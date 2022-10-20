The bomber jacket: Eleven ways to wear the latest must-have

The bomber jacket has evolved from niche style symbol to mainstream must-have
This season is all about oversized, cropped and leather iterations.

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @acodotme

Worn by WW1 American pilots, varsity athletes, skinheads, and hip-hop artists, the bomber (or aviator) jacket has evolved from niche style symbol to mainstream must-have. 

Although its current runway peak pulls rank well into spring/summer 2023, consider yours a timeless wardrobe hero. This season? Earn your style stripes with oversized, cropped and leather iterations like these eleven high fashion and high street favourites.

1. Prada coat, Brown Thomas, €4,500 

2. 'Astra’ technical bomber jacket, River Island, €95 

3. Padded bomber jacket, H&M, €39.99 

4. Pilot jacket, & Other Stories, €149 

5. Acne Studios satin bomber jacket, Net-a-Porter, €670 

6. Quilted liner jacket, COS, €115 

7. Rotate ‘Inary’ bomber jacket, The Frankie Shop, €400 

8. Short wool blend bomber jacket, Zara, €79.95 

9. Weekday ‘Gaius’ bomber jacket, Zalando, €119 

10. Jacquard floral bomber jacket, River Island, €106 

11. TH X Richard Quinn bomber jacket, Tommy Hilfiger, €690 

CROPPED with cargo pants or high-waisted denim flares and kitten heels.

OVERSIZED with a mini skirt or sweater dress and knee-high boots.

PRINTED with simple staples like a black polo neck, white jeans and sneakers.

FAUX FUR COLLAR with a sweater dress and biker boots.

