Fuzzy feelings: Twelve ways to wear faux fur 

There’s a definite chill in the air. A friendly nudge before winter settles in for her extended nap.
We all know what that means. Faux fur season has begun.
Whether wrapped up in a teddy bear coat or a faux-shearling jacket, there’s nothing quite like a cosy embrace to offset the weather’s mercurial temperament.
1. Oversized faux fur coat, Mango, €149.99
2. Munthe 'Indolo' aviator jacket, Zalando, €469
3. Leather over-the-knee boots with faux shearling interior, Zara, €179
4. Faux shearling tote bag, Zara, €59.95
5. Sportmax oversized faux fur coat, Max Mara, €1,009
6. Faux fur recycled polyester hat, Arket, €25
7. By Malene Birger ‘Hevina’ skirt, Zalando, €360
8. Appliqués faux-fur coat, Mango, €99.99
9. Animal print faux fur coat, Mango, €239.99
10. Andersson Bell tweed skirt with faux-fur trim, Farfetch, €382
11. Faux fur clutch, Mango, €49.99
12. Wool blend-pile jacket, Arket, €179
EXPERT PANEL: Prefer a pared back approach? Try faux fur trims and panelling for a less robust silhouette or By Malene Birger’s ‘Hevina’ skirt, spun from wool-blend for a soft finish.
FAUX FUR 2.0: Stella McCartney’s ‘fur-free-fur’ has set the standard for cruelty-free fashion. The brand continues to improve its offering in co-developing KOBA® - plant-based faux fur that helps reduce the amount of virgin polyester used. Watch this space.
A NEW BREED: Scandi brand Arket wins big for its roomy hirsute fleece – a blend of responsibly sourced wool and recycled polyester.
DUTY OF CARE: Keep your faux fur coats in a cold, dark closet away from direct sunlight. Be sure to use a sturdy wooden hanger and allow for breathing room between the garments. Off season? Store in a breathable garment bag to stave off hungry moths.