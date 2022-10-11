Skin Nerd: Support your breast friends

Can you believe that it’s October already? We’re deep into autumn now and I’m cherishing the sight of freshly fallen leaves and the cosy feel of nights in front of the fire.

Another signifier of autumn is the arrival of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Whether it affects you personally or not, the disease is incredibly common both at home in Ireland and globally.

Whilst the disease only gathers significant media coverage in the month of October, it’s important to remember that breast health is a year-round concern. Getting to know your boobs is crucial to allow you to examine your breasts accurately – and examine you must.

Whilst progress has been made, breast cancer continues to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide with an estimated 2.3 million new cases each year. One in nine women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime, along with one in 1000 men.

With 3,700 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed each year, checking your breasts needs to become habitual, as does visiting the GP if you spot anything concerning.

Each year, many personal care brands launch special edition products or donate money from the sales of existing products to breast cancer research, a brilliant excuse to have a splurge! I am proud to share that The Skin Nerd donated profits from the sales of our Cleanse Off Mitt to Breast Cancer Ireland last week, with our customers elevating their cleanse and contributing to the charity. Here are some more products joining in and donating to this worthy cause:

The perfect blend

The Beautyblender transformed the way many of us apply makeup, with its edgeless sponge the winner of countless accolades and loved by celebrity artists. The super soft foam gives an airbrushed finish and helps you achieve professional looking results fast.

To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Beautyblender has launched Rosie, a limited-edition lighter-pink version of the sponge. Beautyblender has pledged £1 from every sale of Rosie to Pink Ribbon, to support and contribute to the fight against breast cancer.

Dress your nips

Eylure is usually most known for false lashes but this October the brand has partnered with CoppaFeel on two styles of nipple covers available exclusively in Superdrug stores and online from October until March.

Eylure will be donating £12,000 from the sales of the nipple covers over this six-month period to highlight the fact that awareness needs to continue for longer than one month a year. Featuring an eye-catching design, each pack caters to all your nipple needs with either four pairs of disposable covers or one pair of reusable silicone covers on offer!

These boob accessories provide a handy reminder to pay attention to your chest and get to know what’s normal for you.

Eylure Nipple Covers, Superdrug.com

For the mama-to-be

Pregnancy skincare brand Mama Mio have released a limited-edition pink version of their bestselling Tummy Rub Butter for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and will be donating 20% of the sale price of each pot to CoppaFeel.

This omega-rich stretch mark protection cream provides intense nourishments and works to soothe growing bumps.

Mama Mio Exclusive Pink Tummy Rub, €28.19, mamamio.com

A cult classic revisited

This month, Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum will be available in limited edition pink packaging to honour and support Breast Cancer Awareness.

Suitable for all skin types, the iconic non-comedogenic serum offers up to 72 hours of moisture and leaves the skin with renewed radiance.

Enriched with hyaluronic acid and Estée Lauder’s exclusive Tripeptide-32, the water-gel formula effortlessly sinks into the skin and helps to minimise the appearance of fine lines.

Estée Lauder Limited Edition Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, €97.45, lookfantastic.ie

Nerdie Pick

Skingredients Skin Protein Anti-Ageing Retinoid Serum, €55.00

As the weather is getting colder, I am really appreciating my daily application of Skingredients Skin Protein. A wonderful remedy for dull, winter skin this powerhouse vitamin A, C and E serum boosts cell renewal for brighter, smoother skin.

Skin Protein also contains a pro-collagen peptide to plump fine lines and wrinkles and skin-soothing rooibos tea and green tea extract for added antioxidant goodness!