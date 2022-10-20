The bomber jacket: Eleven ways to wear the latest must-have

Worn by WW1 American pilots, varsity athletes, skinheads, and hip-hop artists, the bomber (or aviator) jacket has evolved from niche style symbol to mainstream must-have.

Although its current runway peak pulls rank well into spring/summer 2023, consider yours a timeless wardrobe hero. This season? Earn your style stripes with oversized, cropped and leather iterations like these eleven high fashion and high street favourites.