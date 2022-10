1. Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter

It’s hard to believe Flawless Filter is only four years old, considering its cult status. It changed the dewy makeup game forever when it launched — and is it any surprise considering the magic it works on the skin? I love Flawless Filter all year round, but especially in winter. Use underneath makeup to add a soft radiance, on top of makeup for a diffused dewy glow, or on its own as foundation for a full-on filtered glow (use it this way once, and you’ll never look back).

Available in 12 shades. €44 from Brown Thomas.

2. Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush

A long-time fan of Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, I recently decided to try its lighter, creamier counterpart and happily, I was not disappointed. This is soft-focus, luminous skin in possibly the cutest packaging I think I’ve ever seen. It literally melts into the skin, hence the name, and instantly lifts the complexion (and honestly, your mood — I dare you not to feel warm and fuzzy inside when using a makeup product as cute as this).

Available in five shades. €24 from Space NK.

3. Sculpted by Aimee Satin Silk Luminous Foundation

Sculpted by Aimee Satin Silk Luminous Foundation

I fell in love with Aimee Connolly’s brand-new foundation the very first time I tried it. As I told my friends moments after applying, this is like a mask for your skin — but in the best possible way. Flawless full coverage that adds a soft, diffused luminosity to the skin, it’s lightweight, comfortable to wear and has excellent wear time. If you’re thinking about trying it but haven’t yet taken the plunge, do it. You won’t regret it.

Available in 30 shades. €30 from sculptedbyaimee.com.

4. Vieve Skin Dew

Vieve Skin Dew

A phenomenal, multi-tasking wonder product from YouTuber and Makeup Artist turned beauty brand owner, Jamie Genevieve. Skin Dew is glow-giving, no matter how you choose to use it. Apply as a luminous base over makeup, mix with foundation for an extra dewy finish, tap over makeup or on your décolleté as a stunningly beautiful highlighter — it’s an all-around, multi-use winner (and affordable, too).

€25 for 20ml from Brown Thomas.

5. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Face Palette

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Face Palette

One of the newest launches from the makeup queen herself, this beautiful, versatile palette is designed to give that lit-from-within glow we desperately crave during the colder months. Containing two blush shades and two glow shades, use them individually on the face and eyes or together by swiping a fluffy brush across all four shades — an application tip I picked up from Kelechi Onuoha, Lead Global Pro Artist for Charlotte Tilbury.

Available in two shades; Fair to Medium, Medium to Deep. €75 from Brown Thomas.

6. Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops

Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops

Don’t be fooled by its highlighter-like appearance. Versed Mood Lighting Glow Drops is actually a serum. Containing a host of good-for-your-skin ingredients, including Polyglutamic Acid, apply to dry skin after skincare to even and instantly brighten, or mix with moisturiser or foundation for instant radiance. I love adding a few drops to my body moisturiser, too.

Available in two shades; Sheer Bronzed and Sheer Golden. €18.60 from Cult Beauty.

7. Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturiser

Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturiser

If you like lighter coverage during the colder months but still want serious glow, Saie’s Slip Tint Tinted Moisturiser is for you. One of the best I’ve used in recent years, this smoothes, evens and intensely hydrates the skin while offering just enough coverage to disguise blemishes, redness and tired skin. And did I mention the glow? It’s what I would describe as stop-you-in-the-street-what’s-on-your-skin radiance. Yes indeed.

Available in five shades. €30.50 from cultbeauty.com.

8. Sculpted by Aimee Satin Silk Longwear Concealer

Sculpted by Aimee Satin Silk Longwear Concealer

Delivering what we all want in the colder months, Aimee Connolly has done it again with the launch of Satin Silk Longwear Concealer. Containing hydrating, skin-smoothing ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, this brightening, smoothing, full-coverage concealer glides on the skin — just like its foundation counterpart. It lifts, evens, stays in place all day, and doesn’t cake or sink into fine lines (did I mention it’s just €18?).

Available in 16 shades. €18 from sculptedbyaimee.com.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.