tour of the facilities, politely asked to position myself in a relaxation room at least five minutes before my treatment, and then left to my own devices. Robe off, swimsuit on; I immediately made my way to the heated outdoor vitality pool.

I dipped my toe in the warm water, walked down a few steps and pulled a rope hanging from the ceiling. The glass panel separating the Thermal Suite from the outdoors gently swung open, and I swam out into the fresh air. I spent a lazy twenty minutes twirling around, taking in the beautiful views, followed by ten minutes in the steam room, and ten minutes on a heated lounger, before strolling to the changing rooms to prepare for my treatment.

Changing rooms is quite a redundant descriptor here, as this is a space designed to comfort and accommodate on a whole new level. ESPA micellar water and fluffy cotton disks sit on each of the beautiful vanity spaces, ready to sweep away any makeup that may have smudged. Along with a Dyson hairdryer, fluffy towels, robes and slippers to wrap yourself in, and even a discreet and rather genius machine to dry your swimsuit (yes, really).

Suitably attired and already feeling quite pampered, I made my way to the relaxation room, where my therapist Jodie collected me a few minutes later. She walked me to one of the exquisite treatment rooms and talked me through the steps of the treatment I was about to have; the Reviving Back, Face and Scalp Treatment with Hot Stones, one of the most renowned treatments at ESPA.

Encompassing a foot ritual, massage with hot stones, back exfoliation, a personalized facial, and scalp treatment and massage, this two-hour ritual is designed to target key areas of stress and tension in the body, leaving you feeling refreshed, de-stressed and recharged.

Jodie, one of the warmest people I’ve ever met, commenced the treatment with a foot ritual and a lovely break-the-ice chat, which immediately put me at ease. We discussed massage pressure levels, the use of hot stones, and areas in the body where I hold stress and tension, and then she helped me choose the oil blends I’d like with a clever sensory test.

I then hopped onto a heated therapy bed, and the treatment began. I’d like to go into great detail about what happened next, but I’m afraid I was asleep for most of it. All I can tell you is that I found myself wrapped up on a bed in the relaxation room two hours later, with glowing skin, a bowl of mango and passionfruit sorbet on my lap, wondering whether the tightness in my lower back had ever been there at all.

Reviving Back, Face and Scalp Treatment with Hot Stones, €255 for a two-hour treatment. Call (064) 6671333 to book or email espa@theeurope.com.